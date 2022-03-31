U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.68
    -7.77 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,112.37
    -116.44 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,408.52
    -33.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.46
    +5.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.17
    -4.65 (-4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.50
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0052 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3180
    -0.0400 (-1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.4210
    -0.4390 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,609.63
    -465.47 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.71
    -12.55 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.48
    -43.27 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Weekly claims rise from 53-year low

202,000 Americans filed new claims, above last week's lows of 188,000

Women's leadership network Chief surges to unicorn status

Jordan Crook
·1 min read

As Ariana Grande would say, god is a woman.

So it should come as no surprise that Chief, the network designed to develop the leadership skills of women, has hit a $1.1 billion valuation in a matter of three years.

The startup, led by founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsey Kaplan, just raised a $100 million Series B round led by Alphabet's CapitalG. Partner Laela Sturdy will join the board as part of the deal. Other investors in the round include General Catalyst, GGV Capital, Inspired Capital, Primary Ventures, Flybridge, who were all existing investors.

Chief has now raised a total of $140 million.

Chief, the leadership network for women, raises $15 million in funding

Though the company didn't specify numerically, it said in a release that it grew significantly through the pandemic after going virtual, and was able to more easily expand nationally in that format.

As it stands now, Chief membership counts more than 12,000 senior executives from more than 8,500 companies including HBO, American Express, Nike, Google, Goldman Sachs, NASA, Chobani, Pfizer, Apple and more. The startup says it has more than 60,000 women around the world hanging out on the waitlist.

This raise comes at a time when professional development is heating up. Companies like Medley and Hone have both raised recently. LinkedIn has doubled down on development with a new learning hub. And many other companies have sprouted up in the past several years to grab a piece of the pie, including Torch, Ureeka, and Rising Team to name a few.

It's a hot space, and Chief is now capitalized to move aggressively and capture the market.

Also, in case you're interested, check out our episode of the Found podcast with Medley cofounders Edith Cooper and Jordan Taylor here.

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky man will spend up to 20 years in prison for selling drugs to overdose victim

    The drug sale was captured on surveillance video at a fast food restaurant, according to court documents.

  • Sundial Growers Completes Acquisition of Alcanna

    Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Alcanna Shares") of Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to a plan of arrangement, for total consideration of approximately $320 million consisting of cash and common shares of Sundial ("Sundial Shares" and such acquisition, the "Transaction").

  • Portland advanced nuke designer snares fresh $10M to bolster SPAC IPO

    NuScale Power has secured a $10 million investment, providing another boost to its pending SPAC merger. The sustainability-minded San Francisco-based fund SailingStone Capital Partners committed the additional private investment in public equity — known as “PIPE” — Portland-based NuScale said Tuesday.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • Chris Hemsworth’s Centr Fitness App Bought by Mark Bezos's HighPost

    (Bloomberg) -- HighPost Capital, the consumer sector-focused private equity firm co-founded by Jeff Bezos’s younger brother, has made its first health and wellness bet.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv Say

  • Frontier Airlines CEO to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders: We will 'provide more low fares'

    Frontier Airline's merger with Spirit Airlines if far from a done deal.

  • India's Axis Bank accelerates retail push with $1.6-billion Citi deal

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian private lender Axis Bank has decided to bulk up its credit card and retail businesses with a $1.6-billion purchase of Citigroup Inc's local consumer banking arm. The deal announced https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/83190dcd-4ae6-45f4-b3fa-8d39d91a4aa6.pdf on Wednesday is Axis Bank's largest by far and would expand its credit card customer base by 31%, narrowing the gap with the third-biggest player ICICI Bank. "The acquisition strengthens our market position, reduces gap in key segments with peers and provides opportunity to accelerate retail business growth," Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and CEO of Axis Bank, said at a press conference.

  • Waymo, Chasing Cruise, Plans Fully Driverless Rides in San Francisco

    (Bloomberg) -- Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car unit, said it would begin offering rides in San Francisco without a driver behind the wheel, seeking to catch up to rival Cruise on its home turf. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks With

  • Trammell Crow, Altus Power form strategic partnership for clean electrification solutions

    This partnership is expected to generate 300 MW of building-sited, locally generated solar power across the United States over the next three to four years, with battery storage capacity and electric-vehicle charging.

  • Trulieve Cannabis Has Strong Growth, but Weaker Earnings

    Trulieve Cannabis has been the most profitable marijuana chain in the country, but its December quarter earnings were crimped by charges from a big acquisition. The sales growth reported by Trulieve (ticker: TCNNF) on Wednesday morning was good, however, and the Florida-based firm says that its profits will return to form in this year’s second half.

  • Quantum Machines acquires QDevil to build out its full-stack quantum orchestration platform

    Quantum Machines, the well-funded Israeli startup that specializes in building control systems for quantum computers, today announced that it has acquired QDevil, a well-known Danish company that specializes in building control hardware for quantum systems. Quantum Machines founder and CEO Itamar Sivan told me he first met the QDevil team in person at the last in-person APS March meeting back in 2019 and the companies continued to talk over the course of the next few years. It's one thing to build a quantum processing unit, after all (or buy one off the shelf), but it takes a lot of expertise to then turn that into a complete quantum computer.

  • What's on the checklist of the NYC office tenants in the market today, according to this JLL exec

    A JLL executive shares who's in the office market today, what tenants are looking for in their post-Covid-19 spaces, and what his outlook is for the next few months.

  • Italy wants privatisation deal for ITA Airways by mid-June, sources say

    The Italian government wants to clinch a deal on the sale of state-owned carrier ITA Airways by mid-June, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. ITA took over from Alitalia in October, permanently grounding the 75-year-old, one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour after years of financial losses and failed rescue attempts. The government headed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi wants a privatisation deal in place before the start of summer, one of the sources said, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Optum takes M&A streak home

    UnitedHealth Group's Optum is forking out $5.4 billion in cash to penetrate home-based care after inking what Axios has just learned was a $1.2 billion deal to stake a material foothold in a red-hot sector: behavioral health. Driving the news: UnitedHealth, via Optum Health, has agreed to acquire home care company LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) for about $170 a share, an 8.1% premium over LHC's closing share price Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets

  • Verso merger with BillerudKorsnäs approved by shareholders, regulators; deal to close Thursday

    Verso received all necessary approvals to complete the merger.

  • Is Cresco Labs a Buy After Announcing Its New Acquisition?

    Consolidation is inevitable in the marijuana industry. The latest deal to shake up the industry involves Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), which announced last week that it would be acquiring fellow multi-state operator Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF). Cresco Labs will certainly get bigger from the deal, but does that make it a better buy today?

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)?

    A look at the shareholders of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III ( NYSE:TRTL ) can tell us which group is most...

  • New IPO Stocks Plummet To Slowest Pace In Six Years

    The IPO Market in the first quarter dropped to its lowest level in six years, in terms of total offerings and proceeds raised

  • Retirement Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House on Tuesday passed with overwhelming bipartisan support SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • Bitcoin Holds Steady as Luna Foundation Guard Purchases Over $270M BTC This Week

    Bitcoin's price has stabilized as Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) resumed its BTC buying spree. This week, the nonprofit organization focused on UST acquired nearly 5,800 BTC worth over $270 million. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.