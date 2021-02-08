U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Women's Foodservice Forum Announces New Board Members To Advance Gender Equity And Create New Paths For Women To Succeed

Four senior executives join Board to accelerate the advancement of women

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) has elected four senior leaders to its 2021 Board of Directors and named new positions for its Executive Committee members. The robust board of industry executives, and the global brands they represent, are steadfastly committed to increasing opportunities for women and cultivating gender-diverse leadership.

Kathleen Ciaramello, WFF Chair and Chief Customer Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Women's Foodservice Forum announces new board members to advance gender equity and create new paths for women to succeed

"At this critical time for our industry, the need to adapt to current realities and build new capabilities is evident," said WFF President & CEO Therese Gearhart. "With bold steps and adoption of best practices, we can help Partner companies retain and grow their female talent to drive gender equity, as well as help with the distinct challenges women face during the COVID-19 crisis," Gearhart added.

Kathleen Ciaramello, Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola North America, and newly named WFF Board Chair for 2021, knows that WFF will hold a pivotal role for driving gender equity in the Food Industry. "With our strong and passionate Board of Directors, and under the tenacious leadership of WFF's President & CEO, Therese Gearhart, WFF is committed to help organizations accelerate the advancement of female leaders and lay the foundation for an equitable workplace," Ciaramello said.

CIARAMELLO APPOINTED CHAIR
Board Chair-Elect and Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola North America, Kathleen Ciaramello, has succeeded to Chair. Kathleen has responsibility for customers across the full portfolio and all routes to market, including retail, drug, restaurants, hospitality, entertainment and more. The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories.

SKEANS APPOINTED CHAIR-ELECT
Board Treasurer and Yum! Brands Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer Tracy Skeans has been appointed Chair-Elect and will succeed to Chair in the next year. Skeans reports to the Yum! Brands CEO and is responsible for driving cross-brand collaboration on operational execution, people capability and customer experience imperatives that will fuel same-store sales and net-new unit growth. Yum! Brands operates restaurant brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill and has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories, making it a leader in global retail development.

ANITA ZIELINSKI APPOINTED TREASURER
Board Executive Committee Member and SVP, Chief Accounting Officer at Sysco, Anita Zielinski, has been appointed Treasurer and will succeed to Chair-Elect and Chair over the next three years. Zielinski joined Sysco in 2017 and oversees the Company's accounting functions, with responsibility for financial accounting and reporting, accounting policy, tax compliance and strategy and internal controls. With more than 57,000 associates, Sysco operates 326 distribution facilities and serves more than 625,000 customer locations worldwide.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS
New WFF Board members serve two successive, three-year terms beginning January 1, 2021 and concluding December 31, 2026.

Christina Clarke has served as Wingstop's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer since September 2019. Christina joined the Wingstop team in October 2018 as the Vice President of Marketing. Prior to Wingstop, Christina held many marketing positions at PepsiCo where she led various Frito-Lay North America teams across brand, foodservice, innovation, shopper, and portfolio marketing.

Catherine Fox is the Vice President of Brand and Product Marketing for Land O'Lakes, Inc.'s Dairy Foods Foodservice and Retail businesses, which include Butter and Spreads, Cheese, Kozy Shack, Licensing and New Products. Prior to joining Land O'Lakes, Catherine was a leader for 14 years in food marketing with nine years in consumer products at Pillsbury and General Mills.

Kelly Lefferts is the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. She began her career at Bloomin' Brands in 1997 as Corporate Counsel and has held positions of increasing responsibility within the Bloomin' Brands legal department. She is the Founder and Steering Committee Member of Bloomin' Brands, Inc.'s Women's' Interests Network, and an Executive Sponsor and member of the company's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Coley O'Brien has served as Chief People Officer at The Wendy's Company since March 2018, beginning his career with the Company in 2007. During his time at Wendy's, Coley has established the Top General Manager program, celebrating restaurant General Managers for their leadership, performance, and dedication to the brand. He has also implemented a new employment branding strategy, and increased focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Coley serves as the executive sponsor of Wendy's Young Professional Resource Group, which is focused on the growth and development of young professionals. Prior to Wendy's, Coley worked at Sears Holdings Corporation, where he served as Director of Retail Training and began his career with Arthur Andersen LLP as a Senior Consultant.

