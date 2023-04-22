U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,133.52
    +3.73 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,808.96
    +22.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,072.46
    +12.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.51
    +1.81 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +0.58 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.10
    -25.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5700
    +0.0250 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2443
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0960
    -0.1220 (-0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,274.20
    -978.81 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.47
    -26.48 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.13
    +11.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,564.37
    -93.20 (-0.33%)
     

You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

2
John Csiszar
·10 min read
jason busch / Laucala
jason busch / Laucala

If you've managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money could last you for more than 41 years. This may not be true in big coastal cities like New York, but across the U.S. as a whole, $1 million could cover more than four decades of necessary annual expenditures.

Learn: What Is The Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer -- some of which might surprise you. Australia, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 43 years there. Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for more than 46 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million won't last 20 years in Bermuda, but how does over 74 years of retirement in either Fiji, Costa Rica or Jamaica sound? All offer pristine beaches and low costs -- the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you've already retired with $1 million or if that's the goal you're working toward, you'll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com
Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

50. Bermuda

  • Annual cost of living: $23,180.68

  • Annual rent: $27,486.41

  • Total annual cost: $50,667.09

How long it will last: 19 years, 8 months, 20 days

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

Nikada / Getty Images
Nikada / Getty Images

49. Hong Kong

  • Annual cost of living: $12,220.17

  • Annual rent: $24,138.00

  • Total annual cost: $36,358.18

How long it will last: 27 years, 5 months, 26 days

rusm / iStock.com
rusm / iStock.com

48. Switzerland

  • Annual cost of living: $19,716.99

  • Annual rent: $16,421.28

  • Total annual cost: $36,138.27

How long it will last: 27 years, 7 months, 26 days

Nikada / Getty Images
Nikada / Getty Images

47. Singapore

  • Annual cost of living: $12,726.86

  • Annual rent: $19,651.02

  • Total annual cost: $32,377.88

How long it will last: 30 years, 10 months, 11 days

tibu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
tibu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Luxembourg

  • Annual cost of living: $13,236.69

  • Annual rent: $17,675.33

  • Total annual cost: $30,912.02

How long it will last: 32 years, 3 months, 28 days

Andrew Mayovskyy / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Mayovskyy / Shutterstock.com

45. Iceland

  • Annual cost of living: $14,148.11

  • Annual rent: $12,360.86

  • Total annual cost: $26,508.97

How long it will last: 37 years, 8 months, 10 days

ansonmiao / Getty Images
ansonmiao / Getty Images

44. Norway

  • Annual cost of living: $15,185.02

  • Annual rent: $10,458.95

  • Total annual cost: $25,643.96

How long it will last: 38 years, 11 months, 19 days

S-F / Shutterstock.com
S-F / Shutterstock.com

43. Ireland

  • Annual cost of living: $12,246.84

  • Annual rent: $13,351.91

  • Total annual cost: $25,598.76

How long it will last: 39 years, 0 months, 13 days

Mlenny / iStock.com
Mlenny / iStock.com

42. Qatar

  • Annual cost of living: $10,595.00

  • Annual rent: $14,756.70

  • Total annual cost: $25,351.70

How long it will last: 39 years, 5 months, 1 day

41. Bahamas

  • Annual cost of living: $13,216.30

  • Annual rent: $11,879.77

  • Total annual cost: $25,096.07

How long it will last: 39 years, 9 months, 26 days

KeongDaGreat / Shutterstock.com
KeongDaGreat / Shutterstock.com

40. Macao

  • Annual cost of living: $11,009.14

  • Annual rent: $13,621.33

  • Total annual cost: $24,630.46

How long it will last: 40 years, 6 months, 27 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. United States

  • Annual cost of living: $11,368.37

  • Annual rent: $12,851.58

  • Total annual cost: $24,219.95

How long it will last: 41 years, 3 months, 4 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Denmark

