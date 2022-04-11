Women’s Digital Health Market by Type of Solutions, Therapeutic Application Areas, and Geography : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION Over the past few years, there have been several advancements in the field of digital health; this has led to an increase in the adoption of digital healthcare solutions.

Specifically, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic prompted people all over the world to rely on digital medium to receive healthcare remotely. Females constitute 49.6% of the world’s total population and, in one of its reports, the US department of labor reported that females use digital health care solutions more than men. Further, in a recent survey, it was founded that the percentage of women adopting tele health platform rose from 13% to 38% post the outbreak of COVID-19. Currently, there are more than 100 marketed solutions focused on women’s digital health; these include applications, software and devices. Some of these solutions have also been approved by the USFDA for therapeutic applications in areas, such as reproductive health and menstrual health. It is worth noting that, NC° Birth Control, developed by Natural Cycles, was the first application to receive approval from US FDA in 2018; the application can be used as a method of contraception and helps in regularly tracking menstrual cycle.



Several developers are actively engaged in the development of solutions related to women’s digital health. In fact, a number of start-ups focused on women’s digital health have been established in the last few years, indicating the growing interest in this sector. A variety of solutions, such as women’s health diagnostic devices, women’s health applications as well as digital services for women, primarily targeting reproductive health, menstrual health, pelvic floor care and fetal health, are being developed by digital women’s health solution providers. Owing to the fact that women’s digital health is a relatively niche field, extensive research and development is required in order to meet the existing unmet needs of women. Having said that, the domain has attracted significant attention from the investors and healthcare venture capitalists, which have invested close to USD 3 billion over the past few years, enabling the femtech business flourish. Given the increasing research efforts and active involvement of investors, we expect a variety of applications and devices focused on improving women’s health to be developed, enabling the women’s digital health market to witness steady growth over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Women’s Digital Health Market by Type of Solutions (Applications / Software, Devices and Services), Therapeutic Application Areas (Fetal Health, General Wellness, Menstrual Cycle, Pelvic Care, Reproductive Health / Fertility, and Other Therapeutic Areas), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely future potential of women’s digital health solution providers, over the next decade. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of women’s digital health solution providers along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of solution(s) offered (applications / software, devices and services). In addition to this, the chapter provides details on the type of solution(s) offered along with information on their current status of development, ratings, therapeutic application area, usage period with respect to pregnancy, purpose and end-users.

• Detailed profiles of key players engaged in the women’s digital health market (shortlisted on the basis of company size). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on the solution(s) offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

1. A detailed analysis of the various funding and investments made since 2016, including venture capital financing, secondary offering, private placement, grant, debt financing and other equity in the companies focused on offering solutions for women’s digital health.

2. An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2015, covering commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, licensing and distribution agreements, product / technology integration agreements, product development agreements, service agreements, manufacturing agreements, R&D agreements, and product development and commercialization agreements.

An analysis of the start-ups / small players (established in the last ten years, with less than 50 employees) engaged in the women’s digital health market, featuring spider web representations based on several relevant parameters, such as number of solution(s) offered, therapeutic application areas, usage period with respect to pregnancy, details on funding (including funding amount, and evolution of investment activity) and partnership activity.

A detailed analysis of the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, type of event platform, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events), active industry and non-industry participants, designation of participants, affiliated department of participant, active speakers (in terms of number of events). Additionally, the chapter highlights geographical mapping of the upcoming events.

A roadmap for the development of women’s digital health solutions, such as applications and devices considering various factors that impact pre-development, development and post-development process. It also highlights the current unmet needs in digital health solutions for women across different therapeutic application areas.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the potential opportunities for the women’s digital health market. We have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of women’s digital health market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented across type of solution(s) (applications / software, devices and services offered / available), therapeutic application area (fetal health, general wellness, menstrual cycle, pelvic area, reproductive health / fertility and others) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order):

Maryam Ziaei (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iSONO Health)

Ann Garnier (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Health)

Honny Hillegonda Kipnis Groen (Chief Marketing Officer, Illumigyn)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players offering solutions for women’s digital health?

