Women in Governance's 2022 Annual Recognition Gala in Montreal to celebrate 64 prestigious organizations awarded its Parity Certification™

·3 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The 8th edition of Women in Governance's (WiG) Annual Recognition Gala is being held today at Le Palais des congrès de Montréal to celebrate the largest cohort of renowned organizations to date to have been awarded its Parity CertificationTM—Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum level—recognizing their exceptional commitment to gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Despite the pandemic, a record number of organizations have submitted their application to obtain the Parity CertificationTM in 2021. To celebrate this remarkable success, WiG is holding its prestigious Annual Recognition Gala today at Le Palais des congrès de Montréal. After a 2 year absence in Montreal, this long-awaited in-person edition presented by the Canadian Bankers Association and held under the honorary co-presidency of Ms. Anik Trudel, CEO of Lavery and Mr. Denis Giangi, President of Rolls-Royce Canada brings together Canada's top executive leaders and political figures to pay tribute to the latest 64 renowned organizations that achieved the Bronze to Platinum levels of its Parity CertificationTM and celebrate the 5th anniversary of the program! The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, CAQ candidate in Terrebonne riding, incumbent MNA and Quebec's Minister of Economy and Innovation, and Ms. Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal, are attending.

WiG's Parity CertificationTM—the first of its kind in North America, built in 2017 with the pro bono support of McKinsey & Company—helps organizations increase the representation of women in sectors where they have historically been underrepresented, as well as in senior management positions. Evaluation partners Accenture, Mercer, and WTW support the WiG team in the assessment of applications. Its robust questionnaire evaluates parity at every level of an organization and particular attention is paid to intersectionality, to create a diversified and inclusive pipeline of female talent. More than 700,000 employees in Canada work for an organization that has been Parity certified! After our successful 2020 launch in the United States, we are now proudly preparing our expansion across the Atlantic.

"With the great challenges of today's market, allowing women to progress without glass ceilings or sticky floors is more essential than ever. But pledges don't mean action, hashtags don't equal change: progress is not made by paying lip service, but through consistent and deliberate action. This is where WiG's Parity CertificationTM comes in! In the current labour shortage, parity and diversity are key when it comes to recruitment, and a more inclusive culture increases employee engagement. Thankfully, there is still a few weeks left for organizations to join our 2022 Parity Certification!" Caroline Codsi, ICD.D., Founder and Chief Equity Officer of Women in Governance.

The following 10 organizations are honored for having obtained a Platinum Parity CertificationTM: Accenture | Bell Canada | CBC/Radio-Canada | Intact Financial Corporation | JLL | Mercer Canada | National Bank of Canada | Sodexo Canada | Sun Life | Ville de Montréal.

The following 54 organizations are honored for having obtained a Bronze, Silver or Gold level Parity CertificationTM: ABB | Accor | Air Canada | Alithya | Autorité des marchés financiers | BDC | Bishop's University | BNP Paribas Canada | Bombardier | Bristol Myers Squibb | CAE | Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec | Canadian Coast Guard | Canadian Commercial Corporation | CAPREIT | Cascades | CNESST | Concordia University | CPP Investments | Danone Canada | Desjardins Group | École de Technologie Supérieure | Export Development Canada | Fairstone Financial | FedEx Express Canada | Gildan | Ivanhoé Cambridge | Kruger Products | Loto-Québec | McGill University | McKesson Canada | Medicago | Muskoka Brewery | National Film Board of Canada | Norton Rose Fulbright | Palais des congrès de Montréal | Paysafe | Pfizer Canada | Polytechnique Montréal | Pratt & Whitney Canada | PSP Investments | Randstad Canada | Réseau de transport de la Capitale | Rio Tinto | Rolls-Royce Canada | Sandoz Canada | Sanofi Canada | Schneider Electric | Société de transport de Montréal | Sollio Cooperative Group | Telefilm Canada | Telus | TMX Group | WTW.

ABOUT WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE

Women in Governance (WiG) is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to support women in their career advancement and access to decision-making bodies, as well as progressive organizations striving to close the gender gap in the workplace. The organization pursues its mission with its Parity CertificationTM, inspiring events, as well as governance training and mentoring programs.

More about Women in Governance: https://womeningovernance.org
More about the Parity CertificationTM: https://paritycertification.org/

SOURCE La Gouvernance au féminin

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c2532.html

