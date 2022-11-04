U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,758.38
    +38.49 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,346.41
    +345.16 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,410.93
    +67.99 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.06
    +7.33 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    +3.89 (+4.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    +39.80 (+2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.45
    +1.02 (+5.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9889
    +0.0138 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1580
    +0.0340 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0146 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9130
    -1.2510 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,765.72
    +623.55 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.05
    +14.00 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,320.54
    +131.91 (+1.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Wood Automotive Group Welcome Rory and Cailean Wood to Executive Leadership Team

·2 min read

Third-generation auto dealers ushering in the next-generation auto industry

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Wood Automotive Group is pleased to announce that Rory Wood has been named vice-president of parts and services, and Cailean Wood has been named vice-president of sales and marketing, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Cailean Wood Vice-president Sales and Marketing Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)
Cailean Wood Vice-president Sales and Marketing Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)

Growing up in the family business, Rory and Cailean bring decades of experience to their new positions.

"Rory and Cailean have worked hard to earn these promotions, says Gerry Wood, founder, and executive chair of Wood Automotive Group. "They have seen almost everything you can in the auto business, and now they'll be an important part of our leadership team as our industry enters the new era of sustainability, EVs and self-driving cars."

Cailean Wood moves into his new position of vice president, of sales, and marketing after serving as general manager at Advantage Ford. "Providing exceptional customer service is always first and foremost at all our dealerships," says Cailean, "we're proud to work at a nimble and innovative organization that focuses on investing in training and technology to be industry leaders. We're committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, both in-store and online.

Rory Wood assumes his new position as vice president, of parts, and services after serving as general manager at Okotoks Ford Lincoln. "It's a great challenge," says Rory, "vehicles have never been more intelligent or more sophisticated. Our commitment is to keep our customers on the road and their vehicles trouble-free. We invest in our staff with ongoing training and skills development, and we invest in the latest equipment, including specialized diagnostic tools and service bays for electric cars."

Rory and Cailean will play critical roles as the Wood Automotive Group continues to grow. Since 2020, the company launched the successful Wood Auto Rentals, acquired South Centre Volkswagen, and opened Okotoks Volkswagen. Construction of the new Big 4 (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram) dealership at Taza Park near the Grey Eagle Event Centre on the Tsuut'ina nation is on schedule. The dealership will move from its current location on MacLeod Trail in 2023.

"We're excited to join the executive team and work with such a talented group of leaders as we continue to build the Wood Automotive Group brand," says Rory. "Cailean and I have worked for the group for more than 10 years and for the first time, our offices will be side-by-side, and we're looking forward to that."

About Wood Automotive Group

Based in Calgary, Alberta, and with a staff of over six hundred, the Wood Automotive Group includes Woodridge Ford, Woodridge Lincoln, Advantage Ford, Okotoks Ford, Okotoks Lincoln, Big 4 Motors, Village Honda, South Centre Volkswagen, Okotoks Volkswagen, Driverz Auto, Cavalcade Auto Acceptance, Wood Auto Rentals, Calgary MegaLot, and All Makes Collision Centre. The Wood Automotive Group is committed to giving back and supports many community groups and charity organizations. For more information, please visit woodauto.ca.

Rory Wood Vice-president Parts and Service Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)
Rory Wood Vice-president Parts and Service Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)
Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)
Wood Automotive Group (CNW Group/Wood Automotive Group)

SOURCE Wood Automotive Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c9335.html

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter employees file lawsuit claiming mass layoffs violate federal law requiring notice

    After Elon Musk announced pending mass layoffs at Twitter, employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for violating a law requiring 60 days notice before termination.

  • With Twitter layoffs set to start, employees worry about getting their severance

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk is poised to cut the company's workforce by 50%. Those employees should be in line for guaranteed severance -- unless Musk once again attempts to push the envelope of what's legal.

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs

    Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Keeping Fiserv in Milwaukee: Behind the Deal

    Officials who are collaborating to keep Fiserv Inc.’s headquarters in Wisconsin knew throughout a long search process that the company was involved in a nationwide effort to consolidate and scale back its real estate footprint. Learn how the deal came together.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • 11 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best advertising stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Advertising Stocks To Invest In. According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, online advertising spend in 2021 came in at $189.3 billion, about 2.7-times ahead of the spending on TV ads, which stood […]

  • Plaintiff Jennifer Harris discusses $366M award in jury case against FedEx, her former employer

    Jennifer Harris alleged that she was retaliated against and fired by FedEx after she complained about discrimination. Last week, a jury agreed, awarding her $366 million. MBJ talked to Harris to see how she felt about the case.

  • Digital wallet Cryptillian seeks to back Ripple against SEC in XRP lawsuit

    Digital wallet service provider Cryptillian Payment Systems has requested to file an amicus brief to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the latter’s ongoing court battle against the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Former AOL chairman and CEO Steve Case on Elon Musk’s Twitter buy

    AOL co-founder Steve Case weighs in on Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase and what he sees happening with the social media giant moving forward.

  • Rockwell Automation wins contract for Hyundai's $5.5B U.S. battery plant

    Rockwell Automation, which is targeting electric-vehicle manufacturers and suppliers as a growth market, hit a bullseye a via a contract for Hyundai Motor Co.’s planned $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter Hit By Bad News

    Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. The billionaire begins to make his mark on the social network, considered the de facto Town square of our time. "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the company said.

  • Warren Buffett's $19 Billion Mistake Can Be Your Historic Opportunity

    The biggest blunder of the Oracle of Omaha's investing career could be a generational buying opportunity for investors.

  • ‘Extraordinarily low’ U.S. diesel supplies keep prices for the fuel high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • Australian watchdog to take Dell to court for alleged misleading cost claims

    The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said between August 2019 to Dec. 16, 2021, Dell Australia allegedly made false or misleading representations on its website and the potential savings a customer got when an additional monitor was purchased with a computer. "The ACCC alleges the monitors were not sold for the 'strikethrough' price for most of the relevant time and, in some cases, the add-on price shown was more expensive than if the monitor was bought on a stand-alone basis," ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

  • Livent looks to Canada for lithium growth opportunities - CEO

    Lithium producer Livent Corp is eyeing acquisitions in Canada and other countries as it looks to boost its production and processing of the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries, its chief executive told Reuters. Already one of the top global producers of the metal, Livent has expansions underway across the globe, including Canada, but wants to grow more to meet rising demand for the metal from the electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy industries. "We see Canada as a core part of our expansion capacity," Paul Graves, Livent's CEO, said in a Thursday interview.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Goldman Sachs Partners Kava, Crampton to Retire From Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partners Alan Kava and Chris Crampton are retiring from the firm at year-end, according to memos seen by Bloomberg News. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife a