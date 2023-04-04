WonderFi, CoinSmart, Coinsquare to merge into Canada’s largest crypto trading platform
Three Canadian cryptocurrency companies announced a merger on Monday, creating Canada’s largest crypto asset trading platform with over 1.65 million registered users.
Fast facts
The newly merged company “will have transacted over $17 billion since 2017 and have over $600 million in assets under custody,” according to the press release.
The deal will bring four of Canada’s 11 registered crypto trading platforms—CoinSmart, Coinsquare, and WonderFi-owned Bitbuy and Coinberry—under the same roof.
The three companies are expected to be consolidated under Coinsquare, which became the first Canadian platform registered with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization last October.
“This combination will create a safe, secure, scalable, and regulated trading platform that can compete with the unregulated global exchanges still operating in Canada,” said Coinsquare CEO Martin Piszel.
The merger confirms separate plans the three companies have been working on in recent months. In January, WonderFi and Coinsquare were in talks about a possible merger. This came after Coinsquare terminated a previous agreement to acquire CoinSmart last September.
In Feb 2023, the Canadian Securities Administrators published a notice that required unregistered crypto companies planning to operate in Canada to undertake a pre-registration process within 30 days to initiate their full registration and comply with the guidelines.
