Woman makes a pitstop while picking up pizza — and returns home with a big lottery win

While on her way to pick up pizza, a Michigan woman made an usual stop. She picked up a lottery ticket.

“My husband is usually the one who buys scratch off tickets, but I decided to stop and buy one on my way,” she told lottery officials, according to an April 18 news release.

As she waited for her food, the Macomb County woman scratched off the $2,000 Large instant game ticket in her car.

She said the feeling was “surreal” when she saw the prize.

“I called my husband to tell him the big news because I was so excited. I couldn’t wait until I got home!” she said, per the release.

The 41-year-old returned home that night with a pizza and a $2 million lottery win, according to Michigan lottery officials.

She decided to claim her prize in a lump sum of $1.3 million, according to lottery officials. She plans to cover some bills and go on a vacation with her winnings.

Macomb County is about a 35-mile drive north of Detroit.

