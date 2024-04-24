Woman wins $1M in Oregon lottery raffle, credits $1.3B Powerball winner for reminder

A forgotten lottery ticket stuffed in a Tupperware container made an Oregon woman a millionaire.

Leslie Carr, 52, a Portland resident, bought the $1 million lucky Raffle ticket for the March 15 drawing at a Fred Meyer in Happy Valley, the Oregon Lottery said.

“I had no idea I was the winner,” Carr told lottery officials. “If it weren’t for the billion-dollar Powerball winner making news, I would have forgot. We don’t check our tickets.”

After learning about the $1.326 billion Powerball win in her state, Carr took a trip to the grocery store where she purchased the tickets to check them. After checking almost all the tickets within her stash Carr checked the last one that gave her the message to visit the Oregon Lottery Headquarters. In disbelief she asked a Fred Meyer staff member to check her lucky ticket, the lottery said.

“I can’t cash this because your prize is worth over $1,000," the staff member told her.

The thought of winning cash from the lottery brought excitement to Carr.

“That’s when I started getting butterflies,” Carr told lottery officials.

Claiming her $1million prize on Monday Carr, a medical receptionist, plans to take care of some bills before enjoying the rest of her money.

Starting with her mortgage Carr plans to pay off the home that she lives in with her husband. A nice gift to herself is buying a new truck. Carr told Oregon Lottery officials that the one she currently owns has a broken windshield.

After getting those tasks done Carr said she’d love to take a vacation in Hawaii.

Carr told lottery officials that the lottery win was, “a dream come true.”

What are the odds of winning the Raffle?

The odds of winning the $1 million top prize for the Raffle is 1 in 250,000, the Oregon Lottery said.

The overall odds of winning the Raffle are 1 in 138.8, the lottery said.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can get tickets online.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

