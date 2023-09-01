Women At The Leading U.S. & Global MBA Programs: Why The Numbers Keep Rising

When the Forté Foundation was founded in 2002, MBA programs at the leading business schools averaged less than 28% women — a problem thrown into sharp relief by comparison with law schools and medical schools, which had largely already achieved gender parity.

Twenty years later, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in graduate business education reports that a record 17 of its 56 member schools have reached at least 45% women enrolled in full-time MBA programs, up from 10 schools in 2021, two in 2017 and none in 2012. Poets&Quants‘ analysis of the class profiles at the leading U.S. B-schools shows that 15 have 40% or more women in their MBA programs, with 11 of the top 27 schools seeing progress from 2021 to 2022 — and 19 reporting growth in the number of women in the six MBA cohorts since 2017.

Progress has not been uniform, however: Amid a decline in MBA applications worldwide, the percentage of women enrolled among Forté member B-schools grew only incrementally, to 41.4% in 2022 from 41.2% in 2021. At the top 27 U.S. B-schools, 11 MBA programs saw declines in women’s enrollment, and five more were flat; eight schools are below 35% in 2022, compared to six in 2021.

What will the 2023 numbers show? At one prominent B-school, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the news is encouraging: Wharton maintained gender equity with 50% women in its MBA Class of 2025.

‘GRANULARITY IN THE APPROACH’

Forté Foundation CEO Elissa Sangster. File photo

“It’s been an interesting year,” Forté CEO Elissa Sangster tells Poets&Quants. “It’s a little challenging in places, but it’s also been really encouraging in places. That 45% number is something we’re happy with.”

Sangster says some of Forté’s 56 member schools in the U.S., Europe, and Canada “don’t feel as enthusiastic about this year just because some of their numbers went down or they stayed the same. About the 45%, I was kind of thinking about what’s the trend behind that or what’s some of the stuff that’s actually happened that’s caused it? And I think what we’re definitely seeing is some granularity in the approach.”

Story continues

What does that granularity look like?

“I think schools are really taking their applicant pool and doing a lot around intersectionality and thinking about the different groups and populations that are applying to business school,” Sangster says. “And trying to make sure that the current students and the alums are actually connecting live and in-person with the students who are in that applicant pool.

“And so they are really thinking about how to connect the dots for students and to have representation and to make sure that they know, ‘Those students are in our community. You can be one, too. And we want you here.’ You’re seeing that the schools that are hitting those marks are doing an exceptionally good job at connecting those groups across those intersections.”

BIG REBOUNDS AT BIG B-SCHOOLS

Last year, Poets&Quants‘ annual analysis of the MBA programs at the top U.S. B-schools found that women’s enrollment grew at 14 of 26 top-ranked U.S. B-schools, while 15 schools reported 40% or more women in their MBA student ranks. In 2022, 11 schools had growth, 11 saw declines, and five were even year-to-year at the top 27 schools.

UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business was the only school in top 10 last year to miss 40%, but this year Haas reported that its percentage of women jumped 7 points to 46%; only three U.S. B-schools in the top 25 had more. Also notable was the 10-point jump for USC Marshall School of Business, which just four years ago became the first top B-school to achieve gender parity but which had seen declines in women’s MBA enrollment in three successive years since. This year the Marshall School saw a 10-point jump to 46% women in its MBA, putting it again among the very top schools for women’s enrollment.

Perhaps the biggest story is that the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, which enrolled 52% women in 2021, was able to follow up its achievement this year. Half of Wharton’s MBA Class of 2024 is women despite the severe downturn in MBA applications that is the result of a continued strong economy.

“In terms of reputation and rankings, Wharton is always at the top, and when you’re that brand that Wharton has in the business school space, you’re going to weather the storm a little bit better,” Sangster says. “So year to year you’re going to have more control over how you craft your class, because your application pipeline is so strong. Even the economy didn’t weaken their application pool so much that they’re struggling to craft or create their class.”

WHARTON’S DEAN ‘DOUBLING DOWN ON COMMITMENT’ TO PARITY

Sangster notes that Wharton has another thing going for it: its dean, Erika James.

“They are extremely dedicated and committed to making sure that those underrepresented groups are represented — they are paying attention to that,” Sangster says. “They’re definitely making every effort to keep consistent. But it is easier to do when you’re at the top.

“You also have a dean like Erika James, and that is a beacon out of your school. That’s got to be applauded too, because I know that she is doubling down on that commitment across women, across underrepresented students. So they have some great things playing in their favor right now that are giving them maybe a little bit of an edge to make sure that they stay at parity — especially when the pipeline overall shrunk a little bit, and you’re also seeing in the U.S. numbers be a little less than even outside of the U.S.”