  • Annual cost of living: $13,337.09

  • Annual rent: $10,616.10

  • Total annual cost: $23,953.19

How long it will last: 41 years, 8 months, 19 days

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

37. The Netherlands

  • Annual cost of living: $11,707.21

  • Annual rent: $11,414.72

  • Total annual cost: $23,121.92

How long it will last: 43 years, 2 months, 20 days

Olga Kashubin / Shutterstock.com
Olga Kashubin / Shutterstock.com

36. Australia

  • Annual cost of living: $11,904.86

  • Annual rent: $10,962.49

  • Total annual cost: $22,867.35

How long it will last: 43 years, 8 months, 12 days

Katiekk2 / Getty Images
Katiekk2 / Getty Images

35. United Arab Emirates

  • Annual cost of living: $9,879.67

  • Annual rent: $12,838.75

  • Total annual cost: $22,718.42

How long it will last: 43 years, 11 months, 26 days

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

34. Israel

  • Annual cost of living: $12,944.91

  • Annual rent: $9,609.02

  • Total annual cost: $22,553.93

How long it will last: 44 years, 3 months, 21 days

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

33. Japan

  • Annual cost of living: $13,525.33

  • Annual rent: $8,396.66

  • Total annual cost: $21,922

How long it will last: 45 years, 6 months, 31 days

Robert Chang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Robert Chang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. New Zealand

  • Annual cost of living: $11,267.97

  • Annual rent: $10,179.91

  • Total annual cost: $21,447.89

How long it will last: 46 years, 7 months, 3 days

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

31. Seychelles

  • Annual cost of living: $11,672.70

  • Annual rent: $9,657.13

  • Total annual cost: $21,329.82

How long it will last: 46 years, 10 months, 6 days

liseykina / Shutterstock.com
liseykina / Shutterstock.com

30. Malta

  • Annual cost of living: $10,864.82

  • Annual rent: $9,750.14

  • Total annual cost: $20,614.95

How long it will last: 48 years, 5 months, 21 days

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. France

  • Annual cost of living: $11,975.46

  • Annual rent: $8,290.82

  • Total annual cost: $20,266.28

How long it will last: 49 years, 3 months, 22 days

R.M. Nunes / Shutterstock.com
R.M. Nunes / Shutterstock.com

28. Canada

  • Annual cost of living: $10,381.66

  • Annual rent: $9,390.92

  • Total annual cost: $19,772.58

How long it will last: 50 years, 6 months, 15 days

scanrail / Getty Images
scanrail / Getty Images

27. Finland

  • Annual cost of living: $11,406.02

  • Annual rent: $8,303.65

  • Total annual cost: $19,709.67

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 12 days

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Austria

  • Annual cost of living: $11,260.13

  • Annual rent: $8,441.57

  • Total annual cost: $19,701.69

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 20 days

LeoPatrizi / iStock.com
LeoPatrizi / iStock.com

25. Sweden

  • Annual cost of living: $11,343.27

  • Annual rent: $8,294.03

  • Total annual cost: $19,637.30

How long it will last: 50 years, 10 months, 20 days

PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com
PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com

24. United Kingdom

  • Annual cost of living: $10,301.65

  • Annual rent: $9,079.82

  • Total annual cost: $19,381.47

How long it will last: 51 years, 6 months, 23 days

querbeet / Getty Images/iStockphoto
querbeet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Belgium

  • Annual cost of living: $11,544.06

  • Annual rent: $7,825.77

  • Total annual cost: $19,369.83

How long it will last: 51 years, 7 months, 3 days

canadastock / Shutterstock.com
canadastock / Shutterstock.com

22. Germany

  • Annual cost of living: $10,406.76

  • Annual rent: $8,656.45

  • Total annual cost: $19,063.21

How long it will last: 52 years, 5 months, 1 day

Randy Stedwell / Shutterstock.com
Randy Stedwell / Shutterstock.com

21. Barbados

  • Annual cost of living: $12,537.05

  • Annual rent: $6,465.88

  • Total annual cost: $19,002.93

How long it will last: 52 years, 7 months, 1 day

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

20. South Korea

  • Annual cost of living: $11,911.14

  • Annual rent: $7,027.15

  • Total annual cost: $18,938.29

How long it will last: 52 years, 9 months, 6 days

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com
Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

