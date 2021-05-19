U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.53
    -25.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,813.19
    -247.47 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,235.77
    -67.87 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.02
    -31.85 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    -2.04 (-3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.70
    +13.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    -0.29 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8440
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,231.66
    -3,247.93 (-7.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.32
    -48.15 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Women-led sports media startup The GIST raises $1M to challenge sports reporting norms

Darrell Etherington
·3 min read

The three co-founders of The GIST are all themselves sports fans, but realized in 2018 that sports media in general left a lot to be desired when it comes to catering to audiences outside of the traditional, male-dominated stereoptyical sports audience. So they started a new kind of sports media enterprise, taking a risk on a very different kind of careers vs. their background in financial services in Toronto.

On the back of impressive 350% audience through 2020, c-founders Jacie DeHoop, Ellen Hyslop and Roslyn McLarty have now raises an initial $1 million round of seed funding, form investors including 3GP Capital, JDS Sports, August Group, Even Odds Investments, and Bettor Capital. The company also just got approved for a $350,000 loan from the Business Development Bank of Canada, bringing its total new funding across venture and state-backed credit incentives to $1.35 million.

"In the sports industry, as you probably are aware, less than 4% of coverage is on female athletes, and less than 14% of sports journalists are women," explained McLarty, who is also The GIST's head of finance, operations and growth. "It's no wonder, as women, we don't necessarily resonate with the the more traditional male-dominated sports media and the way that sports is represented. So we were finding it hard to be a part of that community sports can provide, and around the same time, we were seeing a trend of media companies developing these more authentic relationships with their audience, and building community and being built a little bit more ground up, and that being really effective."

McLarty cites other media ventures including theSkimm, Morning Brew and The Hustle as examples of what her and her co-=foudners saw was working well in media. That approach, combined with what they saw as a massive potential untapped audience, led to the creation of The GIST, which because as a newsletter and has evolved into a news site, a podcast and more.

"We started with the purpose of making sports more accessible, inclusive, approachable and fun for a casual fan, or a female fan," she said. "For anyone really, that hadn't resonated with traditional sports media."

I asked McLarty why her and her co-founders wanted to get into the media business specifically, given that their experience prior to that was on Bay Street, which is effectively Toronto's equivalent of Wall Street. She admitted that it took the trio some time to find their footing, but that now the business has opened up a new and growing audience that basically wasn't served previously, which is helping them win over advertisers and brand partnerships.

"I think we've discovered an audience that is really valuable, and there hasn't really been a way for brand partners to engage with a female audience through sports," she said. "So we've kind of found our niche, and have built really built things out and gotten to the point where we are today in a really lean lean way. The hard part was the initial investment in the audience to get it to the point where it is now, but once you hit that scale in the audience, the margins on the newsletter are obviously awesome for every additional person that we add on."

The GIST's partners include brands like the NBA, FanDuel, Red Bull and Adidas, to name a few, and it says its revenue is up over 1,000% this year vs. the year prior, on course to meet its goal of $1 million in total revenue for 2021. The company says it will be using the new funding to grow the team, including new hires on the content side, as well as additional headcount on the sales and operation teams, too.

Recommended Stories

  • These Golf Gifts Are Better Than a Hole in One

    Look to the links (both the course and the internet! for the best golf gifts.

  • Why Ariana Grande Couldn't Wait to Marry Dalton Gomez

    "She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly," a source revealed of Grande's surprise nuptials.

  • Pink Says Counseling Has Been the Secret to 15-Year Marriage to Carey Hart: 'No Quit Button'

