Woman swindles more than $600K from Georgia trailer company, officials say

A 38-year-old Valdosta woman is charged with theft after allegedly stealing over half a million dollars from a trailer company.

The investigation began on July 7, 2023.

Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations of theft by an employee of Freedom Trailers in Willacoochee, Georgia.

Officials said Brandi Hammond, 38, of Valdosta, was the general manager and chief financial officer of Freedom Trailers.

On Thursday, the GBI conducted a search warrant in the 4400 block of Mathis Mill Road in Valdosta.

GBI agents determined that Hammond used various methods to steal more than $600,000 from the business.

Hammond was arrested and charged with eight counts of theft by taking and one count of financial transaction card fraud.

She was booked into the Atkinson County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 912 422-3611 or the GBI Regional Investigation Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

