Woman steals nearly $1 million from Sutter County company

Oct. 5—Federal officials announced that a 58-year-old Washington state woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a multiyear scheme involving a Sutter County business that netted her more than $900,000.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, Tamara Mannisto, 58, of Ocean Park, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud after an investigation by the IRS.

Court documents show that from February 2007 through November 2016, Mannisto worked for a "mechanical food processing and farming" company located in Rio Oso. Lauren Horwood, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office at the Eastern District of California, said the name of the company could not be released because it is considered a victim.

As part of her role with the Sutter County company, Mannisto prepared checks for the owners to sign. Officials said around the beginning of January 2012 and through October 2016, Mannisto carried out a fraudulent scheme to steal over $900,000 from her employer.

"As part of the scheme, Mannisto created company checks and made them payable to herself, without authorization and for amounts not due her," officials said. "To make the checks appear legitimate, Mannisto forged the owners' signatures on the checks or stamped them with one of the owners' signatures. Falsely posing as the checks' lawful payee, Mannisto deposited the checks in bank accounts she controlled."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Thuesen is prosecuting the case and U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley is scheduled to sentence Mannisto on March 28, 2024. Federal officials said she faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

"The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the court's discretion after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables," officials said.