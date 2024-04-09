You Won't Believe What Americans Are Willing to Do to Work Remotely





The pandemic changed the world in myriad ways, big and small. One thing that changed was the way we think of work. As some of us watched friends or family members die of COVID-19, the experience changed the way we think of what we want out of life. Balance has become more desired than ever, with some employees saying they want the freedom to work from anywhere (including home).

At a time when more employers are ordering their workforces back into the office, 75% of those included in FlexJob's 2024 Work-From-Anywhere Survey said they would "definitely use" a work-from-anywhere policy if their employer offered it. Here's a sample of what Americans say they're willing to do to work remotely.

50% are willing to accept a pay cut

Half of those surveyed say they would take a pay cut in return for the option to work from anywhere, which would definitely impact their budget. Here's how much they said they would be willing to accept:

26% surveyed said they would accept a 5% cut in pay

25% said they would accept a 10%–15% pay cut

1 in 5 would work longer hours

A full 20% of survey respondents said they would be willing to work longer hours if they could work remotely. Given that working from "anywhere" likely means always having access to their computer and other work equipment, it makes sense that employees who don't have to spend time commuting would be more willing to spend that time working.

Some say they'll give up vacation days

An average of 15% of respondents (across age groups surveyed) say working from anywhere means so much to them that they would be willing to forego some of the vacation time they are owed. The career resource platform Resume.io compiled a report comparing annual paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries. The report found that the U.S. comes in at 196, with only one country deemed worse for employees: Micronesia.

To put it in perspective, China, Mexico, Lebanon, the Philippines, and Nigeria offer more statutory days off work than U.S. employers do. Reports like these make it even more surprising that 15% of Americans asked say they would give up even more of their time off to work remotely.

Nearly 1 in 4 say they'd gladly trade professional development for a chance to work remotely

Millions of Americans value work-life balance more than professional development or climbing the corporate ladder. In fact, 23% of those surveyed say they would give up the chance for professional development to work remotely.

4 out of 5 would move for the opportunity to work remotely

A whopping 81% of respondents claim they would be willing to relocate to another city or state for the opportunity to work remotely. Here's how it broke down:

40% say they would move to another city

41% say they would move to another state

That's not to say they would move just anywhere. Ideally, people would be most excited about moving to a climate they enjoy, a place where the cost of living is manageable and expenses like auto insurance don't cost an arm and a leg.

Some employees are willing to let go of company-sponsored health insurance

It's impossible to overstate the importance of health insurance in the U.S. However, 13% of survey respondents would give up their company-sponsored plan in return for a remote job. Those respondents may have insurance through a spouse or partner, or they may earn enough money to purchase a health insurance policy outside their employer.

1 in 10 claims they would be happy to give up company contributions to their retirement account

By now, most adults have heard about the benefits of company-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k)s. Still, 10% say they would give up any contributions made by their company if they could work from wherever they want. They would still have the option to open an IRA.

The generation most willing to give up something of value in return for remote employment

There's no word on Gen Z (born 1997–2009), but here's how the responses of three other generations break down:

69% of millennials (1981–1996) surveyed said they would be willing to give up something for a remote job

59% of Gen X (born between 1965–1980) surveyed said the same

50% of baby boomers (1946–1964) named something they would be willing to give up

Financial incentive

While work-life balance plays a large role in why so many of us want to work remotely, it doesn't tell the entire story. After all, people still have credit cards, utility payments, and mortgages to pay. Here are some of the most significant financial reasons to want to work from anywhere:

Save money on gas, car maintenance, transportation, and parking fees

Save money on meals out

Fewer distractions can lead to greater productivity, leading to potential promotions (for those interested in promotions)

Can save on before- and after-school child care expenses

Anyone who's ever worked remotely from home, a lake cabin, an RV, or anywhere else can tell you there's nothing like it. And if the FlexJobs survey is any indication, some employees are willing to sacrifice for another opportunity.

