U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.75
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,481.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,124.75
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.47
    +0.18 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2370
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,637.48
    -2,062.06 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,152.36
    -45.22 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.28
    +96.09 (+0.35%)
     

Women Get On Board and irlabs Announce Partnership to Promote Board Diversity

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Women Get On Board Inc. ("WGOB"), a leading member based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards, and IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), a dynamic and innovative investor relations firm, announce their partnership to promote board diversity in North America.

"We are excited to work in collaboration with irlabs to promote board diversity," said Deborah Rosati, Founder and CEO of WGOB. "We have a longstanding relationship with the co-founders of irlabs and many of our members have been placed on boards thanks to their involvement with many companies that are committed to board refreshment and diversity."

"Board diversity fosters an environment for innovative ideas and improves the quality of strategic decision-making, which ultimately impacts financial results and overall corporate performance," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs. "We are honoured to be an Affiliate Partner of WGOB to promote the advancement of women to corporate boards."

Board diversity has dominated conversations and headlines over the past ten years. As recent as August 6, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") voted to approve new listing rules submitted by the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") to advance board diversity and enhance transparency of board diversity statistics through a "comply or disclose" framework. In Canada, TSX-listed companies are required to disclose through a "comply or explain" model for their approach to gender diversity, including data regarding the representation of women on boards and in executive officer positions. Despite this requirement being in effect since December 31, 2014, board diversity progress has been slow. WGOB and irlabs analyzed gender diversity on the board of directors for all new listings [1] on the TSX from January 1, 2021 to August 15, 2021.

Key highlights from the research conducted include:

  • Of the 61 new listings, there were a total of 318 board seats of which 79 or 25% were occupied by women.

  • On a company-by-company basis, based on the data reported by these 61 companies, the number of women directors serving on their boards ranged from 0-3 women, or 0-43% were occupied by women. However, of the 61 companies, the average percentage of women serving on their boards was only 19%. In other words, on average, only 1.9 out of 10 board seats were occupied by women.

  • Of the 61 companies, three have a female Chair:

    • Dawn Whittaker, Chair of the board of directors of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM);

    • Laura Formusa, Chair of the board of directors of Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (GRID); and

    • Genevieve Young, Chair of the board of directors of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY).

  • In addition to the three female Chair positions, Renah Persofsky serves as Vice Chair of the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY).

  • Of the 61 companies, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN) has the highest percentage of women directors at 43%, or 3 out of 7 board seats.

For the 2022 proxy season, Canadian public companies will be challenged with stricter requirements on board gender diversity from leading proxy advisory firms. Effective February 1, 2022, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") expects S&P/TSX Composite companies to have at least 30% women board members, or a written gender diversity policy with a commitment to achieve at least 30% women board representation over a reasonable timeframe. Otherwise, ISS will generally vote withhold for the chair of the nominating committee, including for "widely held" companies that are not on the index if the company does not have any women serving on the board and has no formal written gender diversity policy.

Meanwhile, effective January 1, 2022, Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") will require all TSX-listed issuers to have at least two women directors; otherwise, Glass Lewis will generally recommend voting against the chair of the nominating committee. For boards with six or fewer total directors, issuers are expected to have at least one woman director. Glass Lewis will carefully review a company's disclosure regarding diversity, including with respect to targets and timelines for increasing women representation; and may refrain from making a negative recommendation if the company provides sufficient rationale or a plan to address the lack of board diversity.

Canadian issuers are encouraged to consider these guidelines and respond accordingly. Exceptional corporate governance elevates shareholder value and both WGOB and irlabs have the expertise to support public companies in building their governance frameworks, including board renewal strategy and diversity policies.

About WOMEN GET ON BOARD INC.
Women Get On Board Inc. (WGOB) is a leading member based company that connects, promotes and empowers women to corporate boards. We do this through an engaged community of women and men in Canada committed to advancing gender diversity in the boardroom. For more information, visit www.womengetonboard.ca .

ABOUT IR LABS INC.
irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

CONTACT:
Deborah Rosati
Founder and CEO
Women Get On Board Inc.
deborah.rosati@womengetonboard.ca
416-312-6437

Alyssa Barry
Principal and Co-Founder
IR Labs Inc.
alyssa@irlabs.ca
604-997-0965

[1] Excludes funds and ETFs; information was obtained through company websites, SEDAR and SEDI.

SOURCE: IR Labs Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660017/Women-Get-On-Board-and-irlabs-Announce-Partnership-to-Promote-Board-Diversity

Recommended Stories

  • GBP/USD Edged Lower Amid Renewed Demand For The Safe-Haven Dollar

    GBP/USD Current price: 1.3837 The UK will publish employment-related data on Tuesday, focus on unemployment. Irish companies working their way around the Brexit protocol. GBP/USD edged lower amid renewed demand for the safe-haven dollar. The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, new

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • These Nasdaq Vaccine Stocks Are Feeling the Pain Monday

    Monday was a tough day for the stock market in general, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) took the brunt of the damage. As of just after noon EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 1%, recovering only slightly from its worst levels of the day. Contributing to the Nasdaq's poor performance was a lot of downward pressure from one of the best-performing industries over the past year.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

  • EV Startup Canoo Reports Deeper Loss But Preorders Climb

    Canoo missed second-quarter estimates as the EV startup looks to bring its first electric vehicle to market next year.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date