WFF 2021 Board Executive Committee Members

  • Chair: Kathleen Ciaramello, Chief Customer Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

  • CEO: Therese Gearhart, President & CEO, WFF

  • Chair-Elect: Tracy Skeans, Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer, Yum! Brands, Inc.

  • Treasurer: Anita Zielinski, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Sysco Corporation

Executive Committee Members at Large

  • Ryan Elwart, SVP, Global Sales, Georgia Pacific

  • Sarah King, Chief Human Resources Officer, Darden Restaurants

  • Ann Mamer Lloyd, SVP Distributor Sales, Ecolab

  • Kelli Valade, President & CEO, Black Box Intelligence

WFF 2021 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Jean Chick, Principal, Deloitte Consulting, Inc.

  • Christina Clarke, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Wingstop Restaurants, Inc.

  • Catherine Fox, VP of Brand & Product Marketing, Dairy Foods, Land O'Lakes, Inc.

  • Alisa Gmelich, Chief Brand Officer, Auntie Anne's

  • Blaine Hurst, Vice Chairman, Panera Bread, LLC

  • Katherine Jaspon, SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Dunkin' Brands, Inc.

  • Julie Juvera, SVP, Crew Resources, Fry Cook & Cashier, Raising Cane's

  • Kelly Lefferts, EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, Bloomin' Brands

  • Jamie McKeon, SVP, Demand Creation, Rich Products Corporation

  • Heather Neary, Former President, Auntie Anne's

  • Coley O'Brien, Chief People Officer, The Wendy's Company

  • Shawn O'Grady, Group President, Convenience & Foodservice; SVP, Global Revenue Development, General Mills

  • Salli Setta, Immediate Past Chair, WFF and Former President and Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster

  • Merary Simeon, VP, Diversity & Engagement, PepsiCo North America

  • Libby Wanamaker, VP, Talent Experience, Chick-fil-A

  • Jennifer Williamson, SVP, Brand and Communications, Sodexo USA, Inc.

  • Colleen Wolf, SVP & Chief Information Officer, Ventura Foods

  • Loraine Yalch, SVP, Client Solutions Group & Business Development, ARMADA Supply Chain Solutions, LLC

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF leverages research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit wff.org.

