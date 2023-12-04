Woman plans to pay off kids' student loans after winning $25 million Massachusetts lottery prize

Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game $25 million prize winner Desiree Fortini-Craft, and her fiancé Jason Perkins at Mass Lottery headquarters.

A Massachusetts woman who won $25 million in a lottery prize said she plans to use it to help her three daughters pay off their student loans.

Desiree Fortini-Craft, of Boston, was the third and final winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" $50 game.

According to the Mass Lottery, Fortini-Craft chose to take her winnings as a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes.

In addition to helping her three daughters, Fortini-Craft said she plans to enjoy life, have a family Christmas in Aruba, buy a new car, and make some big family purchases.

Fortini-Craft told the Mass Lottery she bought the ticket a few weeks ago from Baker Street Market in West Roxbury, a neighborhood in Boston. She stored it in a secure place before taking a trip to Aruba, and claimed her prize after she returned.

The store will also get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This isn't the first time Fortini-Craft has struck big. In 2006, she won $1 million prize.

The $25 million prize is the largest instant prize offered by the Mass Lottery. While all three $25 million prizes have been claimed in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” game, there are still seven $1 million grand prizes and four $2 million grand prizes that have yet to be claimed.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman wins $25 million, plans to help kids pay off student loans