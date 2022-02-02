U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.25
    +32.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,308.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,211.75
    +217.00 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.20
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    -0.14 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.46
    -3.37 (-13.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3730
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,525.91
    +149.39 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.96
    +2.96 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.08
    +59.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBERS TO ADVANCE GENDER EQUITY AND DRIVE LIMITLESS OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN

·7 min read

Five senior executives join WFF Board to accelerate the advancement of women

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) has elected five senior leaders to its 2022 Board of Directors and named new positions for its Executive Committee members. They join a robust board of executives focused on increasing targeted learning opportunities for women building their careers in the Food Industry, expanding the organization's global reach, and shining a light on the workplace challenges still experienced by many women, and more severely by women of color.

Women&#39;s Foodservice Forum - working to accelerate the advancement of women leaders in the Food Industry (PRNewsfoto/Women&#x002019;s Foodservice Forum (WFF))

"With unprecedented resilience and vision, the Food Industry is building toward an even brighter future that includes greater influence from women, people of color, and other previously underrepresented leaders," said WFF President & CEO Therese Gearhart. "WFF is proud to play a pivotal role in cultivating more gender-diverse leadership across the industry as we continue to expand our year-long, career-long learning, inspiration and support for women, and the forward-thinking companies they represent."

Tracy Skeans, Chief Operating Officer & Chief People Officer of Yum! Brands, Inc., and newly named WFF Board Chair for 2022, emphasized WFF's commitment to expanding partner relationships into additional segments of the food ecosystem and delivering additional partner solutions.

"The global brands engaged with WFF, and that are committed to building inclusive workplaces, have an exciting opportunity to significantly accelerate the advancement of women. I look forward to working with industry leaders throughout the year as we take tangible actions toward achieving that goal," Skeans said.

TRACY SKEANS APPOINTED CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
WFF Board Chair-Elect and Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer & Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans has been appointed Chair of the WFF Board of Directors. Skeans reports to the Yum! Brands CEO and has global responsibility for leading cross-brand collaboration on operational execution, people capability and customer experience imperatives that will fuel Yum!'s same-store sales and net-new unit growth around the world. Yum! Brands, Inc. has over 52,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company's restaurant brands – KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill.

ANITA ZIELINSKI APPOINTED CHAIR-ELECT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Board Treasurer and SVP, Chief Accounting Officer at Sysco, Anita Zielinski, has been appointed Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors and will succeed to Chair in 2023. Zielinski joined Sysco in 2017 and oversees the Company's accounting functions, with responsibility for financial accounting and reporting, accounting policy, tax compliance and strategy and internal controls. With more than 58,000 associates, Sysco operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations.

SARAH KING APPOINTED TREASURER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Board Executive Committee Member and Senior Vice President, Chief People and Diversity Officer of Darden Restaurants, Sarah King, has been appointed Treasurer of the Board of Directors and will succeed to Chair-Elect and Chair over the next three years. A member of Darden's Executive Team, she leads the execution of Darden's people strategy as well as building organizational capability and employee culture to further enable Darden's growth. She is also responsible for all aspects of the HR functions within Darden, including oversight of the HR organizations within each of Darden's operating companies.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS
New WFF Board members serve two successive, three-year terms beginning January 1, 2022, and concluding December 31, 2027.

Tanika Cabral is Senior Vice President of Customer Leadership and Chief of Staff to the Chief Customer Officer of the North America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company. Her tenure in the Coca-Cola System spans customer operations, marketing commercialization, channel strategy, global marketing and general management. In her current role, Tanika leads five interconnected functions including customer strategy, business development, industry relations and sales, as well as, business operations, high priority initiatives, and strategic projects for the Office of the Chief of Customer.

Linken Nigel D'Souza is the global head and vice president of food and beverage at Royal Caribbean International, the world's largest cruise line. He oversees all the food and beverage functions of approximately 700 restaurants and beverage venues across the leading cruise line's 26 ships sailing around the world and its top-rated private destinations. With more than a decade of experience in the food, beverage and hospitality industries, Linken has also spearheaded operations at Red Lobster and Darden Restaurants as vice president of operations and director of operations for western Canada, respectively.

Elizabeth Horvath is Vice President of Marketing in North America for Kerry. She leads a team of strategic planning, brand marketing, consumer insights, marketing communications, channel activation and sustainability professionals to drive business growth for Kerry in the region. Prior to Kerry, Elizabeth held roles in both the arts & entertainment and higher-education industries. She holds a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Saint Mary.

