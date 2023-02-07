U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,819.00
    -115.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,516.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.30
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    +1.30 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.60
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0694
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    +0.0260 (+0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    +1.34 (+7.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8870
    -0.7200 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,994.29
    +145.02 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.40
    +3.27 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,866.39
    +29.68 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Wondershare Mockkit 8.0 Launches with Major Updates and New Features

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leading software company, announced the release of its updated prototyping and design platform, Mockitt 8.0. This major upgrade marks a significant step forward in the development of the product, as it introduces several new features and improvements to provide a simple solution for prototyping.

Wondershare Mockkit 8.0 Launches with Major Updates and New Features
Wondershare Mockkit 8.0 Launches with Major Updates and New Features

The new features in Mockitt 8.0 have been developed with the needs of tech startups, small business owners, marketers, students, and anyone new to UX design in mind. The goal has been to create a product that is easy to use, while still providing the robust and sophisticated features that are essential for successful prototyping.

"Our team always aims to offer prototyping solutions for all types of users, so that anyone who feels like a product request or user scenario needs to be fixed can work with the team to quickly mock it up," said Shearer Wang, Head of Product Marketing. "We place a high value on speed and efficiency, so we are mindful of the problems faced by startup CEOs, product managers, marketers, board members, students, and product owners in all types of situations. Mockitt provides the quickest solution for your UX collaboration."

The new version of Mockitt has a range of exciting features, including a more powerful prototyping tool with built-in widgets, drag-and-drop interactions, and dynamic effects, allowing users to develop high-fidelity prototypes in a short amount of time. It also supports real-time rich-text notes, comments, and multi-user cursor functionality, making it easy for teams to collaborate.

In addition, the team and business version of Mockitt 8.0 offers a specialized backstage for team and business management, including member management and asset management. This version also includes complementary mindmap and flowchart tools to help with brainstorming and product planning.

The updated interface layout and additional features in the prototyping tool include multiple artboards on one page, card and anchor notes in rich text, state management for dynamic widgets, multiplayer mouse cursors, a purer demo preview mode in a device frame. Additionally, users can leave a comment and reply to it at any time to communicate with others. They can also add a link line for quick artboard/widget connecting.

The flowchart tool has also been improved with the addition of multiple pages within one file, handtool support, and the ability to change the background color.

Compatibility and Price 

Wondershare Mockitt is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, Android Phone, iPhone, iPad, and Android Tablet. Starting prices are $69 a year. (Currently 30% off the price before it returns to $99). Visit https://mockitt.wondershare.com/ for more information on Mockitt and to try the product.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards and G2 Crowd. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

Global PR and Media Contact 
Iris Liu 
Wondershare 
irisl@wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/wondershare)
LOGO (PRNewsfoto/wondershare)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-mockkit-8-0-launches-with-major-updates-and-new-features-301740465.html

SOURCE Wondershare

Recommended Stories

  • AMD's PC Business Crashes Back to 2017

    2017 was a pivotal year for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). After years of shipping inferior CPUs and losing badly to rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the company launched the first iteration of its blockbuster Ryzen chips. Unfortunately for AMD, the PC market is going through a historic downturn at the exact same time that Intel is aggressively pursuing a comeback of its own.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in February 2023:

  • AI Stocks Are Soaring. It’s a Feeding Frenzy That Won’t End Well.

    The debut of the cutting-edge chatbot has spurred investors to buy up stock in artificial-intelligence plays.

  • ChatGPT Is Just The 'Tip Of The Iceberg' In Content-Creating Artificial Intelligence; Get Ready For 'A Lot Of Disruption'

    ChatGPT and other new content-creating artificial intelligence tools could disrupt Google's internet search business and lots of industries.