    "We've really grown up together," the singer told PEOPLE of her spouse

  • U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s inflation rate doubled in April, marking the beginning of a surge in prices that will fuel speculation about when the Bank of England could start taking its foot off the stimulus pedal.Consumer prices rose 1.5% from a year earlier last month after a 0.7% gain in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading was in step with economists’ expectations.The April figures were mainly driven by a jump in domestic energy prices and clothing. But with the U.K.’s re-opening allowing consumers to start splurging cash, the central bank expects inflation to exceed its 2% target later this year.What happens beyond that is subject to debate. While the BOE sees the price gains as temporary, investors are betting that the U.K.’s recovery -- and the accompanying inflationary pressures -- will force policy makers to raise interest rates next year. That’s much sooner than what most economists expect.“While the monthly surge is not the start of a sudden bout of excess inflation, the market should pay attention to the ongoing rise nonetheless,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg. “We do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory as many in markets contend and as global central bankers seem to presume.”Today’s report also showed:Gas and electricity prices surged 9% in the month, driving the higher inflation readingMotor fuel also gained in the month after crude oil increasedClothing and footwear prices rose 2.4% in the most recent report after a 1.6% drop a year agoA measure of input prices paid for raw materials by factories rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since February 2017Metals and non-metallic minerals provided the largest contribution to the increase.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, dissented in an 8-1 vote this month to keep the central bank’s stimulus program unchanged. He argued that the momentum behind the recovery is strong enough to risk a damaging wave of inflation.“Experience during the 1970s and 1980s demonstrates that, once out of the bottle, the inflation genie is notoriously difficult to get back in,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper last week.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“Inflation has further to run this year and is likely to end 2021 above the Bank of England’s 2% target. But we expect the upturn to prove temporary, allowing the central bank to overlook it.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click for the full REACT.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Concerns about inflation are mounting globally. In the U.S., consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, though Federal Reserve officials view the pickup as temporary and have signaled their intent to maintain ultra-easy policy. The BOE is signaling it will tolerate an increase in inflation and that it doesn’t intend to move until there’s a more sustained pickup in prices.“We think inflation could go above target a bit temporarily later this year for these base effects. We see the bounceback in the economy, but we don’t see the momentum continuing forwards at that pace at all.”--Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in testimony to House of Lords panel on TuesdayThe U.K. faced major bouts of inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, but the BOE has overlooked more recent increases that it judged were temporary. Prices surged close to 5% both in 2008 and 2011, fueled by a drop in the value of the pound that pushed up import prices. In both cases, the BOE stuck with its stimulus to support the economy after the financial crisis.“We’re very vigilant to any sense that inflation expectations would de-anchor,” BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told lawmakers Tuesday.(Updates with an economist comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank Plans $3.7 Billion Bond Sale After Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is planning its second yen-denominated bond offering of 2021 after recently posting the biggest-ever quarterly profit by a Japanese company.The technology conglomerate plans to issue 405 billion yen ($3.7 billion) of bonds, targeting mainly individual investors, according to a statement by the group on Wednesday. SoftBank reported net income of 1.93 trillion yen for the three months ended March 31, with essentially all of that coming from its investment in the newly public Coupang Inc.Masayoshi Son’s technology investment giant has seen a sharp upturn in fortunes over the past twelve months, with SoftBank’s Vision Fund investment arm driving recent profits after being the source of its biggest loss a year ago. SoftBank has long tapped individual investors in Japan rather than institutions for most of its yen funding from the local bond market, taking advantage of its strong brand recognition.Some SoftBank bonds can pay individual investors an interest rate of about 3% at a time when depositors in Japan earn next to nothing on deposits because of the Bank of Japan’s negative-interest rate policy. The average yield on investment-grade yen corporate debt is less than 0.4%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The funds from the current offering will be used for the redemption of existing debt, according to SoftBank’s statement on Wednesday. The notes are expected to be rated BBB by Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. and price within a range of 2.45% to 3.05% in June, according to SoftBank.The company plans to issue bonds that mature in 35 years but which are callable after five. The notes are hybrid securities and have characteristics similar to equity, such as an optional interest payment deferral provision and subordinated payment priority to senior debt.As a result, SoftBank expects that the notes will be eligible to be treated as 50% equity from rating firms JCR and S&P Global Ratings, according to the company. The notes also include a step-up-interest provision so that the interest rate increases after five years.The company priced 177 billion yen of notes in an institutional debt offering in January, which was its first bond sale in more than a year at the time.(Updates with bond details and chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. to Increase Covid-19 Vaccine Exports Amid Global Pressure

    The Biden administration intends to share 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines produced by Moderna, Pfizer and J&J with other countries by the end of June.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO

    Shareholders in Leonardo rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to launch a liability action against the Italian defence company's CEO, the group said on Wednesday. CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced last year in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Activist investor Bluebell Partners, which owns 25 shares in the defence group, last month proposed launching a liability action against Profumo and seeking damages deriving from the conviction.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • Jack Bogle’s ghost warns about 401(k)s

    Retirement investors have never had it so good. For a decade now individual retirement accounts and company 401(k) plans have been booming thanks to the stock market’s giddy rise. Bogle died in 2019.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • American families will finally get their Child Tax Credit money — here’s when the first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • Walmart Sales Growth Helped by Stimulus

    The retail giant said comparable sales rose 6% in the spring quarter compared with the same period last year. U.S. e-commerce sales rose 37%, the slowest online growth since the coronavirus outbreak.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.