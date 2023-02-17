Women's health therapeutics market size to increase by USD 30.35 billion: North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The women's health therapeutics market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% and register an incremental growth of USD 30.35 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market 2022-2026

Company profiles

The women's health therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Arachitol O, B Crip, and Clome.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Orilissa and Oriahnn.

Amgen Inc.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Xgeva and Evenity.

Bayer AG: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Mirena.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers women's health therapeutics such as Forteo.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

ICON plc

Merck KGaA

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global women's health therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases such as anticancer drugs is driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing focus on women's health, an array of strong drug approvals, and strategic alliances. However, the side effects of approved drugs are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Story continues

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into fertility, oncology, menopause, infection, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

What are the key data covered in this women's health therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive women's health therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the women's health therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the women's health therapeutics industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of women's health therapeutics market vendors

Women's Health Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 138 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 30.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., ICON plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, ObsEva SA, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TSUMURA and Co., Vivesto AB, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Fertility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Menopause - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Infection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 AbbVie Inc.

10.5 Amgen Inc.

10.6 Bayer AG

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

10.9 ICON plc

10.10 Merck KGaA

10.11 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

10.12 Novartis AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

