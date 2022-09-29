U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Women’s Health Devices Global Market Report 2022

·4 min read
Major players in the women’s health devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N. V. , CooperSurgical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Caldera Medical, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Hologic, Medline Industries, Candence Inc.

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Health Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323488/?utm_source=GNW
, Boston Scientific Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, BD. Com, Coloplast A/S, and MedGyn Products, Inc.

The global women’s health devices market is expected to grow from $30.81 billion in 2021 to $33.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The women’s health devices market is expected to grow to $46.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The women’s health devices market consists of sales of women’s health devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance women’s healthcare, including maternal and menstrual health, pelvic and sexual health, fertility, menopause, and contraception, as well as many general health disorders that affect women disproportionately or differently such as osteoporosis or cardiovascular disease. Women’s health devices refer to devices that enable them to take control of their health and health-related data with at-home tests and other features.

The main product types of women’s health devices are surgical, diagnostics, contraceptives, labor and delivery, and critical care.A surgical device refers to a specialized device used by surgeon to relieve a medical condition.

The applications of women’s health devices include cancer, osteoporosis, infectious disease, uterine fibroids, post-menopausal syndrome, pregnancy, female sterilization, and other applications. The various end-users of women’s health devices include hospitals, obstetrics and gynecology clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.

North America was the largest region in the women’s health devices market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the women’s health devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The women’s health devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides women’s health devices market statistics, including women’s health devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a women’s health devices market share, detailed women’s health devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the women’s health devices industry. This women’s health devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

An increase in government programs aimed at raising awareness about women’s health is contributing to the growth of the women’s health devices market going forward.Government programs aimed at raising awareness about women’s health refer to initiatives and awareness events organized by the government to make the population aware of some societal boosting the public healthcare system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

These government programs help in creating awareness, which in turn increases the need for women’s health devices for easy diagnosis.For instance, in March 2022, according to The Department of Health, Victoria, the Victorian government released its first-ever women’s sexual and reproductive health strategy and priority action plan for Women’s sexual and reproductive health.

The plan is supported by a $6.6 million investment for action and education to reduce stigma and improve knowledge of sexual and reproductive health and other such issues. Therefore, an increase in government programs aimed at raising awareness about women’s health is expected to boost demand for women’s health devices during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the women’s health devices market.Many companies operating in the women’s health devices sector are looking for new technologies to strengthen their position in the women’s health devices market.

For instance, In May 2022, iSono Health, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company launched ATUSA, which is the world’s first portable and automated 3D breast ultrasound scanner. This combines a unique 3D ultrasound scanner with artificial intelligence to perform full breast scans and accurately locate breast tumours.t automatically captures the entire breast volume, allowing for unremarkable breast ultrasound imaging at the point of care without the need for a trained ultrasound driver. This launch represents another step forward for the company and the female population.

In February 2022, CooperSurgical, a US-based women’s healthcare brand, acquired Cook Medical’s reproductive health portfolio for an amount of $875 million.With this acquisition both the companies aim to invest in future growth and new technologies.

Cook medical is a US-based company that manufacturers invasive medical devices for fertility, obstetrics, gynaecology, in vitro fertilization, and assisted reproductive technology.

The countries covered in the women’s health devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323488/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


