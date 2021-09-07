U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.50
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,358.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,635.75
    -15.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.60
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    -0.55 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    -21.70 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.33
    +0.92 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3800
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9640
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,941.01
    -886.24 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.42
    +9.69 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.20
    -22.98 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Women's health tech brand, Elvie, tops up Series C to $97M

Natasha Lomas
·2 min read

Elvie, the women's health tech pioneer behind a connected breast pump and smart pelvic floor exerciser, has topped up a Series C which it announced earlier this summer (July) -- adding a further £12.7m to bring the total raised to £70 million ($97m).

The 2013-founded, UK-based startup previously raised a $42M Series B in 2019, and a $6M Series A in 2017 -- when femtech startups were a lot rarer than they are now. Products designed for (and often by) women have gained a lot of momentum over this period as female-led startups have blazed a trail and shown there's a sizeable market for femtech -- leading investors to slow clock on to the opportunity too.

Analysts now project the femtech industry will become a $50 billion market by 2025.

Elvie says the Series C extension includes funds sponsored by the co-founders of Blume Equity – a PE firm that focuses on the food and health sectors – plus further capital from existing investors IPGL, Hiro Capital and Westerly Winds.

In July, when it announced the earlier ($80M) tranche of the raise, Elvie said the Series C was led by BGF and BlackRock alongside existing investors including Octopus Ventures.

The Series C will be used to drive for more growth through geographical expansion (including entering new markets) and diversifying its product portfolio to target other "key stages" in women's lives, it said.

That means it'll be splashing out on R&D to support product development -- connected hardware that blends physical gadgetry with software still looks to be a strong focus -- and also on strengthening its ops and infrastructure to prep for further scale.

Elvie sells four products at this stage: Its connected kegel trainer, and a wearable breast pump (plus two non-electric pumps).

Where the company goes next in terms of product will be an interesting one to watch.

Commenting in a statement, Tania Boler, CEO and founder, said: “Elvie is ready for the next phase of our growth. We have already revolutionized the categories we operate in, but we know that there is vast untapped potential to create better technology products and services for women in new areas."

She added that Elvie's goal is to create "the go-to destination for women’s health at all life stages" -- selling "sophisticated, accurate and personalised solutions" to its target female consumer.

Femtech’s billion-dollar year

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest COVID-19 Surge Is Just the Start of a New Nightmare

    Brandon Bell/GettyDisease forecasting, especially with an emerging new pathogen, is always fraught with uncertainty. But there are signs that the Delta variant’s summer tear through the unvaccinated American South is the first phase of a protracted and scary new chapter in the coronavirus pandemic.It is one that could eventually consume most of the nation.This latest fourth wave began, among other places, in southern Missouri in June, before spreading quickly across conservative southern states

  • Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Do This If You Got Moderna

    In mid-August, President Joe Biden announced that a COVID booster program would begin on Sept. 20. "The plan is for every adult to get a booster shot eight months after you got your second shot," he said. "This shot will boost your immune response. It will increase your protection from COVID-19. And it's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise." But new complications with the booster rollout have emerged in recent weeks. Now, White House chief COVID adviser Anthony F

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. R

  • Chilean health regulator approves CoronaVac use among children over age 6

    The Chilean health regulator on Monday approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd for use in children over 6 years of age, allowing more people to be included in the country's rapid inoculation campaign. The South American country has already approved the use of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine for children over 12, with 654,053 receiving at least one dose since May. Sinovac's CoronaVac has formed the backbone, however, of Chile's vaccination campaign, which has seen more than 13 million of the country's 19 million inhabitants fully inoculated so far and 19.49 million CoronaVac doses issued in total.

  • The controversy surrounding ivermectin

    Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

  • Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study

    A booster dose of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine reversed a decline in antibody activities against the Delta variant, a study showed, easing some concerns about its longer-term immune response to the highly contagious strain of the virus. The study comes amid concerns about the Chinese vaccine's efficacy against Delta, which has become the dominant variant globally and is driving a surge in new infections even in the most vaccinated countries. Several countries which have relied heavily on the Sinovac vaccine have begun giving booster shots developed by Western manufacturers to people fully vaccinated with the Chinese shot.

