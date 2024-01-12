'It’s been a wonderful run': In Leesburg, family owned Noll’s Furniture to close after 52 years

Noll's Furniture, on U.S. 441 in Leesburg, will stay open until it sells off its inventory; owners project until sometime in February.

LEESBURG — One of the last vestiges of midcentury America, advertised with a kitschy turquoise rectangle-lettered sign right out of the fab 1960s, Noll's Furniture is selling its last home furnishings with a going-out-of-business sale.

The business goes back 65 years ago, and the Leesburg store at 2110 U.S. 441 opened 52 years ago. It's known for selling discounted sofas, tables, dressers and mattresses at discounted outlet prices.

The prices are even cheaper now. A total liquidation sale began Thursday, and the building is for sale. Brand names include Stanley, Best, Southern Motion, Coaster, Cottage Creek and several others.

Three generations of the Noll family have run Noll's. At the peak of its success, the company had seven stores throughout Florida with the Leesburg location being the longest-running.

Current owner Amber Noll Shelley plans to retire. She runs the shop with her son, Eric Shelley, who has been a partner in the family business since 1996.

"We absolutely love Leesburg and Lake County, and Leesburg always dominated," Eric said. "Ever since we first set up here in 1971, back to when we were in a smaller building, the citizens here in Leesburg, Eustis and Tavares have always appreciated a mom-and-pop store, a firm handshake and a store you can build a relationship with. We were never about making tons of money. We were always here for the blue-collar worker."

As for what they have planned next, the younger Noll doesn't know yet. "Mom's wanting to put her feet in the sand. I'm sure I'll find something to sell. I would love to continue working in the furniture business."

Eric added that the store will continue its operation until it's out of inventory, which he projects sometime around the end of February.

"It’s been a wonderful run of over 65 years for three generations of our family," mom Amber said in a company press release. "My husband, Gerald, and I opened the original Noll’s location in Leesburg in a 5,000-square-foot store next door to our present 28,000-square-foot showroom.”

The 28,000-square-foot building is for sale and all remaining inventory must be liquidated. The going-out-of-business sale is ongoing until the store closes and will offer major discounts on mattresses, dining sets, recliners, sofas and much more. All items are available for immediate pick up or delivery.

The store was founded in 1958 in Eau Gallie, in the Melbourne area, by John R. Noll, a retired Air Force captain and test pilot. His philosophy was “a handshake still matters," and his store quickly became known in the community for their friendliness and customer service.

Over the next 65 years, Noll’s Furniture would add locations in Casselberry, Orlando, Ocala and DeLand, all of which have since closed permanently.

In 1971, Noll’s Furniture opened its flagship location in Leesburg. Founder Noll’s daughter, Amber, began working alongside her father as soon as she was old enough.

Her husband, Gerald Shelley, also decided to join in the family business and together they officially took over operation of the Leesburg store in 1975. Amber and Gerald gained full ownership along with their son when Amber’s father died in 1997.