Which women’s digital health applications and devices have been approved by the FDA?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors active in the field of women’s digital health?

What is the focus of global events / conferences held for women’s digital health?

What is the roadmap for the development of women’s digital health solutions?

What are the various unmet needs across different therapeutic application areas in the current women’s digital health market?

How is the current and future opportunity related to women’s digital health likely to be distributed across key market segments?



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

1. Annual reports

2. Investor presentations

3. SEC filings

4. Industry databases

5. News releases from company websites

6. Government policy documents

7. Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current status of women’s digital health market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the women’s digital health sector, along with information on wearable devices, mobile applications and services for monitoring / diagnosis, providing details related to the current and future trends affiliated to the domain. Further, it includes a brief discussion on importance of femtech industries in women’s healthcare. The chapter also highlights key concepts involved in the development of women’ digital health, featuring discussion on challenges faced during the development of women’s digital healthcare.



Chapter 4 provides an overall market landscape of women’s digital health solution providers along with the information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of solution(s) offered (applications / software, devices and services). In addition to this, the chapter provides details on the type of solution(s) offered along with information on their current status of development, ratings, therapeutic application area, usage period with respect to pregnancy, purpose and end-users.



Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of the key players based in North America that are engaged in the women’s digital health market. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of the key players based in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and North Africa that are engaged in the women’s digital health market. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents detailed analysis of the various funding and investments made since 2016, including venture capital financing, secondary offering, private placement, grant, debt financing and other equity in the companies focused on offering solutions for women’s digital health.



Chapter 8 features an insightful analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2015, covering commercialization agreements, distribution agreements, licensing and distribution agreements, product / technology integration agreements, product development agreements, service agreements, manufacturing agreements, R&D agreements, and product development and commercialization agreements.



Chapter 9 includes an analysis of the start-ups / small players (established in the last ten years, with less than 50 employees) engaged in the women’s digital health market, featuring heat map representation based on several relevant parameters, such as number of solution(s) offered, therapeutic application areas, usage period with respect to pregnancy, details on funding (including funding amount, and evolution of investment activity) and partnership activity.



Chapter 10 includes the global events attended by the participants, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, type of event platform, location of event, emerging focus areas, active organizers (in terms of number of events), active industry and non-industry participants, designation of participants, affiliated department of participant, active speakers (in terms of number of events). Additionally, the chapter highlights geographical mapping of the upcoming events.



Chapter 11 provides information on the affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges associated with women’s digital health solutions, under a reliable SWOT framework. Further, the chapter includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall women’s digital health market.



Chapter 12 features roadmap for the development of women’s digital health solutions, such as applications and devices considering various factors that impact pre-development, development and post-development process. It also highlights the current unmet needs in digital health solutions for women across different therapeutic application areas.



Chapter 13 features an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the women’s digital health solution market for the time period 2022-2035. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented across type of solution(s) (applications / software, devices and services offered / available), therapeutic application area (fetal health, general wellness, menstrual cycle, pelvic area, reproductive health / fertility and others) and key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa).



Chapter 14 provides a general overview on the role of digitalization in women’s life and the impact of COVID-19 on the adoption of digital health solutions among women. The chapter also includes a discussion on the usage of digital solutions by women for learning new skills, and stepping forward in personal and professional life, the existing gender gap and impact of AI in order to resolve the challenges associated with gender gap.



Chapter 15 provides a general overview on adoption of digital medium in healthcare sector, including information on artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and metaverse, covering details related to the current and future trends affiliated to the domain. Further, it includes companies engaged in using artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare solutions. In addition to this, the chapter includes discussion on how digital mediums will reshape the future of the medical industry.



Chapter 16 summarizes the entire report, highlighting various facts related to contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the women’s digital health market.



Chapter 17 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented detailed transcripts of interviews held with (in alphabetical order) Maryam Ziaei (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, iSONO Health), Ann Garnier (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Health) and Honny Hillegonda Kipnis Groen (Chief Marketing Officer, Illumigyn)



Chapter 18 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 19 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