  • STMicro leans on AI, cloud as chip designs become more complex

    European chipmaker STMicroelectronics and chip design software maker Synopsys on Tuesday said STMicro had for the first time used artificial intelligence software running on Microsoft Corp's cloud to design a working chip. The achievement would help solve the growing problem of getting increasingly complex designs ready for customers in an acceptable time, STMicro said. Synopsys, the maker of the AI software used by STMicro, said on Tuesday it had now been used to aide in designing 100 different chips from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SK Hynix and others since it was first released in 2020.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service company, were moving higher again as the stakes continued to build in artificial intelligence and investors continue to look to C3.ai as one of the few pure plays available in AI. Coming on the heels of news that ChatGPT's has reached 100 million users and it would charge $20 a month for a "plus" tier, Google said today that it was launching its own conversational search tool, named Bard. Bard isn't live, but Google said it will be made available in the coming weeks and is now being opened up to "trusted testers."

  • 7 Red Flags for Apple's Future

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted its latest earnings report on Feb. 2. Let's review the seven red flags that appeared across Apple's earnings report -- and if those challenges will tarnish its reputation as a top blue chip tech stock for long-term investors. Apple's iPhone sales fell 8% year over year in the first quarter and accounted for 56% of its revenue.

  • UK official 'super app' for citizen economic data rollout inevitable, says top banker

    The UK government will eventually roll out a 'super app' that acts as an economic digital ID, predicts Bob Wigley.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Early 2023 Rally In Software Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Alphabet will enlist ‘every Googler’ to test its ChatGPT competitor as search engines around the world go all-out on A.I.

    OpenAI's A.I. program is disrupting internet search as both Google and Baidu announced ChatGPT competitors on Monday.

  • Here’s how close we are to having murderous robots like ‘M3GAN’

    M3GAN is a humanoid robot built to resemble a tween girl. Despite a petite frame, she is capable of extreme feats of strength and agility thanks to her advanced actuators, joints (motors responsible for robot’s motion) and robust metallic skeleton. A robot capable of such feats should have a robust kinematic structure, superior structural integrity and a refined set of sensors and snappy actuators to enable fluid movement.

  • Microsoft Schedules Mystery Event for Tuesday as Company Accelerates AI Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled plans for an event on Tuesday at its headquarters, leaving the subject open to speculation as the company steps up its bets on artificial intelligence — including adding OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into its Bing search engine.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While

  • Meta to Revamp Horizon Metaverse App, Plans to Open for Teen Use as Soon as March

    Facebook parent Meta’s new strategy for its fledgling Horizon Worlds metaverse app includes opening it up to teens aged 13 to 17.

  • Will Apple Learn From Meta's Virtual Reality Mistakes?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) posted a weaker-than-expected earnings report on Feb. 2, which it largely attributed to supply chain disruptions for the iPhone 14 and its sluggish sales of Macs and Apple Watches. Many investors expect the device to diversify Apple's top line away from the iPhone -- which accounted for 56% of its sales in its latest quarter -- and enable it to challenge Meta (NASDAQ: META) in the nascent virtual reality market.

  • 2 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500 index is widely viewed as a benchmark for the broader U.S. stock market. Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying today. HubSpot is a software company that specializes in customer relationship management (CRM).

  • Apple’s Latest iPhones Sell at $100-Plus Discounts in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s latest iPhones are selling at discounts of more than $100 in China, an unusually steep price cut just months after launch that suggests dwindling demand for even its highest-end devices.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spo

  • Google unveils Bard, its ChatGPT rival

    Google announced on Monday that its rumored chatbot AI project is real and on the way. It's called Bard.

  • Russia-linked Lockbit hackers threaten to publish Royal Mail data

    A Russia-linked hacking gang has claimed credit for the cyber attack that has crippled Royal Mail, threatening to publish stolen data from the company online.

  • The Morning After: Is Apple working on an ‘Ultra’ iPhone?

    The top news stories today: Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over 'sacrilegious' content, Tesla's five-seat Model Y now qualify for the new $7,500 federal tax credit, Is Apple working on an ‘Ultra’ iPhone?