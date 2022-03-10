U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.75
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,196.00
    -69.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,718.00
    -16.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.30
    -6.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.20
    +0.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.10
    -9.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0400
    +0.1810 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,035.89
    +1,877.62 (+4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.45
    -11.89 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,558.02
    +840.49 (+3.40%)
     

Women's Bomber Jacket Canada - Reversible Quilted Water Resistant Collection Launched

Frank And Oak
·3 min read

Montreal, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak, one of the top clothing brand in Montreal, QC, recently unveiled a new reversible bomber jacket in black for women. The stylish new addition to the brand’s collection of women’s winter wear offers a comfortable, durable way to stay warm without harming the environment. Frank And Oak places great emphasis on quality and sustainability, so all of its clothes are made using environmentally friendly materials selected to limit waste.

Learn more at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-ww?

Women
Women

A Frank And Oak spokesperson says: “The Skyline bomber has it all: the looks, the brains, and the performance. Simply put, it's an icon.”

Made from a recycled PET bottle blend and animal-free Thermore® Ecodown® insulation, this wind-resistant and water-repellent jacket is designed to keep wearers warm and dry throughout the seasons, year after year. Reversible and versatile, one side features a diamond-shaped quilted texture, two welt side pockets with zipper closure, and a patch pocket at the chest. The other side is smooth, with two lower seam pockets on each side. It includes a cire finish for added fabric protection, has a ribbed collar and cuffs, and is fully machine washable. After years of research to optimize layering, it is the go-to piece to wear by itself or with another coat. It is also compatible with all of Frank And Oak’s Smart-Layer top coats, thanks to the brand’s famous snap system.

As previously announced, the jacket is made with recycled polyester sourced from discarded materials, and the lining is made with animal-free recycled fibres. The garment features a modular layer system that is built to snap together easily and it is reversible, meaning it can be worn inside-out as well.

A Frank And Oak spokesperson said: “We’re on a journey towards better living. Certified since 2019, our B Corp certification officially recognizes our pledge to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. This means balancing profit with purpose, public transparency, and legal accountability every step of the way. It’s a long trip, but our planet is worth it. With 75% of our products already being produced with sustainable processes and eco-friendly materials, our design team constantly pushes the bar to seek out and create products with the lowest impact on the planet, its people, and its wildlife.”

Frank And Oak has set the standards for quality and sustainability sky-high among Montreal clothing companies, and it works to create products that offer durability, functionality, and style without compromising the planet’s well-being. Some of the innovative and environmentally friendly materials used include kapok, yak wool, Seawool®, hemp and SeaCell™ (a fibre made from algae and natural cellulose).

Frank And Oak’s conservation efforts extend to sustainable packaging solutions as well. A company spokesperson said: “Shipping bags are a necessary part of our business. They protect items as they make their way to your wardrobe. We are working on implementing the best solutions technology and research can provide. We’ve drastically reduced the percentage of packaging and plastic used for shipping. All of our kraft boxes and mailers are made from recycled paper. Our compostable polybags are made with a biodegradable polymer that allows microorganisms present in landfills to fully break them down. We discourage the distribution of single-use bags in our stores by providing a purchasable and reusable tote bag option.”

Find out more about the new reversible bomber jacket and some of the ways in which the company strives to improve the lives of customers while protecting the environment, at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada

CONTACT: Anne Gael Plante


