U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,883.38
    -3,653.81 (-9.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Women’s Puffer Jacket With Hood Canada - Ladies Waterproof Winter Coat Updated

Frank And Oak
·2 min read

Montreal, Jan. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak’s latest launch, the Hygge puffer coat, provides conscientious consumers with a high-quality, water-resistant winter-style option that is both elegant and practical while remaining in line with the brand’s environmentally responsible manufacturing and packaging processes. Designed to feel like a cocoon, the oversized Hygge is considered the go-to puffer coat for outdoor activities and commutes.

More information is available on: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Women&#x002019;s Puffer Jacket Canada
Women’s Puffer Jacket Canada

Operating on the principles of quality essentials and offering personalized experiences, both Frank And Oak’s online store and brick-and-mortar outlets prioritize recycled fabrics and responsible practices. The brand’s new women’s Hygge puffer coat highlights the brand’s commitment to producing high-quality, lasting clothing without hindering the environment during the supply-chain process.

Available in sizes ranging from XS to XL, the Hygge is a breathable 20K/20K coat. Featuring a durable water repellent (DWR) coating, its top layer beads water and repels oil, grease, and dirt. The puffer coat’s shell and lining are comprised of 100% recycled polyester. The garment also features a feather-free PrimaLoft® PowerPlume™ insulation. It is a technologically advanced lightweight material that blends water-resistant fibres and millions of air pockets to trap and preserve body heat more efficiently than down.

The coat’s pockets are equipped with snap buttons. An inside media pocket protects tech devices from moisture. Elastic cuffs and a double-breasted front over the zipper keep rain and snow at bay. The coat’s NATULON® zipper tape, made of recycled materials, enhances its sustainable properties.

Frank And Oak's waterproof women's puffer jackets are available in 5 colours—black, dark rose, walnut, Atlantic green, and sand. They are machine washable and can be tumble-dried on low.

A recent customer says, “I love this coat so much. I’ve used it for about a month now, and in the cold Canadian winter, it’s really done the job. Late nights letting the dog out, morning walks—you name it. It’s so cozy.”

Frank And Oak is B Corp certified, meaning the brand meets the highest standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors that include employee benefits, charitable giving, supply-chain practices, and input materials.

With the launch of their elegant, eco-friendly Hygge puffer coat, Frank And Oak offers women a stylish choice in outdoor apparel that protects them from the elements while their eco-conscious manufacturing methods help preserve and protect the environment.

Interested parties can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com to find out more.

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada

CONTACT: Anne Gael Plante


