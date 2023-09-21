Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad (KLSE:WONG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = RM1.5m ÷ (RM121m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.4% from 15% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Wong Engineering Corporation Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 17% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

