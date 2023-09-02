Woman charged with making threats toward courthouses

Sep. 1—OSKALOOSA — An Ottumwa woman investigators say made threats toward multiple courthouses in southeast Iowa Thursday has been arrested.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office took 31-year-old Erika Jo King, of Ottumwa, into custody at 7 p.m. Thursday pursuant to a Jefferson County arrest warrant. King faces charges of threat of terrorism and first-degree harassment out of Jefferson County. Other charges are pending, authorities say.

Among courthouses facing threats were the Jefferson County courthouse and the Mahaska County courthouse, according to a Mahaska County Sheriff's Office press release and online court records.

Court records in Jefferson County filed by police say that King was attempting to obtain records but was frustrated she couldn't do so without proof of identification. A clerk of court employee said King threatened to kill them multiple times and stated staff should be scared when King got to the courthouse.

A Wapello County clerk of court employee told police that King had made threats that she was going to "shoot up" the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Mahaska County was notified of a threat of violence at 4 p.m. Thursday. As a precaution, sheriff's office personnel escorted employees to their vehicles and remained on scene until all employees had left for the day.

An investigation is continuing with assistance from the sheriff's offices in Jefferson, Mahaska and Wapello counties, as well as the Oskaloosa Police Department.