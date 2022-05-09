U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.75
    -54.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,504.00
    -305.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,458.50
    -237.25 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.50
    -21.10 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.96
    -1.81 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    -14.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    -0.31 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1370
    +0.0140 (+0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    33.26
    +2.06 (+6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7570
    +0.1970 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,841.54
    -1,746.81 (-5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    756.87
    -90.59 (-10.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.52
    -123.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Women- and Disability-Owned Wine Company Wander + Ivy to be Featured at the 2022 PGA Championship

·2 min read

Wander + Ivy's elegant single-serve Chardonnay and Rosé will be featured at this year's PGA Championship in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wander + Ivy, the disruptor wine brand specializing in elevated single-serve wines from award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world will be featured at the 2022 PGA Championship hosted at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. from May 16th – 22nd. The brand returns for its second consecutive year to Southern Hills Country Club, where last year it was the official wine partner of the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

Image Courtesy of Wander + Ivy
Image Courtesy of Wander + Ivy

Denver and Napa-based Wander + Ivy is a certified women- and disability-owned company providing premium wine in upscale, patented single-serve packaging. All Wander + Ivy wines are made with certified organic grapes and hand-picked by Wander + Ivy's renowned winemaker and team of certified level II Sommeliers, including its Founder and CEO, Dana Spaulding.

"We are thrilled to feature diverse brands like Wander + Ivy at the PGA Championship, the oldest and most prestigious Championship in all of senior golf," said Bryan Karns, championship director of the 2022 PGA Championship. "With a shared commitment to excellence making this partnership a natural fit, we are certain PGA fans and players alike will enjoy the high-quality and elevated wines from Wander + Ivy."

Two of Wander + Ivy's five varietals—Chardonnay and Rosé—will be available in elegant 6.3-ounce glass bottles in Club 1916, the tournament's largest premium concession area, as well as in the Media Suites and Viewing Suites throughout the course.

"As Wander + Ivy continues to deliver on its mission to elevate the single-serve wine experience, we are thrilled to be partnering with the PGA Championship and bringing our high-quality products to both guests and players. We are proud to be renewing our partnership with the PGA, as we share many of the same values – from excellence to a commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Spaulding.

Wander + Ivy is proud to offer an elevated single-serve wine experience that combines the exquisite taste and terroir of organically grown grapes from sustainable producers with convenient, premium packaging and a deep-seated commitment to helping charitable organizations feed those in need. Each year, Wander + Ivy donates 1-percent of total sales to nonprofits providing healthy food to those in need.

For more information on Wander + Ivy, visit www.wanderandivy.com and follow the brand at @WanderandIvy on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT: Erin Jaffe, Nike Communications, ejaffe@nikecomm.com, (646) 654-3404

About Wander + Ivy
Denver and Napa-based Wander + Ivy is a certified women- and disability-owned company providing quality wine in upscale single-serve packaging. All Wander + Ivy wines are produced by award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world. Each year, Wander + Ivy donates 1-percent of total wine sales to nonprofits providing healthy food to those in need. All varietals are made with certified organic grapes and are available for purchase at select retail stores in stores in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Washington including Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, HEB and Walmart (https://wanderandivy.com/pages/store-locator), as well as online at https://wanderandivy.com/collections/all-wines.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women--and-disability-owned-wine-company-wander--ivy-to-be-featured-at-the-2022-pga-championship-301542261.html

SOURCE Wander + Ivy

Recommended Stories

  • Top 7 Companies Owned by General Mills

    These seven businesses, owned by General Mills, play an important role in the company's portfolio.

  • 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk at Costco This Spring

    Spring is just around the corner, which means warmer weather and more outdoor entertaining. If you'll be having more guests around -- or just want to stock up for your own family -- now is a good time...

  • 6 Rude Things You're Doing at the Farmers' Market That You Need to Stop Now

    We talked to the farmers themselves, and here’s what they told us.

  • Burger King Menu Pushes Beyond The Whopper

    If there's anything that Restaurant Brands International's Burger King isn't shy about, it's taking chances some fast food chains deem far too risky. Its recent move to reinvent the Whopper, its flagship product, is inventive for sure, but not quite what one might deem adventurous — it's just a Whopper on a new kind of bread.

