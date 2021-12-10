There's a Wonder Woman game coming from the 'Shadow of Mordor' studio

Monolith Productions, the studio responsible for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, is working on a new game in the Wonder Woman franchise. It features an original storyline where players will "become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world," Monolith says.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games showed off a teaser for the new project during The Game Awards.

Wonder Woman is being billed as "a new third-person, open-world action-adventure" game, according to Monolith, and really, that's no surprise. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was a third-person action RPG with the Nemesis System, a clever orc-management mechanic, tacked on top of it. It was very well-received when it came out in 2014, and it was followed in 2017 by Shadow of War.

Wonder Woman will use the Nemesis System as well, allowing players to "forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader," the studio says.