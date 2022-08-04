Wood Adhesives Market is projected to reach USD 7.99 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.73%: Straits Research
The global market for Wood Adhesives was valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.99 billion in 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.73% from 2022 to 2030. With a 46.7% share of global sales in 2018, Asia Pacific came in first. Over the course of the prediction, the area is expected to maintain its supremacy.
New York, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has been an increase in the amount of money that consumers are spending on home décor and luxury furniture goods due to the growing emphasis on the enhancement of the standard of life. Due to this, there has been a large increase in the demand for wood materials such as lumber, plywood, and other products that have a stronger aesthetic appeal.
When compared to the use of metal fasteners and other methods of bonding, the use of adhesives for the purpose of bonding has a number of advantages that are not offered by other conventional methods. These advantages include a quicker drying and setting time, improved adhesion, compatibility of the use with a variety of substrates, higher strength, and an aesthetic appeal that is superior.
It is projected that expanding activities related to refurbishing and renovation, in conjunction with a growing number of builds, would promote market growth. Additionally, government initiatives geared toward environmentally responsible building practices have resulted in an increased demand for engineered wood and wood products in the form of furniture for use in both residential and commercial applications
It is anticipated that activities such as remodeling, and renovation would add to the demand for furniture since higher living standards will drive these activities. The expansion of the service sector in developing countries has resulted in the construction of new office spaces and corporate buildings.
The increasing number of people's concerns about the deforestation of forests and the effects of climate change has resulted in an uptick in the demand for engineered wood panels. A substantial amount of glue is required for the production of engineered wood panels such as oriented strand boards, plywood, and particle board. These panels must be manufactured.
In addition, increased awareness of the deterioration of the environment, an expanding customer base, and expanded and constant research and development efforts are all expected to raise the market for bio-based wood adhesives.
Usage is increasing in key emerging economies
The adhesive manufacturers are putting a strategic focus on growing their footprint and capitalising on the high growth potential in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. Other rising economies also fall under this category. Due to less severe laws and data needs, the regulatory policies in the APAC area are more adaptable and business-friendly than those in other regions.
Demand for adhesives with a low volatile organic compound emission
Because the leading players in the wood adhesives market are interested in sustainability, one of the important trends in the industry is the shift toward products with low volatile organic compound (VOC) content. Wood adhesives with low volatile organic compound emissions are better for the environment than solvent-based varieties.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
7.99 billion by 2030
CAGR
4.73% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion )
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Product, Applications, Substrate, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
The 3M Company (Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States), Arkema, Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany), and Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)
Key Market Opportunities
Demand for adhesives with a low volatile organic compound emission
Key Market Drivers
Usage is increasing in key emerging economies
Regional Overview of the wood adhesives market
With a 46.7 percent share of global sales in 2018, Asia Pacific came in first. Over the course of the prediction, the area is expected to maintain its supremacy. The rapid growth of the population in Asia Pacific countries, combined with a high demand for affordable housing and government initiatives to promote basic necessities such as food and shelter, has fueled the growth of the construction industry in the region, which is expected to boost the wood adhesives market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
The global Wood Adhesives Market size market was valued at USD 5270 million in 2021. By 2030, it is predicted to reach USD 7990 million with a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Expanding activities related to refurbishing and renovation, in conjunction with a growing number of builds, would promote market growth. Remodeling and renovation would add to the demand for furniture since higher living standards will drive these activities.
An increasing number of people's concerns about the deforestation of forests and the effects of climate change have resulted in an uptick in the demand for engineered wood panels and will help in the market growth.
The rise in usage in key emerging economies will drive the market.
The market for Wood Adhesives is segmented into the following categories: Product, Application, Substrate, and region.
In 2018, urea-formaldehyde (UF) led the market, accounting for 37.8 percent of total sales.
With a revenue share of 47.2% in 2018, furniture was the most popular application.
With a volume share of 29.5%, plywood led the market in 2018.
With a 46.7 percent share of global sales in 2018, Asia Pacific came in first.
Competitors in Wood Adhesives Market
The 3M Company (United States)
Arkema
Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany)
Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)
Segmentation of Wood Adhesives Market
By Product
Urea-formaldehyde (UF) & Melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF)
Phenol-formaldehyde
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)
Isocyanates
Others (Soy Based, etc.)
By Application
Flooring
Furniture
Doors & windows
Housing components
Others
By Substrate
Solid wood
Oriented strand board (OSB)
Plywood, Particleboard (PB)
Medium-density fibreboard (MDF)
The high-density fibreboard (HDF)
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Wood Adhesives Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Product Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Phenol-formaldehyde
Market Size & Forecast
Epoxy
Market Size & Forecast
Application Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Flooring
Market Size & Forecast
Furniture
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Product
By Application
Canada
By Product
By Application
Mexico
By Product
By Application
Latin America
By Product
By Application
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Product
By Application
France
By Product
By Application
U.K.
By Product
By Application
Italy
By Product
By Application
Spain
By Product
By Application
Rest of Europe
By Product
By Application
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Product
By Application
China
By Product
By Application
Australia
By Product
By Application
India
By Product
By Application
South Korea
By Product
By Application
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Product
By Application
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Product
By Application
South Africa
By Product
By Application
Kuwait
By Product
By Application
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Product
By Application
Company Profile
The 3M Company (Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States)
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Arkema
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Henkel AG (Düsseldorf, Germany)
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/wood-adhesives-market/toc
Recent Developments
Henkel made an investment in a new innovation hub in Shanghai, China, in May 2021. The expansion is intended to improve the company's position in the APAC region.
H.B. Fuller opened an engineering adhesives company in Japan in March 2019. By concentrating on high-performance adhesives, such as reactive adhesive chemistries and applications, this growth has strengthened its Engineering Adhesive (EA) operations in Japan.
News Media
Agarwood Chip Market was Valued at USD 8,303.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4%
Growing Demand for Wooden Furniture to Drive Growth in the Sawmill Machinery Market