  • How to make spicy sesame and chilli oil noodles

    If you’ve seen this viral recipe on TikTok, you’ll want to try this simple recipe, says Joe Yonan

  • McDonald's Menu Adds a Burger with a Built-In Appetizer

    Earlier this year McDonald's added some secret menu items to its actual menu. Brands Taco Bell's playbook where you use the same palette of ingredients to make lots of different menu items. McDonald's take on it, called "Menu Hacks," offered fans a chance to formally order menu items that previously had been part of an unofficial secret menu.

  • What’s the Healthiest Fish to Eat? We’ve Got the Facts, Plus 7 to Avoid

    It’s no secret that fish is good for us. Not only is it loaded with protein and low in saturated fat, it’s also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke, according to...

  • Peruvian beef stir-fry is fusion cooking at its best

    Peru’s lomo saltado is fusion cooking at its easiest and most approachable, a quick stir-fry of soy-marinated beef, tomatoes and hot peppers that reflects the country’s cultural — and culinary —influences, from Incan farmers to Chinese immigrants. Centuries later, an influx of indentured Chinese workers came, bringing ingredients such as soy sauce and ginger, as well as stir-frying. Chinese-Peruvian cuisine became known as chifa, and lomo saltado is standard on chifa menus (lomo refers to tenderloin, but various cuts of beef are used).

  • 28 Boyfriends Who Made Food "Creations" That Were So Bad, People Just HAD To Share It

    Lots of misused hot dogs and tortillas coming your way.View Entire Post ›

  • The Best Eating Habits to Reduce Arthritis Symptoms, New Study Suggests

    If you deal with arthritis, then you surely know that there are things that can both make the symptoms worse as well as things that you can do to ease those same unpleasant issues. That includes adopting a certain diet. Fortunately, a study has now determined the best eating habit to reduce arthritis symptoms.In the study that was published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, researchers took a look at 32 women whose mean age was 57 and who were fully able to complete the required pro

  • 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill

    $150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but...

  • Try the vegan lifestyle, and these recipes for a hearty stew and cheesy sauce

    We found that eating whole plant foods is better tasting, more satisfying and actually less expensive than the standard American diet.

  • 12 Foods You Don’t Need to Refrigerate, from Butter to Hot Sauce

    Ever try to spread rock hard butter on a slice of toast? It’s like nails on a chalkboard. Here, 12 foods that actually taste, slice and spread better when you don’t refrigerate them.RELATED: How to Reheat Rice...

  • 25 Healthy Cold Lunches to Pack for Work

    No microwave at work? No problem. These cold lunch ideas can hang out in the fridge or an insulated bag with an ice pack until you're ready to chow down.

  • ECB’s Rehn Wants July Rate Hike as Second-Round Effects Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Polling Centers Closing, Vote Count BeginsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsThe European Central Bank should start raising borrowing cost

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Gold futures slip as traders pick dollar as haven for Fed rate hike cycle

    Gold futures fell on Monday, as investors choose the greenback over the yellow metal as the safe place to hide while the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates.

  • FOREX-Dollar hits two-decade high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdowns

    * Dollar index equals Friday's near 20yr peak * AUD, NZD slide as Asia's stockmarkets tumble * U.S. CPI data is next upside risk - analysts By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a two-decade high on Monday as investors searched for safety and yield due to growing concerns over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates. Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, and tighter lockdowns against COVID-19 in Beijing and Shanghai, have left investors uncertain on many counts, but they are sure that U.S. interest rates are going up -- and the dollar is following. "Moves in U.S. interest rates are not the only dollar support," said strategists at NatWest Markets in a note.

  • Korean Battery Recycler Plans Share Sale as EV Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- SungEel HiTech Co., a South Korean battery recycling company, plans to sell shares on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq bourse later this year as it targets revenue of around $1 billion and a 10% global market share by 2030.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swing

  • Capco, Shaftesbury in Talks for All-Share Merger, Sky Says

    (Bloomberg) -- London West End landlords Capital & Counties Properties Plc and Shaftesbury Plc are in advanced talks for an all-share combination that would create a group worth about 3.5 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Late