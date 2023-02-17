Women's health therapeutics market size to increase by USD 30.35 billion: North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's health therapeutics market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% and register an incremental growth of USD 30.35 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The women's health therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Abbott Laboratories: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Arachitol O, B Crip, and Clome.
AbbVie Inc.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Orilissa and Oriahnn.
Amgen Inc.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Xgeva and Evenity.
Bayer AG: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Mirena.
Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Forteo.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
ICON plc
Merck KGaA
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global women's health therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases such as anticancer drugs is driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing focus on women's health, an array of strong drug approvals, and strategic alliances. However, the side effects of approved drugs are hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market segmentation
Based on type, the market is segmented into fertility, oncology, menopause, infection, and others.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).
Related Reports:
The female sexual dysfunction treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,760.77 million. The growing awareness of female sexual dysfunction is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the adverse effects of drugs used in female sexual dysfunction treatment may impede the market growth.
The prenatal vitamin supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 230.86 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. The increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers is notably driving the prenatal vitamin supplements market growth, although factors such as misconceptions associated with prenatal vitamin supplements may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this women's health therapeutics market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will drive women's health therapeutics market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the women's health therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the women's health therapeutics industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of women's health therapeutics market vendors
Women's Health Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
138
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 30.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
5.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., ICON plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, ObsEva SA, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TSUMURA and Co., Vivesto AB, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio health care market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Fertility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Menopause - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Infection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 AbbVie Inc.
10.5 Amgen Inc.
10.6 Bayer AG
10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.
10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
10.9 ICON plc
10.10 Merck KGaA
10.11 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA
10.12 Novartis AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
