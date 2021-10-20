New Women’s Parka Jackets Canada – Waterproof Winter Coats Outerwear Launched

Top Canadian sustainable clothing brand has announced the launch of its new women’s outerwear collection for fall/winter 2021, including parkas, puffer jackets, and waterproof coats. Frank And Oak specializes in apparel that is conscious of environmental welfare and reflects modern Canadian living.

Frank And Oak’s new outerwear collection for women is entirely vegan, utilizing animal-free Primaloft PowerPlume® insulation, a sustainable alternative to down, which is made from 100% polyester fibres. This recent innovation retains the warmth and comfort of natural down while remaining free of animal-derived materials.

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

In the latest update from Frank And Oak, the brand’s new women’s outerwear collection provides customers with leading-edge technology to incorporate into their fall/winter wardrobe. Waterproof coats have a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating to allow for rain dispersal from the coat’s surface. Additionally, Frank And Oak’s puffers and parkas from The Capital series are suited for temperatures below -30°C and are made with a windproof seam-sealed outer shell constructed from recycled polyester.

Another new addition to this collection is the Hygge Puffer (pronounced “hoo-ga”) for temperatures between -25°C to -10°C. The coat is designed to embody the Danish term “hygge”, which designates a feeling of coziness and wellbeing. This new model combines classic design with function, constructed to lock in heat and keep out the cold wind.

Frank And Oak’s manufacturing process incorporates an Eco Circle Recycle System, which turns used garments into new fabrics whilst retaining the quality of virgin polyester fibres. Old garments are shredded into very small pieces, which are then spun into new polyester yarn and woven into the fabric that can be found in many of Frank And Oak’s coat linings.

This latest update is in line with the company’s commitment to providing stylish and sustainable fashion suitable for Canadian fall and winter weather conditions.

Frank And Oak was established in 2012 with the goal of designing high-quality durable products that are made to last and have minimal impact on the planet. The company has developed a reputation for producing innovative and highly functional clothing, as indicated by its numerous positive customer reviews.

A satisfied customer said, “From the neoprene neck collar and jersey sleeve extensions to the multiple storage compartments and magnetic buttons that automatically fasten themselves, you can tell that Frank And Oak put a lot of thought into optimizing warmth and convenience. In my opinion, there isn’t anything else that the designers could have added to make it a better coat.”

