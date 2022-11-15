U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

New Women Corporate Tech Executives in America Report from Women Business Collaborative -- Women Occupy 24% of Tech C-Suite Positions in the Fortune 500

·5 min read

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) has released its first Women Corporate Tech Executives in America Report with lead sponsor Deloitte and 12 other companies to examine the role of women tech leaders in the C-Suite across industries. Women hold 24% of Tech C-Suite positions and represent 8.7% of Tech CEOs in the Fortune 500. The position held with the highest percentage of women is Chief Information Officer (CIO), where women occupy 27% of the roles.

Women Corporate Tech Executives in America Report
Women Corporate Tech Executives in America Report

WBC analyzed executive leadership at over 5,000 companies, specifically aggregating data on twelve C-Suite positions whose roles focus on technology. These positions include Chief Information Officer; Chief Security Officer; Chief Information Security Officer; Chief Technology Officer; Chief Data Scientist; Chief Data Officer; Chief Data Analytics Officer; Chief Analytics Officer; Chief Data Science Officer; Chief Digital Officer; Chief Digital Information Officer, and CEOs of tech companies.

The numbers of women in these positions are highest in the Fortune 500, S&P 500, and Russell 3000. The promotion of women in private companies lags as women only make up 11.4% of Tech C-Suite positions in private companies with over $1 billion in revenue.

It is critical for companies to have tech leadership and diverse leaders in the C-Suite and to create pathways that help ensure equity in tech leadership. "This report is important as it is the first time the information on the roles and 12 positions across industries has been analyzed to determine who is leading these critical leadership position and what are the pathways to leadership," stated Edie Fraser, CEO, WBC. "We are thrilled to collaborate with key corporate sponsors, organizations focused on ensuring diverse leadership in technology and leading academic institutions preparing the next generation of leaders."

"To advance equity, you need to disaggregate and drill into data to truly understand where the gaps are and get to the root causes – the systemic causes creating inequities," said Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US. "Despite modest progress, there are still too few women in influential technology leadership roles, let alone thriving in leadership roles. This WBC report surfaces important data needed to get to the heart of the matter – where the opportunity and gaps are for women to attain and thrive in technology leadership roles."

Deloitte was the lead sponsor of the report. Twelve additional companies contributed to this report, including: ASGN, Bank of America, Capital One, Cigna, Cielo Staffing, Diligent, Diversified Search Group, IBM, NetApp, Sanofi, Verizon, and Wells Fargo. As well, WBC worked with Digital Directors Network, Stanford Women in Data Science and more than ten Partner Organizations in the Women in Technology Action initiative, including groups like Executive Leadership Council, and the WIT Network.

This report covers companies in the Fortune 500, S&P 500, Russell 3000, and Private Companies over $1 billion in revenue. The report showcases insights from companies leading the way in promoting diverse tech talent and features interviews with women occupying these positions today. For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit www.wbcollaborative.org.

About Women Business Collaborative

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of 75+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. WBC is committed to advancing women in tech leadership through its women in technology action initiative and its women cyber governance collaborative. Click here to learn more.

About Deloitte's CIO Program

Deloitte's CIO Program delivers trusted, personal experiences and relevant insights to technology leaders at the moments that matter most. We empower CIOs and technology leaders to deliver business value and keep pace with the latest research and emerging technologies across their career lifecycle. Click here to learn more.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-women-corporate-tech-executives-in-america-report-from-women-business-collaborative--women-occupy-24-of-tech-c-suite-positions-in-the-fortune-500-301678157.html

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative

