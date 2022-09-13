U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,021.37
    -89.04 (-2.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,811.95
    -569.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,902.49
    -363.92 (-2.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +0.46 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.10
    -27.50 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    -0.30 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    -0.0092 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0790 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1567
    -0.0115 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8340
    +1.0340 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,405.76
    -907.31 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.91
    -21.79 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.65
    -66.38 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL CLASS OF FELLOWS

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) announced today that it has launched a brand new Fellowship for Nonprofit Management to pair four students with early-stage, women-led nonprofit organizations equipping women to seek public office.

Women's Public Leadership Network—Logo
Women's Public Leadership Network—Logo

WPLN announces a new Fellowship for Nonprofit Management pairing students with early-stage, women-led nonprofits.

"I am excited to welcome these four women to the WPLN team," said WPLN Co-Founder and President, Larissa Martinez, "each brings a unique perspective and diverse set of skills to scale the efforts of our nonprofit partners on the ground. Our WPLN Fellows will support a network of nonprofits dedicated to inspiring and helping women close the representation gaps in their states."

Four young women were selected for this Fellowship out of over 500 applicants:
Karina Rosas, Pepperdine University
Georgia Polemenakos, Suffolk University
Caroline Richardson, University of Georgia
Delaney Ward, Grand Valley State University

"Having a WPLN Fellow to support our programming and outreach efforts will make a tremendous impact on our work," said Dawn Crandall, founder of She Holds the Key, a Michigan-based training organization founded in 2020. "We will benefit greatly from their expertise in communications, marketing, and reaching diverse audiences to get the word out that women can and should step-up to be public leaders at all levels here in Michigan."

The Fellows will support the work of four early-stage nonprofit training organizations: Louisiana Women Lead, Pocketbook Project (Massachusetts), VoteHer Georgia, and She Holds the Key (Michigan).

The Fellows and founders of these nonprofit organizations gathered in Washington, D.C. for a two-day training over Labor Day weekend to kick off their efforts. This is the first year that Women's Public Leadership Network is deploying the Fellowship program.

About Women's Public Leadership Network

Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that educates, organizes, and inspires women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process. WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead.

Contact:
Maureen McInerney
maureen@womenspublicleadership.net
Tel. 315-720-8442

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-public-leadership-network-announces-inaugural-class-of-fellows-301623105.html

SOURCE Women's Public Leadership Network

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Reaches Out to Unions, Railroads in Bid to Avert Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Cabinet officials on Monday were in touch with freight-rail companies and unions in an effort to avert a crippling strike by thousands of workers, according to a White House official. The official, who requested anonymity to share the discussions, did not offer further details about the president’s message to the parties. Biden’s personal involvement in the stalled labor talks signifies how seriously the White House is taking the possibility of a work stopp

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

    A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found the 77-year-old man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth.

  • Nikola founder's trial on U.S. fraud charges to get under way

    Opening statements were set to take place on Tuesday in the fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former chief executive of Nikola Corp whom prosecutors accuse of lying to investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker. Prosecutors have said Milton sought to deceive investors about the company's technology starting in November 2019. Milton, 40, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

  • Unruly Passenger Sentenced to Four Months in Prison Over Assault on Flight

    The New York woman, who pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew members in August, was also ordered to pay American Airlines more than $9,100 in restitution.

  • Sweet Dog in New York Keeps Getting Passed Up by Adopters and It's Heartbreaking

    We sure hope Johnny finds his forever home soon.

  • Members of New York Times, NBC News Digital Unions Defy Return-to-Office Plans

    Some vow to work from home all of this week, the first in which both organizations expect employees back in the office some of the time.

  • Covid lockdowns and China help push 50m people into slavery

    Covid-19 lockdowns and China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang have forced millions more people into modern slavery, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has warned.

  • A baby stopped breathing on a Spirit flight to Orlando. Then a passenger stepped forward

    An Orlando-bound Spirit Airlines flight experienced turbulence of a different nature last Thursday evening.

  • Norfolk Southern prepares for labor strike, starts embargoes

    In response to the potential for a labor strike, the railroad company has told customers that it will begin issuing embargoes for certain types of shipments beginning Monday, Sept. 12.

  • Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’

    A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier announced Friday that investigators believe Robert Bracken, 59, and his 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken had been in the midst of a “dispute between brothers” that had been escalating for at least a week before Robert killed his brother on Aug. 29, while they were helping to harvest wheat. Robert also allegedly killed his

  • Minnesota nurses picket as thousands go on strike in state

    Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota have walked off the job, with many picketing Monday morning after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives.

  • A rail strike could result in a 'damaging' economic shock. What will Biden do?

    There could be a major monkey wrench coming to the U.S. economy - and the Biden administration's plans to tout recent economic progress - at the end of this week.

  • Man accused of killing 2 Tucson girls facing 1st of 2 trials

    Christopher Clements, 40, was arrested in 2018 and indicted on 22 felony counts including two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

  • Family of young DUI victim 'outraged' over proposed plea deal for ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid

    As part of the deal, prosecutors in Missouri will seek no more than four years in prison for Reid. But the victim's family issued a statement saying they hope he receives the maximum seven-year sentence.

  • How Larry Roberts Jr. got a big barbershop deal with Walmart

    The Chicago entrepreneur celebrated the opening of another Larry's Barber Maximus inside a Walmart at a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this week.

  • Rapper says he was shot, robbed in North Hollywood after flaunting money and jewelry on social media

    Wakko the Kidd and his sound engineer were shot in a robbery after a recording session on Sept. 1, according to the LAPD.

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    Three children were found dead on the beach near Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the children, identified by police as Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4, and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children. The mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, was found 90 minutes later, barefoot and soaking wet, 2 miles (3 kilometers) down the boardwalk from the section of Coney Island where she lived.