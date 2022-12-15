U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    -55.25 (-1.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,606.00
    -387.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,556.25
    -194.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.90
    -26.90 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.84
    -0.44 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -31.30 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.78 (-3.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4740
    -0.0290 (-0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    21.60
    -0.95 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2319
    -0.0110 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5200
    +1.1050 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,520.41
    -353.67 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.18
    -8.72 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.30
    -40.63 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

WONDER INTEGRATED GROUP NAMED MEDIA & MARKETING AGENCY OF RECORD FOR CATALYST MARKET

·2 min read

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Integrated Group (WonderINgroup), a woman-owned integrated marketing-communications firm located in New York, has been named marketing and media agency of record for Catalyst 2030's sustainable global marketplace: Catalyst Market.

This nonprofit, member-driven marketplace was initiated by Catalyst 2030, a network of social entrepreneurs and changemakers founded to catalyze solving the UNSDGs by 2030. The goal of the marketplace is to uplift global social enterprises with the shared vision of creating a better world. Careful curation of every maker, grower, and seller on the platform ensures that everything on Catalyst Market is handmade or home-grown – and created in accordance with the highest standards in ethical and sustainable production.

WonderINgroup will provide strategic input and oversee all marketing and media activities for the launch of the marketplace, executing the campaign in a myriad of channels that will span digital media, print, influencer, PR and more. In addition, the WonderINgroup team will be instrumental in collaborating on the creation of content and management of all social media channels, to share the vision and mission of Catalyst Marketplace as it rolls out to the masses in early 2023.

"We are excited to present Catalyst Market to the world, with new makers, growers and producers being added daily," said Andrea Urioste, President of WonderINgroup. "It's also rewarding to find a project that aligns with our company values, encouraging equal opportunity, uplifting women, adhering to fair trade principles, supporting marginalized communities and preserving human craftsmanship," added Charlotte White, CEO of WonderINgroup.

About WonderINgroup:

Wonder Integrated Group creates meaningful marketing campaigns for brands looking to make a positive impact. Offering one integrated solution, the agency handles all aspects of planning, creative design, media execution, social media management, video/content production, and website design & development. WonderINgroup has spent the better part of 7 years creating positive social impact by executing client campaigns for Planned Parenthood, The Aspen Institute, the Healthy Teen Network, and RiseBoro Community Partnership.

About Catalyst 2030:

Catalyst 2030 is a global network committed to collaboration for system change with a focus on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Catalyst Market is a collaborative initiative by Good Market approved Catalyst 2030 members. The focus is on collective action to address shared challenges and remove barriers related to e-commerce and trade.

Contact: publicrelations@wonderingroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonder-integrated-group-named-media--marketing-agency-of-record-for-catalyst-market-301703639.html

SOURCE Wonder Integrated Group

Recommended Stories

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • U.S. crude stocks soar by more than 10 million barrels - EIA

    U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose by more than 10 million barrels last week, the most since March 2021, buoyed by releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and as refiners reduced activity. Crude inventories increased by 10.2 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 9 to 424.1 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.6 million-barrel drop. Kpler analyst Matt Smith attributed the adjustment to exports which were considerably lower on the U.S. Gulf last week than the EIA reported.

  • How much should you have saved for retirement?

    When I was in my 20s, I was lucky to work for a company that offered a pension plan—and that put me on the road to retirement. How can you ensure a comfortable retirement? As I mentioned in an earlier article, a Fidelity Investments study found that if you save 15% of your gross income every year from age 25 through 67, and you also receive Social Security, that should ensure you have enough to maintain your current standard of living once you retire.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • China Cuts Steel Output Again as Covid Zero and Property Crisis Sap Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel production fell again last month as mills cut output to stem losses and cope with a slide in demand.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsNationwide virus controls, the ongoing property crisis, and the start of winter pollution curbs continue

  • Senator Warren Introduces New Crypto Bill Targeting Self-Custody Wallets

    Critics say that the bill, which would expand KYC requirements for crypto network participants, is “opportunistic” and “unconstitutional.”

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • California, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on Tuesday said they would appeal a federal court's refusal to temporarily prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. Consumer advocates say Albertsons, which owns such grocery brands as Safeway and Star Market, should be use the money to continue to compete against Kroger and that the payout harms grocery consumers and workers. Kroger in mid-October announced that it was snapping up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, saying that the combined company would better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc on prices.

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • 5 ways retirees and savers can navigate 2023

    With 2023 posing challenges such as a potential recession, more market volatility and further interest rate increases, retirees and those saving for retirement may find it safer to stick to the basics and hunker down for another turbulent year. “With the cross current investors are facing right now – pending potential recession, inflation, higher interest rates and drop in the markets – retirees and savers should continue to focus on the long term,” Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning at Charles Schwab. With the potential recession looming, investors will likely be more emotional, Williams said.

  • Dairy Management CEO received $2.68 million pay package in his last year on job

    Dairy Management Inc. CEO received two years salary in severance

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Salesforce Stock to Kick Off 2023

    The bears have been piling on to Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) as of late, and shares are trading down 48% so far this year. Pressure is mounting on the cloud software pioneer to pay more attention to profitability, and a number of executives have headed for the exit. As ugly as 2022 was, though, the past thesis for why Salesforce was a buy is still valid for 2023 and beyond.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • How Do I Gracefully Decline a Work Holiday Party Invitation?

    Sometimes employees need to decline a work holiday party invitation due to financial reasons. Without telling your employer all of your personal details, what are some of the best ways to politely say...