  • Ivermectin: Oklahoma doctor warns against using drug for Covid treatment

    The US National Poison Data System reported 459 cases of Ivermectin exposure across the country in August.

  • U.S. "losing" battle to keep young kids safe from COVID-19, doctor says

    The Biden administration is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Meanwhile, with millions of children returning to the classroom after Labor Day, administration officials said they won't rush the process to approve vaccines for children under 12. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports on the response to the pandemic from Washington, and Dr. Mark Kline, the physician-in-chief and chief academic officer for Children's Hospital New Orleans, joined CBSN to discuss.

  • If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

    There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many

  • Healthcare billing is too complicated, as JPS Hospital’s fraud case settlement shows

    The fine is more than $3 million in taxpayer money. It may have been a software mistake, but it provides a glimpse into the hospital funding mess. [Opinion]

  • Deadline For New York State Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

    Unvaccinated state employees will be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis. There is no testing option for health care workers at state-run hospitals.

  • Singapore could see up to 2,000 new daily COVID cases in Oct if infection rate holds: Lawrence Wong

    Singapore could see as many as 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day next month if the current rate of infection persists, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (6 September).

  • Why It's So Important to Experience Both Positive and Negative Emotions

    It all comes down to the physiological side effects of suppressing your emotions.

  • Israel’s Covid chief calls for fourth vaccine dose

    Israel should begin preparations for administering fourth coronavirus vaccinations, the nation’s Chief Covid-19 Officer Salman Zarka has said

  • Things to Never Do After Age 60, Say Experts

    Youth may be wasted on the young, but as we mature, some of us make our bodies age faster than they should. It's all too easy to slip into unhealthy habits that soon become comfortable patterns, and their familiarity belies the fact that they can seriously take the shine off your golden years. To achieve optimum health, these are five things experts say you should never do after age 60. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already H

  • India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave

    As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi's premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated https://www.reuters.com/world/india/last-resort-desperate-oxygen-indian-hospitals-go-court-2021-05-04. But hospitals have learned from bitter experience during the second COVID wave, when funeral pyres burned non-stop and bodies littered the banks of the holy Ganges river, as India braces for another possible surge in infections https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-should-brace-third-covid-19-wave-by-oct-say-health-experts-2021-06-18 around its September-November festival season. Ganga Ram is raising its oxygen storage capacity by 50%, has laid a one-kilometre-long pipeline carrying the gas directly to COVID ICUs, and is installing equipment to keep the oxygen flow high.

  • Florida doctor ‘draws a line in the sand’ and refuses to see patients who aren’t vaccinated

    Dr Linda Marraccini said she’s done putting her staff at risk

  • COVID-Associated Hospitalizations For Children Increase Fivefold With Delta Variant

    Two new studies by the CDC revealed that COVID-19 hospital rates among children and adolescents have skyrocketed since the emergence of the Delta variant. Mask mandates and other COVID precautions for children have been a contentious subject. It seems that no amount of heartbreaking stories of unvaccinated people begging for others to get the vaccination []

  • COVID Symptoms That May Last Forever

    Soon after the COVID pandemic began, doctors made a concerning discovery: Some people diagnosed with COVID-19 were clearing the virus after a short time, but they weren't feeling better. It's dubbed "long COVID," and online support groups, researchers and government-funded groups are scrambling to figure out what causes it and develop effective treatments or cures. Answers and relief for the chronically sick are in short supply right now. Also scary: "None of us can predict who's going to have p

  • New ‘mu’ COVID-19 variant now found in 49 US states

    Since being discovered in Colombia in January, the mu variant of COVID-19 has spread to nearly four dozen countries and has made its presence known in Hawaii and Alaska. It has so far been found in 49 states with Nebraska being the only state to not have a mu variant case detected. Health officials believe mu is even more transmissible than the delta variant and has the potential to resist ...