U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.53
    +63.43 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,466.98
    +536.90 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,488.97
    +183.73 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.22
    +33.03 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    +0.66 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.40
    +27.80 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.56 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0636
    +0.0112 (+1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5880
    -0.1320 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2069
    +0.0158 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1520
    -1.2400 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,838.08
    +17.55 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.64
    +2.08 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Woman Says She Found Recovery at Muse Treatment After Arriving Lost and Broken

Muse Treatment
·3 min read

Los Angeles, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California — A woman was so grateful for the care she received at Muse Treatment that she left an enthusiastic five-star review on Google.

Muse has been an incredible experience for me,” wrote the former client, Moriah. “I came here lost and broken. The staff was immediately warm, welcoming and made me feel at home from the second I walked in.”

Muse Treatment Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab Los Angeles
Muse Treatment Alcohol & Drug Rehab Los Angeles

Staff at the Los Angeles drug and alcohol treatment center often receive high marks from clients, who consistently praise their unique combination of compassion and skill. Each client works with a team of specialists who design a treatment program customized to meet the client’s specific mental and physical needs. Treatment is delivered by a variety of medical professionals, behavioral health specialists, experts in addiction treatment and fully licensed and credentialed therapists. All are focused on one thing: helping their client achieve sobriety during treatment and sustain it long after leaving Muse.

“Muse makes their clients’ recoveries a priority,” Moriah confirmed. “Not to mention all the wonderful people they place in their sober living (facilities).”

Muse offers the full continuum of care for substance abuse disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including dual-diagnosis treatment for clients struggling with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Therapeutic protocols include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which can ease the detox and post-withdrawal experience for various addictions, from opioids and anxiety medications to pain management and ADHD. Many effective, medically prescribed pharmaceutical drugs are available during and beyond recovery to help clients live free of substance abuse.

Clients may also remain on medications prescribed by their physicians before admission to Muse for conditions such as ADD/HDD, narcolepsy and eating disorders.

Treatment is provided in a four-step journey that begins with the team’s formation of the individualized treatment plan. Specialists take a multidisciplinary, integrated approach using several treatment modalities, such as short- and long-term goal setting, educational interventions, awareness building, sponsorship and community support.

The next phase, rehab, is usually provided in a residential setting but may take place on an outpatient basis if the client cannot leave their family, job or other responsibilities for an extended period. Treatment combines therapy, 12 Step integration, and case management to help the client with job or education skills beyond rehab. With their team, the client explores the issues that drive their addiction. They may undergo a significant behavioral shift in learning to form healthy interpersonal relationships, set and achieve goals and take charge of their lives with positive lifestyle choices.

Rehab will end at some point but eventually, the client must return to daily life. Muse’s aftercare phase provides them with the tools they will need upon discharge. This phase helps them live a positive, productive life by offering the support that is so important in sustaining sobriety. The rehab team uses previous treatment plans and daily contact with the client to create a dynamic, constantly evolving plan for aftercare. As a result, the client remains in charge of their own recovery, which strengthens their ability to succeed.

In the final phase, the client envisions the life they want after treatment and identifies the behaviors required to accomplish the goals. This may include pursuing vocational or educational plans while maintaining active enrollment in Muse’s Alumni and Aftercare programs.

“I would 100% recommend Muse to anyone looking for a lifelong family and a program whose staff is caring, competent and helpful,” Moriah concluded. “Thank you all!”

Muse Treatment offers comprehensive treatment of alcohol dependence or other substance use disorders. For help or more information, call 866-634-6111.

###

For more information about Muse Treatment, contact the company here:

Muse Treatment
(800) 426-1818
1251 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Atai Life Sciences' Depression Candidate Faces Trial Setback, Shares Nosedive

    Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI)-owned Perception Neuroscience announced that the Phase 2a trial of PCN-101 (R-ketamine) did not meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in participants' MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) score at 24 hours compared to placebo. MADRS is a widely used clinician‐rated measure of depressive severity. The Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial was a two-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center study

  • Biogen Could Get A Second Alzheimer's OK — But Will Wild Card Medicare Bite?

