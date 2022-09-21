Wondr Health Announces Health Industry Veteran as New CEO

Scott Paddock takes the helm as leading behavior change firm broadens capabilities and accelerates growth

Dallas, TX, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) – Wondr Health, a leading digital behavior change company, announced today that it appointed Scott Paddock as Chief Executive Officer. Paddock joins Wondr Health at an exciting time of growth and market expansion for the organization after years of proven service in the health arena and benefits space. This appointment is the latest in a series of key additions to the executive team.

"Wondr Health is in a phase of rapid growth, and we are thrilled to expand our leadership team with a seasoned healthcare professional who will serve as a true innovator and partner to health plan and enterprise clients,” said Steve Stubitz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wondr Health. “Having exceptional talent with a proven track record will further position us well to bring our innovative approach to the masses.”

Paddock brings more than 20 years of experience in high-growth healthcare environments. Prior to joining Wondr Health, he served as CEO of Healthcare Bluebook and GuideWell Connect. Before GuideWell, Paddock served in upper-level management positions with Cota, Homecare Homebase, MedeAnalytics, and MEDecision, among others. Additionally, Paddock currently sits on the board of North Carolina-based management software startup Chordline Health.

“I look forward to advancing Wondr’s mission to transform the health of individuals, workplaces, and the world around us by empowering people with lifelong behavior change skills and tools,” Paddock said. “I am joining the organization at a crucial time when proven solutions like Wondr and eM Life are needed to tackle some of the costliest physical and mental health conditions plaguing our population.”

The CDC reports that 74% of Americans are overweight or obese and more than 40% report at least one behavioral health condition related to the pandemic, according to the American Hospital Association. In addition, 90% of the nation’s $4.1 trillion in annual health care costs are for people with chronic and mental health conditions.

Story continues

Recognizing that we are in the midst of a public health crisis, Wondr Health paired data-driven personalization and technical innovation with clinical expertise to address behavior change head on and help individuals build lifelong skills for their physical and mental health. The organization recently added a 5,000-square foot, state-of-the-art studio to deliver timely, relevant content based on the needs of the participants. Wondr Health also has made great strides to make its programs more inclusive and reflective of all cultures and backgrounds. This allows participants to see themselves in Wondr Health’s solutions ultimately driving engagement and outcomes.

###

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is a digital behavior change company for the whole person that helps people improve their physical and mental wellbeing by providing behavior change skills and tools that prevent and reduce the cost and impact of chronic health conditions. The Company’s products include Wondr, clinically proven to help people lose weight and improve their overall quality of life, and eM Life, an evidence-based applied mindfulness solution. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com

CONTACT: Nora Dudley Wondr Health 7733305540 ndudley@wondrhealth.com



