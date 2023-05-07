This woman says she won the lottery — but doesn't want to share the winnings with her husband. Here are the first 3 things you should do when you get a massive windfall

A woman's post on the Reddit subchannel 'Am I The A-hole' sparked a debate after she said she won tens of thousands of dollars on a scratch-off lottery ticket — and decided not to share any of the money with her husband.

Instead, she put it aside for travel.

She said her husband believes the money should go into their joint savings account to continue saving for items like a house or car.

“That doesn’t seem fair to me since I bought the ticket, scratched it, and cashed it in for the money myself,” the woman said. “We have a joint account but also separate accounts for spending. My husband isn’t owed half of the money just because we are married.”

As always, the Reddit community had varying opinions. Some questioned why they were married if she wasn't going to share the winnings, while others agreed with her rationale.

In reality, both of them might have a point. Compromise is likely all that’s needed. If you ever find yourself with a life-changing windfall, here are three ways to make the best of it.

Pay off debt

If you’re heavily in debt, buying lottery tickets probably isn’t the best use of your spare change. But if you’re lucky enough to hit the jackpot, use it to pay off your loans first and foremost.

The Reddit thread brought attention to the woman's student loan situation. That kind of loan, as well as credit card debt, usually has high rates of interest, which can accumulate over time and result in thousands of dollars in interest charges.

The average American had $5,525 in credit card debt in 2021, according to data from Annuity.org. In addition, the average credit card interest rate in America is 23.84%, as of April 21, according to Lending Tree, the highest it has been since the company began tracking rates monthly in 2019. Given this data, it's advisable for those who come into a large sum of money to prioritize paying off their credit card debt first.

Set some aside

It's important to have a safety net in case of unexpected financial emergencies or to save for long-term goals.

This safety net is often referred to as a rainy day fund or an emergency fund. Whatever you call it, young couples don't have enough saved for these purposes.

According to a survey by the Federal Reserve Board in 2019, 32% of American adults would not be able to cover an unexpected $400 expense without borrowing or selling something, or said they would not have been able to cover it at all.

Sometimes it's important to prioritize saving for your future rather than just spending it on your present needs.

But also, live in the moment

While saving for the future is important, it's also important to enjoy the present. Just do it wisely.

Studies have shown that experiences, such as vacations or concerts, tend to bring more happiness than material possessions like clothing or gadgets.

So, if you receive a windfall, consider using some of it to splurge on experiences that will bring you joy and happiness. But make sure to plan out how much you want to spend beforehand so you don't overspend and end up more deeply in debt. By striking a balance between the two, you can set yourself up for long-term financial success and happiness.

