You won't see Elon Musk smoking weed in public again, NASA admin says

Elon Musk's days of smoking weed in public are, apparently, over.

To be fair, it was just that one time, when Musk appeared to be smoking weed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, but it was enough to ruffle NASA's feathers. And NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Musk will not be doing it again, The Atlantic reported Thursday.

“I will tell you that was not helpful, and that did not inspire confidence, and the leaders of these organizations need to take that as an example of what to do when you lead an organization that’s going to launch American astronauts,” Bridenstine told reporters at a meeting at NASA's headquarters Thursday. Read more...