19. Bahrain

  • Annual cost of living: $9,154.93

  • Annual rent: $9,448.65

  • Total annual cost: $18,603.59

How long it will last: 53 years, 8 months, 17 days

vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Italy

  • Annual cost of living: $10,816.19

  • Annual rent: $6,863.58

  • Total annual cost: $17,679.77

How long it will last: 56 years, 6 months, 9 days

ramzihachicho / iStock.com
ramzihachicho / iStock.com

17. Lebanon

  • Annual cost of living: $10,080.47

  • Annual rent: $7,434.48

  • Total annual cost: $17,514.95

How long it will last: 57 years, 0 months, 19 days

Eyef Dee / iStock.com
Eyef Dee / iStock.com

16. Kuwait

  • Annual cost of living: $7,821.54

  • Annual rent: $9,570.53

  • Total annual cost: $17,392.07

How long it will last: 57 years, 5 months, 15 days

guvendemir / Getty Images
guvendemir / Getty Images

15. Puerto Rico

  • Annual cost of living: $10,984.04

  • Annual rent: $6,058.56

  • Total annual cost: $17,042.59

How long it will last: 58 years, 7 months, 19 days

SL_Photography / Getty Images
SL_Photography / Getty Images

14. Panama

  • Annual cost of living: $8,630.99

  • Annual rent: $7,569.19

  • Total annual cost: $16,200.17

How long it will last: 61 years, 8 months, 6 days

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

13. Cyprus

  • Annual cost of living: $9,401.22

  • Annual rent: $6,574.93

  • Total annual cost: $15,976.15

How long it will last: 62 years, 6 months, 19 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Spain

  • Annual cost of living: $8,670.20

  • Annual rent: $6,956.59

  • Total annual cost: $15,626.80

How long it will last: 63 years, 11 months, 12 days

lapas77 / Shutterstock.com
lapas77 / Shutterstock.com

11. Libya

  • Annual cost of living: $10,362.83

  • Annual rent: $4,772.44

  • Total annual cost: $15,135.27

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 8 days

FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com
FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com

10. Taiwan

  • Annual cost of living: $9,718.10

  • Annual rent: $5,410.68

  • Total annual cost: $15,128.78

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 19 days

MartinM303 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MartinM303 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Myanmar

  • Annual cost of living: $6,034.79

  • Annual rent: $8,569.86

  • Total annual cost: $14,604.65

How long it will last: 68 years, 5 months, 3 days

Leonid Andronov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Leonid Andronov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Brunei

  • Annual cost of living: $7,449.76

  • Annual rent: $7,023.95

  • Total annual cost: $14,473.70

How long it will last: 69 years, 0 months, 15 days

Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Portugal

  • Annual cost of living: $7,768.20

  • Annual rent: $6,664.73

  • Total annual cost: $14,432.93

How long it will last: 69 years, 2 months, 27 days

Richard Semik / Shutterstock.com
Richard Semik / Shutterstock.com

6. Trinidad and Tobago

  • Annual cost of living: $8,888.25

  • Annual rent: $5,413.89

  • Total annual cost: $14,302.15

How long it will last: 69 years, 10 months, 13 days

kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Slovenia

  • Annual cost of living: $8,654.52

  • Annual rent: $5,603.12

  • Total annual cost: $14,257.64

How long it will last: 70 years, 1 month, 1 day

HomoCosmicos / iStock.com
HomoCosmicos / iStock.com

4. Ethiopia

  • Annual cost of living: $8,605.89

  • Annual rent: $4,948.84

  • Total annual cost: $13,554.72

How long it will last: 73 years, 8 months, 20 days

Martin Valigursky / Shutterstock.com
Martin Valigursky / Shutterstock.com

3. Fiji

  • Annual cost of living: $7,788.60

  • Annual rent: $5,705.75

  • Total annual cost: $13,494.35

How long it will last: 74 years, 0 months, 19 days

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Costa Rica

  • Annual cost of living: $8,502.35

  • Annual rent: $4,939.21

  • Total annual cost: $13,441.57

How long it will last: 74 years, 4 months, 5 days

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

1. Jamaica

  • Annual cost of living: $8,527.45

  • Annual rent: $4,894.31

  • Total annual cost: $13,421.77

How long it will last: 74 years, 5 months, 14 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 50 countries using Numbeo's Mid-Year 2020 Cost-of-Living Indices by Country to find how long a $1 million nest egg will last in each. Numbeo's Cost-of-Living Indices are based on the cost of living in New York City, so GOBankingRates first found Numbeo's estimate of annual expenditures for a single person without rent in New York City and annual cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. GOBankingRates then multiplied these figures by each country's cost-of-living and rent index scores to create estimates for an individual's (1) annual expenditures excluding rent and (2) annual rent in each country. These two factors were combined to give each country a (3) total annual expenditure estimate which was then divided by 1,000,000 to find (4) how long $1,000,000 will last in each country. The country where $1,000,000 will last the longest was ranked No. 1. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 9, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries