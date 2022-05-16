U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.25
    -14.64 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,226.95
    +30.29 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,668.34
    -136.66 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.27
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.71
    +3.22 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +16.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.52 (+2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0436
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0730
    -0.1120 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,742.21
    -544.68 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    666.75
    +424.07 (+174.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

What Women Need to Know About Stroke Risks

·4 min read

MISSION, Kan., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) It may not be widely known that women face unique risk factors for stroke throughout their lifetime. Things like pregnancy, preeclampsia and chronic stress can increase the risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the leading cause of death among women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and 1 in 5 women will have a stroke. However, a large majority of strokes can be prevented.

Caring for yourself by understanding your risk factors can help reduce your risk for stroke and provide a better quality of life. Start managing your stroke risk with these tips from the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association:

Monitor Your Blood Pressure

The first step you can take in reducing your risk for stroke is knowing your blood pressure and keeping it in a healthy range. High blood pressure is the No. 1 preventable cause of stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

The best way to know your blood pressure is to have it measured at least once per year by a health care professional and regularly monitor it at home then discuss the numbers with a doctor. For most people, a normal blood pressure should be 120/80 mm HG or less.

In addition to properly monitoring blood pressure, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, eating healthfully and reducing or eliminating alcohol and tobacco usage can help control blood pressure. If you do develop high blood pressure, work with a health care professional on a plan to help manage it.

Plan for Pregnancy
In the United States, high blood pressure during pregnancy is becoming more common, according to the CDC, and medical conditions including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and blood clots during pregnancy all increase stroke risk during and immediately following a pregnancy.

Managing conditions like high blood pressure before getting pregnant helps keep you and your baby healthy during pregnancy and beyond. In addition, your health during and immediately after a pregnancy can shape the lifelong health of you and your child. If you're planning to become pregnant or are currently pregnant, it's important to regularly monitor your blood pressure.

Take Care of Your Mental Health
Some stress is unavoidable but constant stress is not healthy. Chronic or constant stress may lead to high blood pressure and other unhealthy behavior choices, which can increase risk for stroke.

Based on findings in a Stress in America 2020 survey conducted by the American Psychological Association, the top sources of stress are money, work, family responsibilities and health concerns. Managing your stress and blood pressure can improve your overall health and well-being. Reclaim control of your schedule and build in time to invest in your health. Find 10 minutes every day to do something for you, like listening to music, meditating or going for a walk.

Learn the Warning Signs
A stroke can happen to anyone at any point in life. Immediate treatment may help minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death. Learn how to spot a stroke F.A.S.T:

  • Face drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?

  • Arm weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

  • Speech difficulty – Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence like "The sky is blue."

  • Time to call 911 – If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately. Check the time so you'll know when the first symptoms appeared.

Talk to your doctor about ways to improve your well-being and help prevent stroke. Find more wellness tips at stroke.org.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-women-need-to-know-about-stroke-risks-301548122.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Recommended Stories

  • This One Habit Could Help Prevent Dementia

    Wellness trends may come and go, but some things—like mindfulness and avocado toast—are forever. But if you’ve yet to try the meditation...

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical giant's new diabetes treatment, tirzepatide. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Eli Lilly's stock price was up more than 3%. A phase 3 clinical trial showed tirzepatide to reduce A1C -- a key measure of average blood sugar levels -- better than existing treatment options.

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s

  • HAVN Life Announces Strategic Partnership with Non-Profit Coalition, TheraPsil

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life"), a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce a partnership (the "Partnership") with TheraPsil - a non-profit coalition made up of healthcare professionals, patients, community members, and advocates dedicated to helping Canadians in medical need access legal psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy and GM

  • The Quest To Stop Cancer From Coming Back

    How physicians, researchers and advocates are working towards this goal for patients

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • Travere Therapeutics Pops After Snagging Priority Review For A New Kidney Drug

    The FDA accepted Travere Therapeutics' application for a kidney disease treatment on Monday, leading TVTX stock to surge higher.

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • This Symptom Shows Up 5 Years Before a Parkinson's Diagnosis, New Study Says

    Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive movement disorder that affects the nervous system. Right now, nearly one million Americans are living with the condition, and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. The symptoms of this disorder tend to begin subtly, gradually worsening over time, and are often overlooked until more severe signs develop. Read on to learn about one symptom that new research shows can appear up to five years before diagnosis, and what you should do if it happens to you.

  • Abortion in the Founders' era: Violent, chaotic and unregulated

    Justice Samuel Alito Jr. calls himself an originalist, someone who thinks the Constitution should be interpreted only by how it would have been understood by the Founders when they wrote it. So it's no surprise that his draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is full of history. At least seven times, Alito cited Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th-century jurist who didn't think marital rape was possible because wives were the property of their husbands, and who sentenced at least two women to die for witchc

  • Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

    Here's what to know if you're eligible for another coronavirus shot — and why you shouldn't wait for an updated vaccine.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Doing This at Night Makes You 30 Percent More Likely to Develop Dementia

    We tend to think of forgetfulness as going hand-in-hand with old age, but experts say that memory loss is actually not considered a normal function of aging. Significant memory loss is usually a sign of dementia, a group of symptoms that can also impact social skills and cognitive ability. While there is currently no cure for dementia, there are several ways that you can reduce your risk, or even reverse some of its early symptoms.One particular risk factor for dementia is something you may not

  • Galera shares surge on news it will seek OK for lead drug candidate by year's end

    The experimental therapy is designed to treat a side effect of radiation therapy in cancer patients.

  • Starbucks says it will to cover abortion travel costs for employees, joining Amazon, Tesla

    Starbucks (SBUX) is one of the latest companies to offer reimbursement to their employees for travel costs when they seek reproductive care in other states, including abortion. Several other major companies, including Citigroup, Yelp, Lyft, Levi’s, and Amazon, have also announced that they would cover travel expenses for workers with limited access to safe abortion procedures in their home states.

  • If This Happens to You in the Bathroom, Get Checked for Heart Failure

    As average life expectancy continues to increase in the U.S., heart failure is becoming more and more common. Left untreated, this type of heart disease has a tendency to progress rapidly, making early diagnosis important. Unfortunately, heart failure can be hard to detect in early stages, as its subtler symptoms are easy to miss or ignore.Since some heart failure symptoms are not obviously related to a heart problem, they may be mistaken for signs of a different health issue, or simply dismisse

  • The #1 Best Vegetable to Lower Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    We get it, sometimes eating enough vegetables can be difficult. But if you skip out on veggies, you're potentially missing out on tons of nutrients, vitamins, and health benefits.For example, there are certain vegetables that contain heart-healthy and cholesterol-lowering nutrients. In fact, according to Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and member of our medical expert board, carrots are some of the best veggies you can eat to help lower and manage your cholesterol leve

  • Stechschulte: No, pro-life people are not just ‘pro-birth’

    If we truly want to rid our society of a horror like abortion, a great first step would be to support organizations doing everything in their power to affirm this.