  • Wells Fargo: These 2 Stocks Could Climb at Least 30%

    After January’s sell-off, February’s first week of trading saw the stock market firmly back in bull mode. All 3 major indexes closed off the week at or at touching distance from all-time highs, as the market reacted favorably to the latest job data and the Democrats’ decision to move forward with a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. So, where is the market heading next? Investment firm Wells Fargo sees long-term appreciation ahead for the stock markets. Attempting to peer into the future, Wells Fargo’s senior global equity strategist Scott Wren says, “Playing into our expectation for a meaningful bounce back from the pandemic-induced contraction of last year are factors we have discussed in the past and we believe will continue to be the drivers this year. Positive vaccine news, easy money policies being pursued by the Federal Reserve, and additional anticipated government stimulus have all helped the stock market...” Against this backdrop, Wells Fargo analysts are pounding the table on two stocks, noting that each could surge at least 30% in the year ahead. After running the two through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also standing squarely in the bull camp. Guild Holdings (GHLD) The stock market may get more headlines, but real estate is where most Americans hold their wealth. The two markets intersect when real estate companies go public. Guild Holdings is a mortgage company, originating, selling, and servicing home loans in the US residential mortgage sector. The company has a footprint across most of the States, and operates through retail and word-of-mouth channels. The San Diego-based company held its IPO last year, in the latter half of October. The opening was only moderately successful, with the stock holding at or near $15, below the $17 planned. Guild Holdings sold 6.5 million shares, which was below the 8.5 million anticipated. The IPO raised $97.5 million, and the company boasts a current market cap ofreiterate our Overweight rating on GHLD. $972.6 million. Looking ahead, Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti thinks the company is well-positioned to benefit in the current climate. "Despite rising interest rates, we believe management struck a confident posture that their business model should hold up relatively well given their purchase/retail orientation. There is also opportunity to fill in their branch footprint in areas such as the Northeast. The rising 10-year yield has shifted investor sentiment further negative for originators," the analyst opined. In this environment, Fandetti continues to "favor value and purchase mkt exposure," hence his bullish take on the stock. In line with these comments, Fandetti rates GHLD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $22 price target indicates a potential for 36% upside growth in the year ahead. (To watch Fandetti’s track record, click here) Similarly, the rest of the Street is getting onboard. 4 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The stock is selling for $16.21, and its $19.30 average price target implies a 19% one-year upside. (See GHLD stock analysis on TipRanks) PDC Energy (PDCE) Next up, PDC Energy, is a hydrocarbon producer based in Denver, Colorado. The company has operations in the Wattenberg Field of its home state, as well as the Delaware Basin of the Texas Permian oil formation. PDC produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through an aggressive horizontal drilling program. PDC saw revenues slip in 1Q20, and slip farther in the second quarter – but the top-line moved in the right direction in Q3. The company brought in $303 million that quarter, and on an adjusted basis showed a profit of $1.04 per share. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter report, due out at the end of February, the company is expected to show 92 cents per share in earnings. In some additional positive metrics, PDC produced a total of 192,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, for a total of 17.7 million Boe. The company generated net cash from operations of $280 million, and saw a free cash flow of $225 million. During Q3, PDC was able to pay down $215 million worth of debt. Analyst Thomas Hughes, in his note on the stock for Wells Fargo, is impressed by the company’s free cash flow and potential for future production. “FCF generation will drive absolute debt below $1.5bn by the end of 1Q21 per our model, an important figure as shareholder returns (buybacks first) are predicated on this achievement… As debt falls below $1.5bn, the company will likely take a formulaic approach to distributing FCF… While heightened CO regulatory risk exists, PDCE has been successful building a backlog of permits and DUCs for forward development,” Hughes wrote. To this end, Hughes rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $33 price target shows his confidence in a 30% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. PDCE’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 10 Buys. The stock’s $27.90 average price target suggests a 10% and a change from the current share price of $25.35. (See PDCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • Reddit Pays Ode To GameStop 'Underdogs' In 5-Second Super Bowl Ad

    Reddit took out a five-second advertisement during Sunday’s Super Bowl that paid an ode to "underdogs," as highlighted during the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) short squeeze saga. What Happened: ‘Wow, this actually worked,” declared the text-only commercial going. “If you’re reading this, it means our bet paid off.” “One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish anything when they come together around a common idea,” the advertisement read — a reference to GameStop short squeezers on r/WallStreetBets. Reddit said it blew up its entire marketing budgeting on seconds of airtime. “Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one,” said the social news aggregator. Networks were baffled by its decision to run a JPEG as a television advertisement, as per a Reddit tweet. TV networks: Is this your commercial? Us: Yes. TV networks: ...but it's a JPEG. Us: Just run it. — Reddit (@reddit) February 8, 2021 Why It Matters: ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC)-owned CBS sought $5.5 million for a 30-second in-game spot for the Superbowl, according to Variety. A single five-second ad would thus cost nearly $915,000. The gone in a flash advertisement did catch the attention of r/WallStreetBets where a poster who goes by the nickname AdjustedClimatology posted, “Wow super bowl commercial for us.” Card Retail investors, particularly those on Reddit, have been at the center of attention of the last weeks as they outsmarted Wall Street veterans by pumping up heavily shorted stocks of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Price Action: GameSpot shares closed 19.2% higher at $63.77 on Friday and gained 4.22% in the after-hours session. Read Next: 2 Movies On The GameStop Drama Are Already In The Works Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Dogecoin Tweets Worry Crypto Community — Situation 'Seriously Damaging'Robinhood Lifts Buy Restrictions on GameStop, AMC As Stocks Tank© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Congress Fast Tracks Biden Stimulus; Market Rally Warning Signs

    Congress fast tracked the Biden stimulus plan, but the market rally is flashing warning signs. Coronavirus vaccinations hit a new high.

