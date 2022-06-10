Women Digital Health Solutions Market is projected to record a CAGR of 24.2%, during 2022 - 2032: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The government initiatives and favorable regulatory environment in USA are the driving factors for high Women Digital Health Solutions Market size. China is set to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Women Digital Health Solutions Market in China is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of over 30% through the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that market demand for Women Digital Health Solutions Market is expected to rise steadily on the back of rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among women.



According to the study, the global Women Digital Health Solutions Market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021, and it is also expected to expand at a CAGR of around 25% over the assessment period of 2022-2032. With an absolute dollar opportunity of US$12.5 Bn during 2022 – 2032, the market revenue through Mobile Apps is projected to offer the largest opportunity.

The Women Digital Health finds its top application in reproductive health segment which accounts for nearly 40% of the total Women Digital Health Solutions Market. This can be attributed to greater accessibility to mobile phone apps and other technology that enable women all over the world to obtain a better understanding of the reproductive system and related issues.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Women Digital Health Solutions Market is anticipated to add 8.7X value between 2022 and 2032.

The market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of 24.2% to reach a valuation of US$ 20 Bn by 2032.

Based on applications, reproduction health segment accounted for around 40% of the global market share in 2021.





“Several companies are turning to artificial intelligence, machine learning and IOT to improvise their Women Digital Health applications.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

The market for Women Digital Health is dominated by companies such as HeraMED Ltd, iSono Health, Inc., Clue by Biowink GmbH, and Chiaro Technology Ltd. (Elvie). North American region has been dominating the Women Digital Health Solutions Market owing to the region’s availability of advanced technological infrastructure, improved access to cutting-edge devices, increased diagnostic and treatment reach, and higher disposable incomes. Europe is the second largest holder of the overall Women Digital Health industry.

In 2017, at the 2017 International Continence Society Conference, Elvie announced the availability of an NHS supply chain that uses Bluetooth to provide biofeedback therapy to women all around the world.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Women Digital Health Solutions Market, presenting historical market data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by application (Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Pelvic Care, and General Healthcare and wellness), by type (Mobile apps, Wearable devices and Diagnostic tools) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Future Market Insights’ Domain Knowledge in Healthcare Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the healthcare industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Segments:

Women Digital Health Solutions Market by Type:

Mobile apps

Wearable devices

Diagnostic tools





Women Digital Health Solutions Market by Application:

Reproductive health

Pregnancy and Nursing Care

Pelvic Care

General healthcare and wellness

Women Digital Health Solutions Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and ASEAN

Oceania

Midddle East and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

4. Global Women Digital Health Solutions Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Women Digital Health Solutions Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Mobile Apps

5.3.2. Wearable Devices

5.3.3. Diagnostic Tools

5.3.4. Other Types

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022-2032