Dawn Rasmussen is SVP, Food Innovations Solutions Team at Ventura Foods. A member of the Senior Leadership Team, Dawn joined Ventura Foods in 2014 and oversees a team composed of Marketing, Strategic Insights, Research and Development, and Culinary. Previously, she oversaw the growth and development of Ventura Foods' international business in Canada, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, including manufacturing plants in Canada and three strategic partnerships in the Philippines and Mexico.

Debbie Roberts joined Panera as EVP, Chief Operating Officer in September 2020 and leads Panera's bakery-cafes across 48 states and Ontario, Canada. Before joining Panera, Debbie held a 30-year career with McDonald's with leadership roles as VP/General Manager Midwest Region, East Zone SVP Restaurant Support Officer, Northeast Zone President, and East Zone President where she had responsibility for 7,000+ restaurants.

WFF 2022 Board Executive Committee Members
Chair: Tracy Skeans, Chief Operating Officer & Chief People Officer, Yum! Brands, Inc.
CEO: Therese Gearhart, President & CEO, WFF
Chair-Elect: Anita Zielinski, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Sysco Corporation
Treasurer: Sarah King, SVP, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Darden Restaurants

WFF 2022 Executive Committee Members at Large

  • Ryan Elwart, Chief Customer Officer, Georgia-Pacific

  • Katherine Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Inspire Brands

  • Ann Mamer Lloyd, SVP Distributor Sales, Ecolab

  • Loraine Yalch, Chief Commercial Officer, ARMADA

WFF 2022 Board of Directors

  • Carla Balakgie, President and CEO, National Automatic Merchandising Association

  • Tanika Cabral, SVP of Customer Leadership and Chief of Staff, North America Chief Customer Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

  • Kathleen Ciaramello, Immediate Past Chair, Former Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola North America

  • Christina Clarke, Chief Marketing Officer, Fry Cook and Cashier, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

  • Linken Nigel D'Souza, Global Head and VP of Food and Beverage, Royal Caribbean International

  • Ryan Elwart, Chief Customer Officer for Consumer Products Group, Georgia-Pacific

  • Catherine Fox, VP of Brand & Product Marketing, Dairy Foods, Land O'Lakes, Inc

  • Alisa Gmelich, Chief Brand Officer, Auntie Anne's

  • Elizabeth Horvath, VP Marketing, North America, Kerry Group

  • Kelly Lefferts, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Bloomin' Brands

  • Ann Mamer Lloyd, SVP Distributor Sales, Ecolab

  • Jamie McKeon, SVP, Demand Creation, Rich Products Corporation

  • Heather Neary, EVP and General Manager, KBP Brands

  • Coley O'Brien, Chief People Officer, The Wendy's Company

  • Shawn O'Grady, Group President, Convenience & Foodservice; SVP, Global Revenue Development, General Mills

  • Dawn Rasmussen, SVP, Food Innovations Solutions Team, Ventura Foods

  • Debbie Roberts, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Panera Bread

  • Dr. Merary Simeon, VP, Diversity & Engagement, PepsiCo North America

  • Kelli Valade, President & CEO, Red Lobster

  • Libby Wanamaker, VP, Talent Experience, Chick-fil-A

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive, and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

Tanika Cabral, Senior Vice President of Customer Leadership and Chief of Staff to the Chief Customer Officer of the North America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company
Linken Nigel D&#x002019;Souza, Global Head and VP of Food and Beverage, Royal Caribbean International
Elizabeth Horvath, VP Marketing, North America, Kerry Group
Dawn Rasmussen, SVP, Food Innovations Solutions Team, Ventura Foods
Debbie Roberts, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Panera Bread
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-foodservice-forum-announces-new-board-members-to-advance-gender-equity-and-drive-limitless-opportunities-for-women-301473059.html

SOURCE Women’s Foodservice Forum (WFF)

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Could Permit Tech Giant to Join Dow Industrials

    The parent company of Google announced the split in conjunction with fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billi

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Should you invest in the stock market after a brutal January?

    JPMorgan strategists make a compelling case to buy stocks after a tough January.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Illusioned With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of September 30th, when the S&P 500 Index was trading around the […]

  • Novartis sees steady growth as weighs selling generics arm

    Novartis expects sales and core operating profit to rise around 5% this year, below some analysts' expectations, as the Swiss drugmaker weighs up interest in its generics business Sandoz from potential suitors. The pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect in October of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping it, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector. Alongside quarterly results on Wednesday, Novartis reiterated it would give an update on the matter by the end of 2022 and that it could still retain the business.

  • Nvidia Stock Rises and Leads Chip Makers Higher After AMD’s Strong Earnings

    A strong fourth quarter and outlook from AMD lifts shares of chip makers Nvidia, Qualcomm and Micron Technology.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.