    Biogen stock jumped Friday ahead of an FDA decision on the accelerated approval of its experimental Alzheimer's treatment, lecanemab.

  • China’s latest COVID challenge: Lunar New Year holiday travel surge

    China is hoping to avoid an acceleration in the pace of new COVID cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.

  • Graphite Bio Shares Tank After Pausing Sickle Cell Therapy Study

    Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRPH) voluntarily paused the Phase 1/2 CEDAR study of nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel) for sickle cell disease (SCD) following a serious adverse event in the first patient dosed with nula-cel. The company concluded that the event is likely related to the study treatment. As a result, the company will not meet its guidance for initial proof-of-concept data in mid-2023. Related: BMO Capital Sees Over 400% Upside For This Small Gene-Editing Stock. The decision by Gra

  • Genetics, Alzheimer's And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • ‘I can no longer be an executive at a high level’: Workers with disabilities, including long COVID, are finding their place as companies become more flexible

    Dana Pollard started a new job at the end of 2022, after spending three years recovering from a 2019 stroke. After months of physical and speech therapy, and with the help of medication, Pollard’s condition stabilized. Before the stroke, Pollard managed about 6,000 employees as a director of canvassing.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

    If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of these drugmakers will report study results that are awfully important to their futures.

  • Novocure Skyrockets 69% After Pulling Off A Once-In-Six-Years Feat

    Adding Novocure's medical device to standard drugs improved survival for late-stage lung cancer patients, leading NVCR stock to soar Thursday.

  • Pfizer could sell some assets, convert others into new companies amid broader refocus

    Drug maker Pfizer Inc. could part with or otherwise distance itself from some of its research programs.

  • Moderna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX

    The news comes a month after an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna based on mRNA technology was shown to work against a type of skin cancer. The deal offers CytomX access to Moderna's mRNA technology, which has been used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, while Moderna would get access to CytomX's Probody platform, used in the development of cancer therapies targeting diseased tissues. Moderna said it will also pay tiered royalties to CytomX on global sales of any products which enter the market under the deal.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • China-Developed mRNA Covid Vaccine Starts Test Production

    Chinese drugmaker CanSino Biologics started trial production of a vaccine using mRNA Technology to target new variants of Covid-19 that are behind the country’s current outbreak.

  • First lady Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye

    Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

  • Inventiva To Change Clinical Development of Its Lead NASH Candidate

    Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) has decided to modify the clinical development plan of lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The changes follow a consultation with the FDA, Inventiva said.* Inventiva had initially designed a two-part study where part one would support accelerated approval with data from 900 patients, and part two would follow 2,000 patients for up to seven years. The company is now replacing part 2 with a new, separate Phase 3 trial that will enroll around 800 patients

  • Plus Therapeutics: Targeting Brain Cancer with Rifle-Shot Precision

    Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) specializes in targeted radiation treatments Rather than traditional radiation beams, Plus uses needle-sized applicators into brain fluid Focused on brain cancer which is difficult to […]

  • Geron (GERN) Up on Imetelstat Data on Myelodysplastic Syndromes

    Geron (GERN) posts positive top-line data from the phase III IMerge study investigating its lead candidate, imetelstat for treating lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Shares up.

  • Novocure Stock Surges As Tumor Treating Fields Shows Overall Survival In Lung Cancer Patients

    Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) and Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced that the LUNAR study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival over standard therapies alone. The LUNAR study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with standard therapies for stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following progression while on or after treatment with platinum-based therapy. The

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are skyrocketing 49.8% higher as of 10:12 a.m. ET on Thursday. The huge jump came after the company announced the results from a late-stage clinical study evaluating its Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in treating stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Novocure reported that TTFields in combination with standard therapies met the primary endpoint of the phase 3 study by achieving statistically significant improvement in overall survival compared to standard therapies alone.

  • GE HealthCare Jumps in Trading Debut After Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s former medical-equipment business surged in its trading debut as investors got their first chance to bet on the now-independent company.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Sa