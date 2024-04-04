Woman pleads guilty to tax charges related to illegal gambling in Ohio

An Ohio woman accused of operating an illegal gambling pleaded guilty to tax charges on Wednesday.

Stephanie Condric managed and later co-owned an illegal gambling business, Gametastic, in Canton, according to court documents and statements.

She and her co-conspirators did not report to the IRS the cash wages paid to employees.

Condric also filed false personal tax returns that concealed a portion of the income she made from the business, court records say.

No sentencing date has been announced.

Condric is facing up to five years in prison, as well as restitution and monetary penalties, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The case remains under investigation.