This woman waited 4 hours to try CosMc's. Here's what she thought of McDonald's new concept.

The McDonald's spinoff CosMc's was formally introduced to the public Saturday as the inaugural Illinois store opened its doors to customers for the first time.

The galactic restaurant blasted off from the get-go, according to people who visited it, requiring 20 people between local police and CosMc's staff to direct traffic around the location in Bolingbrook, a town about 30 miles outside of Chicago. McDonald's plans to open approximately 10 CosMc’s pilot locations in Texas by the end of 2024.

One woman said she waited in line for hours to get a first bite of McDonald's new limited chain, described by the company as a "new small-format, beverage-led concept."

Kristina Buchthal Alkass braved what she said was a four-hour drive-thru wait to get her hands on some of the new items, which she posted about in detail on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

She shared more details about her trip with USA TODAY.

What she experienced

Opening day was full of fanfare and an extra long line, said Alkass.

Alkass described a somewhat chaotic scene on CosMc's opening day.

"I didn’t realize how long the wait would be. I may not have stayed if I had realized it," Alkass told USA TODAY. She drove in from a neighboring town and originally had her daughter and her daughter's dad waiting with her. After an hour of waiting, however, they decided to leave, something she saw several cars do during her wait. But she wanted to stay.

"I didn't want to miss the opportunity," she said. So she took the time to get some work done and listen to an online class.

Despite the long queue, Alkass said she appreciated the aesthetic of the experience.

There was no mistaking that McDonald's put extra care into branding, she said, as CosMc's register workers wore 1980s-style jean jackets embroidered with golden cartoon drawings and yellow CosMc's stocking caps.

There were also CosMc's theme vehicles parked outside, she said, including a VW Microbus and a branded Jeep Wrangler. CosMc's kept McDonald's iconic yellow color but did away with the equally recognizable red, instead opting for a dark navy blue.

Story continues

"I want to buy some of those CosMc’s logo items, like the hat, jacket and shirt. I wish they would sell them online," she said.

What we know: CosMc's, McDonald's nostalgic spin-off coming to some cities in 2024

What she ordered

A Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich from CosMc's.

Alkass said she ordered a Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, a Citrus and Cream Shake, Pretzel Bites with Spicy Queso and a Popping Pear Slush.

CosMc's menu described the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich as an omelet-style egg patty with applewood bacon, creamy avocado tomatillo sauce and white cheddar cheese. Alkass said the pretzel bites were simple and classic.

"I really enjoyed the sandwich I had, the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo sandwich. The bread was soft and fresh" Alkass said. "The food was absolutely delicious. I haven’t tried this many new flavors from McDonald’s at any other time I can remember."

The Citrus and Cream Shake is described on the menu as combining orange and lemon flavors with soft-serve ice cream, with an option to add popping candy, sprinkles and syrups. A Popping Pear Slush gets its name for the popping candies that come on top, along with whipped cream and options to customize with bursting boba, syrups and "boost" shots (Energy Shot, Vitamin C Shot or Pre-workout shot).

Citrus and Cream Shake ordered by Alkass.

While she enjoyed the menu items as-is, Alkass said customization is encouraged and makes the experience unique. You can add multiple flavored syrups, dried fruit, sauces, energy shots, immunity boosts, and toppings to any item, she said.

"Next time, I will definitely try the chocolate soft serve ice cream, the Sour Tango Lemonade (lemonade with yuzu), and the Spicy Queso Sandwich," said Alkass.

What she paid

A CosMc's Popping Pear Slush.

CosMc's: McDonald's reveals locations for chain's new spinoff restaurant and menu

In total, the entire order came up to $19. Alkass said that his price meant everyone in her party was able to have one drink and snack each at less than $10 per person.

Many items were under $4, she said, with her slush drink costing the most in her order at $5.39.

What the drive-thru was like

CosMc's employes a new, innovative drive-thru ordering system.

Because the new restaurants are drive-thru only, McDonald's had to buff up their ordering system to handle the influx. At the inaugural location, Alkass described four ordering bays with three pickup windows. Orders are taken through a speaker, as usual, and displayed on a screen panel. Payment via credit card can be done directly at the speaker where a keypad is located.

When it's time to pick up your order, the display directs you to a specific numbered window. In Alkass' case, some confusion led them to remake her order, as they suspected another customer may have accidentally received it. This is where the heavy emphasis on customization could pose a challenge, she said, as it is much faster to replace a simple soda drink versus a specialized, customized beverage.

There was also no passing lane that allowed her to move out of the way, which led to three pickup windows being tied up as they remade for items, some of which were more time-consuming to prepare than traditional McDonald's products.

"The challenge I saw was the drive-through operation. CosMc’s may need a second lane for passing in the drive-thru," she said. "I felt bad for gumming up the lane while my order was remade."

Likewise, Alkass speculated that the affordable prices are at least partially a result of eliminating indoor and sit-down dining, which require additional resources. This is great for people who want cheaper food, but not so much for people who want to experience the atmosphere or who don't have easy access to a car.

Final verdict

Overall, Alkass enjoyed her experience.

Even without a dine-in option and with a long wait, Alkass said any McDonald’s fan would love CosMc’s. She only wishes they were open later than 9 p.m.

"There is at least one 'new' item in every category – a new cookie, a new sundae, new ice cream flavor, new hot coffee, new iced tea, new sandwiches and new sauces," she said. "Plus the nostalgia of the 'McDonald’s Universe' is a fun addition, especially for people who grew up loving the brand."

She encouraged Starbucks fans to give CosMc's a try.

"It’s certainly less expensive, and there are so many drink choices and customizations, I think there is something for everyone," she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CosMc's opens in Bolingbrook, Illinois: Here's one woman's experience