In Europe, which has traditionally lagged the U.S. for women’s enrollment, most top schools are at least trending in a positive direction (see table above). Oxford Saïd Business School this fall enrolled 48% women in the 313-student cohort of its one-year MBA program, putting the UK school ahead of all non-U.S. programs in the top 25 of the 2022 Financial Times Global MBA ranking, a group that includes INSEAD (38%), London Business School (37%), HEC Paris (36%), IESE (38%), SDA Bocconi (35%), National University of Singapore Business School (37%), and CEIBS (40%). Only Cambridge Judge Business School, at 47% this year, comes close to Oxford’s mark.

DECLINE IN APPS MEANS DECLINE IN MBA WOMEN

After women’s enrollment stalled near the start of the pandemic, last year Forté saw a record 2% jump from 39% in 2020. In a little more than a decade, women’s full-time MBA enrollment at Forté schools climbed nearly 10%, from 31.8% in 2011.

But as Sangster notes, some schools have seen declines. Among U.S. B-schools, schools in the lower half of the top 25 have struggled more to fill out their classes, contributing to significant declines in women's enrollment. UCLA Anderson School of Management reported a 7-point drop in women from 2021 to 2022, to 35%; Virginia Darden School of Business and Texas-Austin McCombs School of Business each lost 3 points, to 37% and 35%, respectively; and Indiana Kelley School of Business lost 5 points to sink to just 26%.

Even bigger drop-offs were seen at Vanderbilt Owen School of Management (8 points to 29%) and Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business (15 points to 24%). And while Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business saw a 10-point year-to-year gain, that only brought the school to 31% after last year's dismal showing.

See the next page for a table of all the leading U.S. B-schools' historical data on women in their full-time MBA programs. See page 3 for more data from the Forté Foundation.

AND DON'T MISS LAST YEAR'S STORY ON WOMEN IN THE TOP MBA PROGRAMS and WHY OXFORD HAS BECOME EUROPE'S LEADER IN MBA GENDER EQUITY

Women have made gains in representation in the MBA programs at the top business schools in the U.S. and globally, according to a new report by the nonprofit Forte Foundation

Elissa Sangster has led the Forté Foundation from its start 20 years ago, when it was an organization with 12 school members, to now, when it includes 56 top MBA programs in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, as well as 33 executive and professional MBA programs, 63 undergrad schools, and 67 corporate partners. The nonprofit reached close to 200,000 women in 2022, up from 87,000 in 2016.

“It’s exciting and gratifying to see the impact of our efforts over the last two decades to close the gender parity gap in MBA programs,” Sangster says. “More women today understand the opportunities an MBA offers and our work has helped build the pipeline of young women interested in business careers and advancing to leadership."

The 17 Forté member schools that reached above 45% women’s enrollment in full-time MBA programs in 2022 are:

John Hopkins University (Carey School of Business) - 52%

University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School) - 50%

Southern Methodist University (Cox School of Business) – 48%

Duke University (The Fuqua School of Business) – 48%

Northwestern University (Kellogg School of Management) – 48%

Oxford University (Saïd Business School) – 48%

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin School of Business) – 47%

University of Cambridge (Judge Business School) – 47%

George Washington University (School of Business) - 47%

University of California – Berkeley (Haas School of Business) – 46%

Harvard Business School – 46%

University of Southern California (Marshall School of Business) – 46%

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT Sloan School of Management) – 46%

New York University (Stern School of Business) – 45%

Alliance Manchester School of Business – 45%

Dartmouth College (Tuck School of Business) – 45%

Columbia University (Columbia Business School) – 45%

“We can’t rest on our laurels," Sangster says. "Every percentage gain in women’s enrollment is hard won, much like the struggle to increase women in the C-suite and on boards. Forté will continue to support women in business for as long as it takes to achieve parity in the workplace, in corner offices and in corporate boardrooms.”

Among Forté’s initiatives that have helped bring about that change are the following:

Forté Fellows scholarships: Between 2003 and fall 2022, Forté partner schools awarded approximately $400 million in scholarships.

Forté MBA Women’s Leadership Conference: Attended by women MBAs and top companies annually, it took place in June 2022 in-person and October virtually with over 1,000 participants.

Forté Undergraduate Campus to Business Leadership Conference, College Fast Track to Finance Conference, the Undergraduate Leadership Summit and Candid Conversations for Women of Color have provided opportunities for thousands of college women to build leadership skills, explore career paths, and network with top Forté partner companies and business schools.

In 2022, Forté introduced three new initiatives for MBA students and post-MBA women: MBA Takeoff, a hybrid learning experience that combines Franklin Covey’s award-winning leadership content and Forté’s MBA and gender expertise to prepare women for their first year as an MBA student; Career Strategist, a 12-week development program for women in their early career; and Rise, a new three-month professional development pilot program that provides peer support, advice, and coaching to help women five to 10 years post-MBA.

In 2022, Forté also updated its Allyship portfolio to include free toolkits for starting allyship groupson MBA Campuses and in the workplace. (Visit these links to request corporate and MBA toolkits.)

The post Women At The Leading U.S. & Global MBA Programs: Why The Numbers Keep Rising appeared first on Poets&Quants.