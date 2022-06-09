U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.23
    -17.54 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,811.41
    -99.49 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.97
    -68.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.53
    -19.48 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.48
    -0.63 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    -0.37 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0490
    +0.0200 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2514
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1440
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,200.54
    -213.19 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.66
    -0.82 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Women, Southerners, and Black and Hispanic Patients Denied Cholesterol-Lowering Medication More Often, Data Show

·2 min read

 New Report on Insurance Barriers for PCSK9 Inhibitors Featured at National Cardiovascular Health Policy Summit

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data show that health plans reject prescriptions for cholesterol-lowering medication for women, southerners, and Black and Hispanic patients more often than for white patients. The findings appear in "Rejected: How Life-Saving Heart Medication Eludes Women, Southerners, and People of Color," a new policy brief from the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health.

Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health
Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health

Key Findings

The report details 2019-2021 commercial insurance claims data for cholesterol-lowering PCSK9 inhibitors, which show that:

  • Women are rejected 21% more often than men are

  • Rejection rates in Arkansas are 67% higher than the national average, while rejection rates in Mississippi and Oklahoma are 29% higher than the national average

  • Black patients face a 20% higher rejection rate than white patients

  • Hispanic patients face a 25% higher rejection rate than white patients

Certain health plans reject a disproportionate number of claims. Of plans with at least 500 claims for PCSK9 inhibitors:

Some plans rejected three-fourths or more of claims:

  • Moda Health Plan (87%)

  • Maxor Plus (86%)

  • Federal Employee Benefit Plan (75%)

Several plans rejected about half of claims:

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona (51%)

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Mississippi (36%)

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Arkansas (45%)

READ THE FULL REPORT

"This information is concerning," says cardiologist Dharmesh Patel, MD. "We see higher denial rates in communities that are already high risk for deadly cardiovascular events. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and yet patients who most need FDA-approved medications to prevent adverse events are being denied."

Patel is president of the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health.

About PSCK9 Inhibitors

PCSK9 inhibitors, which first came to clinic in 2015, are:

  • Injectable drugs designed to lower high LDL cholesterol

  • Typically prescribed to patients who cannot get their LDL cholesterol down enough through statins alone

  • Shown to decrease LDL cholesterol by up to 70% and cut the risk of a heart attack by almost one-third

Manufacturers slashed the drugs' price by 60% in 2019, yet some insurers continue to block access.

The findings were announced during the fifth annual Cardiovascular Health Policy Summit hosted by the Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health. Patient advocates, clinicians, and policymakers gathered to discuss the barriers patients face in accessing these cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women-southerners-and-black-and-hispanic-patients-denied-cholesterol-lowering-medication-more-often-data-show-301565134.html

SOURCE Partnership to Advance Cardiovascular Health

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Won’t Get Authorization Until the FDA Reviews Manufacturing Changes.

    Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna ones, uses a well-established, protein-based approach.

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • Novavax Stock Skids As FDA Leaves Its Covid Vaccine Decision Hanging

    Two days after the FDA's advisors recommended Novavax's Covid shot, the agency had yet to make a move, and NVAX stock toppled.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • Bluebird Bio Sees Road to Revival After Gene-Therapy Misfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluebird Bio Inc. was supposed to be different.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThe Boston-area company aimed to develop gene therapies for rare conditions that traditionally requir

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Vertex Briefly Breaks Out On Bullish Diabetes Data

    Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Vertex Pharmaceuticals briefly broke out Wednesday on promising test results in diabetes.

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Jennifer Lopez, 51, Just Showed Off Her Toned Booty In A New Swimsuit Instagram Pic

    Rocking a white one-piece swimsuit, Jennifer Lopez flaunts her toned butt in a new Instagram selfie. Here's how the 51-year-old singer and actress stays so fit:

  • New Obesity Drugs From Lilly and Novo Nordisk Generate Excitement

    Dramatic levels of weight loss are being attained in clinical trials of drugs originally developed for diabetes.

  • Novavax Covid Vaccine Could Soon Win EUA Approval — And So What?

    At long last, Novavax (NVAX) may be close to getting its EUA. As the company announced late Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) just voted 21-0 (with one abstention) to recommend that the FDA grant Novavax's "Nuvaxovid" coronavirus vaccine (aka NVX-CoV2373) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to protect patients aged 18 and older from getting infected with Covid-19. If the FDA agrees with the recommendation, and

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Scientists 3D-print a functional piece of a heart

    Researchers have 3D-printed heart filaments that could eventually repair damaged hearts.

  • Never Buy These 5 Products, Say Pharmacists

    Over the counter supplements are not regulated by the FDA—and many seemingly innocent products can lead to severe liver damage. "As surprising as it may seem, manufacturers are not required to prove to the Food and Drug Administration that their products are safe, or that they're effective for their advertised use, before they are sold," says Chuck Bell, programs director for Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization arm of Consumer Reports. "The rising number of liver injury cases is yet mor

  • Salma Hayek's Abs And Booty Are Toned AF As She Lets Loose In A Teeny Bikini

    Salma Hayek posted an Instagram dancing on a table in a bikini while on a boat vacay. She attributes restorative yoga to her toned core, legs, and butt.

  • Bio-Manufacturing Partner BioElpida Completes Next Phase of BVX-0918 GMP Production for EU Clinical Study

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that its Lyon, France-based bioproduction partner, BioElpida ("BioElpida"), has completed the creation of multiple OVCAR-3 cell banks as the next step in the GMP manufacturing process development for BVX-0918, BioVaxys' vaccine for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

  • Blueprint Stock Dives On The FDA's Tricky New Requirement For Its Leading Drug

    The FDA recommended Blueprint Medicines change the ultimate goal of a midstage study, leading BPMC stock to crumble Thursday.

  • Did Mirati Therapeutics Just Leapfrog Amgen?

    The ability to diagnose cancers with specific genetic alterations offers new hope for developing targeted treatment options for patients. For example, an estimated 22% of all solid-tumor cancers harbor a mutation in the KRAS gene. While there are multiple types of KRAS mutations, Amgen made history in 2021 by earning the first approval for this high-value target that was once considered "undruggable."

  • New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

    A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. At least 175 active duty and reserve service members have already received the Novavax vaccine, some even traveling overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine may be an acceptable option for some of the 27,000 service members who have sought religious exemptions from the mandatory vaccine.

  • Novavax Rises After FDA Advisers Back Covid Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares rose after an advisory panel recommended US approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine, though the rally will barely make dent in the 85% loss shareholders have endured from the 2021 peak.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the Wo