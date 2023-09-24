Who won? When is the next draw? What to know about Powerball this weekend

There were no winners for the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot Saturday night.

With the result the prize for Monday's draw climbed to an estimated $785 million. If it is won, the jackpot would be the fourth largest in the game's history.

While no one won the big prize, there were multiple winners across the country who woke up Sunday morning millionaires, at least before taxes.

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all five numbers drawn as well as the powerball number. The next drawing for the Powerball Lottery is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball draw.

Powerball winning numbers: 9/23/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 1, 12, 20, 33, 66, and the Powerball was 21. The Power Play was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night?

There were no jackpot winners in Saturday's drawing.

One person in Michigan matched all five numbers with the Power Play but without the Powerball for a ticket worth $2 million.

Tickets were sold in California, Florida and New York that matched all five numbers for tickets worth $1 million.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.080 Billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $754.6 Million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 Million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California. $687.8 Million, Oct. 27, 2018: Won in Iowa and New York. $632.6 Million, Jan. 5, 2022: Won in California and Wisconsin

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are long. Players have a one in 292,201,338 shot at winning the grand prize, a one in 11,688,053.52 shot at winning the $1 million prize and a one in 24.87 chance of winning any prize.

