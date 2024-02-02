A woman-owned New Bedford small business awarded $25,000. Here's how it happened.

NEW BEDFORD -- In the midst of a global pandemic, small businesses have faced unprecedented challenges, with many struggling to stay afloat.

Despite the obstacles, Brown Suga Stationery & Design, a start-up small business in New Bedford, has been making its mark in the community as an example or surviving even the biggest hurdles thrown its way.

Since last speaking with owner Jaden Teixeira in Dec. 2022, she went from a booth at a BuyBlackNB pop-up event to becoming a new store inside the Kilburn Mill in just six months of graduating the EforAll program.

Brown Suga Stationery & Design offers high-quality products that bring smiles and warm the hearts of those who receive their stationery. Every piece is designed by Teixeira from art prints, notebooks and cards -- each one featuring BIPOC figures and messages.

"Things have been going great, but I did need to make the decision to pivot my business online as the customer traffic at the Kilburn was not fluid," she said.

Jaden Reyes, owner, talks about her eclectic collection of paper goods on sale at the newly opened Brown Suga Stationery & Print Shop in the Kilburn Mill in New Bedford.

Honored with Power Forward $25,000 grant

On Jan. 22, Brown Suga was honored with a prestigious Power Forward Small Business grant, demonstrating its commitment to economic empowerment and creativity in the community.

"I was absolutely shocked, I shed a few tears, and felt an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I just felt blessed to be chosen out of hundreds of applicants," she said.

Teixeira said she used the search-engine "Hello Alice" to find the grant and her experience in the EforAll program to thoroughly answering the questions and providing the correct information.

"This application called for a video entry as well, and to be honest I was nervous to film myself but in the end I just allowed my personality to shine through and tell my story," she said.

Out of 59 Black-owned small businesses across New England, Teixeira was selected as one of the recipients of the Power Forward Small Business Grant program. This program, a collaborative effort between VistaPrint, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and the NAACP, aims to make a lasting impact by awarding transformative grants of $25,000 to businesses that show exceptional promise and dedication.

Custom designed cards on sale at the newly opened Brown Suga Stationery & Print Shop in the Kilburn Mill in New Bedford.

"It feels so validating. All of my hard work since founding my business back in 2022, is starting to pay off," she said.

"I was a bit down in the dumps after having to close my shop at the Kilburn Mill in October, but amazingly enough, the same day as me sending out the notice of me closing, I received an email from Logan Dickinson at the Celtics inviting me down to TD Garden.

"God has a way of closing one door and opening one much better."

How this grant will help re-shape Brown Suga's legacy

Through the Power Forward Small Business grant, Brown Suga Stationery & Design will leverage opportunities to be featured on co-branded platforms and receive marketing and design resources from VistaPrint customized to their specific needs.

In addition to the Power Forward Small Business grant, the business also proudly holds the distinction of being a New Bedford Economic Development Council (NBEDC) NB100! recipient and a NBEDC/New Bedford Creative ARTnet recipient.

The NBEDC's ARTnet is a new artist recovery and training network designed to support artists who have been impacted by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Through this program, Teixeira and other local artists have received financial support, business planning assistance, training workshops and access to a network of creative-entrepreneur peers.

Jaden Reyes holds up one of the custom cards she designed at her newly opened Brown Suga Stationery & Print Shop in the Kilburn Mill in New Bedford.

"I've had so many new product ideas but never really had the funds to bring them to fruition, so all of my Brown Suga followers.. be on the lookout for many new stationery products," she said.

"We hope to do a lot more markets, as last year we didn't do nearly as many. I loved having my storefront, so we hope to be in a position to find a better location."

Texeira shares this advice to fellow entrepreneurs

In a time where small businesses are facing immense challenges, Brown Suga's success and recognition serve as a beacon of hope for entrepreneurs.

"My advice for other entrepreneur's is to just start! Is it scary? Yes. Will you hit bumps in the road? Oh yes. Will it all be worth it ? Absolutely," Teixeira said.

"Anytime I get asked this question by other small business owners, I can't help but point them in the direction of EforAll. I can with much confidence say that I wouldn't be here without the direction, and education I gained from participating in the program."

Teixeira said she hopes everyone can see that it is possible to make it and that she is an example of how to be the change in your career field, industry and community.

"Continue to work hard, have faith and be unapologetically your authentic self," she added.