  • Apple Car Talks Aren’t Happening, Say Automakers Hyundai, Kia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said that they aren’t in talks with Apple Inc. to develop an autonomous vehicle, responding to intense speculation about the potential new product by the maker of the iPhone.Apple paused discussions with Hyundai and Kia weeks ago about building an electric vehicle, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg late last week. The Cupertino, California-based company has discussed similar plans with other auto manufacturers, the people added, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.Read more: Apple Talks With Hyundai, Kia on Electric Car Paused RecentlyThe South Korean carmakers also said in regulatory filings Monday they were in talks with multiple companies about autonomous EVs, but that no decision has been made. Shares of Hyundai, which said discussions with partners were in early stages, fell 6.2% in Seoul, while Kia slumped 15%.Reports surrounding Apple’s possible foray into the global market for automobiles re-emerged recently after going quiet since development first began in 2015. Apple has sought to keep its plans for an EV shrouded in secrecy, given the project’s potential to upend the industry — similar to how its iPhones have shaken up the consumer-electronics market. There are now millions of design-conscious shoppers globally devoted to the tech giant.“Talks with Apple ending aren’t going to dampen Hyundai’s strategy because the automaker already has set up plans on its EV business with the Ioniq brand,” said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “There’s still possibility for Hyundai and Kia to cooperate with other automakers for its EV platform.”Hyundai’s statement is almost identical to one it issued a month ago, after the company muddled its message around the highly anticipated Apple vehicle, first confirming local Korean media reports that it was in discussions with the tech behemoth, then revising its statement twice in a matter of hours. Hyundai finally said it had received requests for potential cooperation from a number of companies.Investors sent shares in Hyundai up almost 20% on Jan. 8 and the weeks since have been peppered with speculation over which automaker Cupertino, California-based Apple may team up with. Earlier this month another report said Kia would be the recipient of a 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion) investment from Apple to make EVs, sending its stock up 10%.A report from Japan’s Nikkei newspaper last week said Apple is in talks with at least six automakers for the development of its EV while Dow Jones said Kia had approached potential partners about a plan to assemble Apple’s electric car in Georgia.Geely, BaiduLike many big tech companies that are working on connected and intelligent mobility solutions, Apple likely needs to partner with an automobile manufacturer. Setting up a car plant can cost billions of dollars and take many years.The past few months have seen a rash of tie-ups in that regard, from China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. forging collaboration pacts with Chinese search behemoth Baidu Inc. and Apple’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group, to Foxconn signing a manufacturing deal with Chinese EV startup Byton Ltd.An Apple car would rival EVs from Tesla Inc. as well as offerings from upstarts like Nio Inc., Li Auto Inc. and Lucid Motors and established players such as Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG.EV sales are booming in Europe, reaching a record high in 2020 and this year is expected to mark yet another period of growth, supported by a string of new models. China is already the world’s largest EV market, with deliveries rising almost 10% last year to 1.11 million units, China Passenger Car Association data showed last month.BloombergNEF forecasts that adoption of EVs will accelerate in the 2030s, and by 2050, around 65% of all passenger-vehicle kilometers traveled will be electric. By 2050, EVs will account for 73% of all new car sales globally and there will be around 800 million passenger EVs on the roads out of a total passenger-vehicle fleet of 1.5 billion.Kia RefreshHyundai has recently developed a new EV-dedicated platform, and plans to build 23 models on it, beginning with the Ioniq 5 in March in Europe and followed by a Kia marque later this year. EVs made on the platform will be able to charge up to 80% capacity in 18 minutes and add as much as 100 kilometers (62 miles) of driving range in just five. They’ll have a top range of 500 kilometers on a single charge.Kia last month rebranded with a new, sleeker logo, scrapping its oval shaped badge and announcing a fresh slogan ‘Movement that inspires’ to replace its older ‘Power to surprise’ mantra.“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” Chief Executive Officer Ho Sung Song said. “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting.”(Updates with closing share prices in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? Analyst Boosts General Motors Upside By 380%

