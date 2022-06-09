U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Women changing the face of agriculture in Italy

1 min read
Patrizia_Cencioni

Patrizia Cencioni, winery owner and New Holland Agriculture customer
Patrizia Cencioni, winery owner and New Holland Agriculture customer

Watch the latest video on cnhindustrial.com

London, June 9, 2022

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), through its New Holland Agriculture brand is evolving tradition, and helping build a more inclusive culture by supporting women in farming.

In a new video filmed across Italy, New Holland spotlights the work of women customers who play an increasingly important role in the rural economy.

Meet some of the women who are changing the face of farming in Italy and see how they are using the latest New Holland agricultural equipment to increase production, improve quality and make agribusiness ever more sustainable.

Watch here: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian

Anna Angelini

North America

United Kingdom

Tel. +1 312 515 2249

Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments