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Biden Stock Market Won’t Be Like the Trump Market. What to Expect.

    Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s widely followed strategist, points to opportunities in financials, energy, industrials, and health care.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Are About to Lose Biggest Source of Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock traders are about to find out whether the $7.3 trillion market can hold its own without its biggest source of flows.Starting Tuesday, trading links via Hong Kong’s exchange operator allowing mainland traders to buy domestic stocks will halt through Feb. 17 due to the Lunar New Year holiday. The stock connect closure will slam the brakes on record levels of inflows that helped propel Hong Kong’s equities market to its best start to a year since 1985.Investors north of the border turned bargain hunters in late 2020 after valuations in some sectors onshore reached the highest in more than a decade. Mainland investors net bought nearly $48 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks in the first five weeks of this year, which is already more than half of 2020’s total. They continued buying the city’s stocks on Monday, with net purchases at HK$12 billion ($1.5 billion).“We think it might be worthwhile to take some profit ahead of the trading link halt for stocks that are heavily boosted by southbound investors” including Tencent Holdings Ltd., Meituan and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd, said Zhuang Jiapeng, a fund manager at Shenzhen JM Capital Co.Still, the incentive to take money out of the market is low given that people swapping investment ideas during the holidays could spur further gains when the links with Shenzhen and Shanghai reopen. Zhuang said he’s considering moving all of his fund’s assets into Hong Kong at some point later this year, compared with his current 70% exposure.While the shutting of the links for the Lunar New Year is an annual occurrence, traders are taking a closer look given this year’s unprecedented inflows. Tencent, for example, has seen southbound turnover via the links account for about 42% of the stock’s average daily turnover so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Investors say longer-term exposure to Hong Kong is appealing given the number of mutual funds piling into the city’s assets. The financial hub is the venue for an increasing number of hot startup listings and tech giants, including short-video platform Kuaishou Technology, which debuted on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has selected banks to arrange its planned second listing in the city.“Hong Kong stocks will remain attractive to mainlanders while outperformers in A-shares have skyrocketed and valuations are insane,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management Co. “We are still just at the beginning of a long-term buying trend for Hong Kong stocks.”(Updates southbound flows for Monday in paragraph 3)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian chipmakers rush to boost production to meet global shortage

    Asian chipmakers are rushing to expand their production capacity to meet a global shortage that has been acutely felt by carmakers, but the firms warn that the supply gap may take many months to plug as they struggle to keep up with strong demand. Automakers from General Motors to Stellantis and Honda Motor are shutting assembly lines due to the shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration's sanctions against Chinese chip factories. Eight-inch chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asian firms, which tend to make older, less sophisticated chips, are particularly under strain primarily due to under-investment in recent years.

  • Big Pension Buys Up Alibaba, Lilly, and Cisco Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio materially lifted investments in Alibaba, Eli Lilly, and Cisco Systems, and halved holdings in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter.

  • Chinese EV startup Byton explores listing via SPAC deal -sources

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Byton, backed by Apple assembler Foxconn, is in talks to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Byton, whose key shareholders also include China's state-owned automaker FAW Group and EV battery maker CATL, is in talks with potential SPAC companies and investors about the listing and plans to go public as early as this year, two sources, who declined to be named as the talks were private, said. Byton was launched in 2017 by Future Mobility Corp, a company co-founded by former BMW and Nissan Motor executives.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Generation Reddit: Why Younger Investors Really Lost the GME Stock War

    Well… that was fast. In two short weeks, GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) stock investors have gone from the new Wall Street kingmakers to naïve newbies. As Reddit-fueled stocks fell back to earth, young Reddit investors watched in dismay as their heat-seeking investments turned to dust. And even before more experienced investors could start their “I told you so” lectures, one thing became clear: Less-experienced investors have already begun drawing the wrong lessons from the fiasco. Source: Shutterstock / TY Lim Yes, deep-pocketed hedge funds have won at retail investor expense – Citadel and Point72 will likely walk away with a $2 billion gain this week. But as new investors nurse their meme-stock losses, there’s a great temptation for them to wrongly blame themselves or “the system.” But if that’s not why they lost, then what was? GME and AMC Stock: The System’s Rigged! It’s easy to think of Reddit investors as a single person –in the past month, r/WallStreetBets seemed to take on a life of its own. But for every smart (or lucky) soul who bought GameStop under $10, many more on the popular forum spoke of getting in late. These were the investors who paid $100 or more per share — egged on by fellow Redditors with expiring in-the-money call options. (Some of these early birds turned out to be financial professionals moonlighting on Reddit.)InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In other words, what started as warranted anger at short-sellers turned into a pump-and-dump by people who knew what they were doing. So, in the end, it was the novice investor who lost the war. But Who’s to Blame? Wall Street has mostly watched from the sidelines, leaving novice investors to make mistakes. Bulge-bracket banks vigorously guard their equity research reports, handing them out only to the multi-millionaires and family offices (i.e., the same people who can afford to ignore the advice). And the U.S. education system hasn’t been much better. With its focus on efficient markets and financial theory, most schools don’t prepare people for the possibility of losing 30% of their nest egg in a recession. That’s why young investors have filled the vacuum for themselves, turning to social media outfits like Reddit to share stories and advice. And it’s no surprise that the echo chamber has created an entire generation of investors who are far more emotional than their predecessors. These investors are “characterized as having the highest rating for personalization of loss while still having high risk ratings,” explains researchers Ryan Wood and Judith Lynne Zaichkowsky in the Journal of Behavioral Finance. “In other words, this group does not mind taking risks, but feels terrible when they lose money.” But Really, the System Seems Rigged In some cases, the Reddit echo chamber got some things right. When Robinhood locked out retail investors from trading high-volatility stocks on Jan. 25, the trading platform might have unintentionally popped the GameStop bubble, sending a lifeline to short-positioned hedge funds. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev should expect harsh treatment when he gets grilled by Congress later this month. But in other cases, the Reddit rumor mill has become a scourge. “I’m still holding my shares but I don’t expect to see my ~$1200 ever again,” lamented one GameStop investor on Reddit. “Who knows… Maybe it will still go to the moon. I’d be thrilled! But, until then I will hold,” said another latecomer on AMC. As meme stocks have fallen from their peaks, Redditors have encouraged each other to adopt the “ostrich strategy”: ignore the losses for long enough, and maybe they’ll go away. Much of this feeling was fueled by others doing the same — and in some cases posting screenshots of doubling down. (Whether all these images are 100% real are up for debate). But the rest of it comes from younger investors’ natural tendency to personify losses. If losing money makes you stupid, then simply never realize those losses. It’s an age-old strategy of short term self-care with long-term costs. Older investors might view these mental gymnastics with a sense of schadenfreude; all experienced investors have seen their share of battle scars. But this time is different. With the Reddit echo chamber amplifying these practices, these investors risk blaming everyone (including themselves) for their losses and fail to move on. Wall Street Also Learns the Wrong Lessons The Reddit machine also has real-world consequences for experienced investors. Consider Andrew Left, CEO of Citron Research. For years, Mr. Left had lambasted Wall Street excesses, reining in corporate behemoths like Valeant for cornering drug markets and pumping prices. His willingness to go against the Wall Street establishment earned him accolades from academics and experienced investors alike. But then, he made the mistake of calling out GameStop’s absurd valuation right as Reddit investors were getting in. As death threats and random pizza orders showed up at Mr. Left’s door, the respected short-seller vowed never again to publish short-selling research. Reddit’s chilling effect has since spilled into other areas of finance. Conversations supporting short-selling, an essential mechanism to a well-functioning financial market, has mostly ground to a halt. And investors can probably expect higher premiums the next time they look to transact any meme-potential stock. Where to Go From Here Never have so many investors personified stocks as their identity. For these investors, telling them you don’t like Tesla’s stock is almost like spitting in their face. (Older investors, meanwhile, might see Tesla as yet another chit). And the GameStop bubble is cementing the myth that someone’s stock portfolio represents their very character. Against that backdrop, we’re now faced with a decision. We can choose to say nothing; few want to speak out against the madness of crowds, especially when they can shout back at you. Or we can keep reaching out and try helping the next generation make sense of the world we’ve built. After all, millennial investors aren’t going away soon. By 2030, young investors will have inherited $68 trillion, making them one of the most significant financial forces of our time. And if we forget to give them the instruction manual, what does that say about us? On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Generation Reddit: Why Younger Investors Really Lost the GME Stock War appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • A typical day for Ark Invest's star stock picker Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood on her typical day.

  • Big oil’s huge losses raise prospect of mega mergers

    When Exxon struck the biggest deal of a $300bn wave of oil mergers during the brutal late-1990s crude price collapse, Mobil chief executive Lou Noto gave a warning to the industry. The easy oil, the easy cost savings, they’re done. Now the finances of the supermajors those deals created are in tatters, just as the rise of clean energy and doubts about long-term oil demand force another existential reckoning — and the prospect of megamergers is on the cards again.

  • Should Microsoft Try To Acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): Over the next year, should Microsoft try to acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron? Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Buy none Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three main segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server) and personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). At time of publication Microsoft’s market cap measures in at $1.83 trillion. For context, this figure exceeds the combined market caps of Nvidia ($336 billion), AMD ($106 billion) and Micron ($90 billion) three times over. See Also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock. Our survey found 32% percent of respondents saying Microsoft should move forward on an M&A with AMD in 2021. AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and graphics processing units. Many traders and investors were vocal in their support of AMD, saying it has time and again proven itself with its processors and GPUs in the gaming industry. Respondents said AMD should be seriously considered as a top M&A contender with Microsoft, as the two tech companies have had several prior partnerships, including a recent Xbox Series X|S project which integrates full AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Next, 28% of traders and investors responded that Microsoft should complete an M&A with Nvidia this year. Nvidia is a leading designer of GPUs. The company’s chips are used in a variety of markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, in a GPU-accelerated AI shopping tool for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and for autonomous driving tech in many Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles. Respondents in this group cited Nvidia as an essential developer and leader in future chipmaking that has made a name for itself in the auto and bio-intelligence industries. An Nvidia acquisition would immediately bolster Microsoft’s mobile computing units. Only 6% of traders and investors saw a Microsoft-Micron M&A making sense during 2021. Respondents said Microsoft should look to acquire Micron’s ultra-bandwidth solutions, which are known to deliver maximum bandwidth to feed client’s data-hungry workloads like high-performance computing, artificial intelligence systems and professional visualization workstations, as traders believe these fields will continue to spike in demand amid a transition to long-term remote working conditions. Finally, 30% said Microsoft should not acquire any of the three companies. It’s worth noting that several respondents who were opposed to these M&As believed the Redmond-based tech giant would be better served focusing on research, development of cloud-based tech and a possible M&A in the cloud sector. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1000 adults. Source Image: Wikimedia Commons by BenFranske See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Palantir, Pinterest, Ford, Activision Are MovingShould Amazon Try To Acquire Alibaba, Jumia Or eBay In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.