Wood Charcoal Market to be Worth US$ 25,324.8 Million by The Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Wood Charcoal Market to Hit US$ 21,014.6 Million in 2022: Study

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI) states that global sales of Wood Charcoal Market will value around US$ 21 Bn in 2022. Substantial demand will come from residential sector, especially in developing regions of Asia Pacific, Africa and South America wherein over 2 billion people rely on wood energy for cooking and heating purposes. The study further reveals that cooking and heating in private households make up for about a third of worldwide renewable energy consumption.

Wood Charcoal Market Value (2021)

US$ 20,536.1 Mn

Wood Charcoal Market Estimation (2022)

US$ 21,014.6 Mn

Wood Charcoal Market Projection (2030)

US$ 25,324.8 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2030)

2.3%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

29.8%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6315

While emergence of alternative energy sources is hampering market growth, demand from chemical industry for production of chemicals - carbon disulfide, sodium cyanide, and carbon tetrachloride – is reflecting remunerative opportunities.

Key Highlights

  • Charcoal lumps continue to generate greater revenue through 2030

  • Fuel feedstock to remain primary application area of wood charcoal

  • Adoption of wood charcoal in residential sector to remain over decade ahead

  • Hardwood to account for leading revenue share, tentative to 80%

  • Markets in Latin America and South Asia to offer potential growth avenues

“Food prepared from barbeque charcoal (BBQ) grills offer various benefits such as less oil usage, nutritionally rich food, and low fat. As consumers are following stay-at-home orders, at-home consumption is surging and consumers are showing greater interest for indoor grilling. The trend is well-established in developed regions, in particular,” says analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on Wood Charcoal Market

While the global wood charcoal market has been facing significant brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 due to trade restrictions, lockdowns, and travels bans, resulting in subsequent drop in demand from several end-use industries such as chemicals, metal and metallurgy, and water treatment plants.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6315

That being said, gradual easing of pandemic-induced restrictions across continents are setting high hopes for wood charcoal manufacturers as these end-use industries are getting back on track.

While the global chemical production declined in every category through Q1 2020, production eventually showed positive signs during Q2 2020, despite negative growth in some categories.

Moving ahead, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the globe, governments and organizations are laying greater emphasis on treating wastewater as essential public service to minimize potential impacts on health and surroundings. This, in turn, will further accent the need for wood charcoal wastewater treatment plants.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6315

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022 – 2030

Historical Data Available for

2015-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Kilo Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, NORDICS, Spain, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey,

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, Wood Type, Application, End Use and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• The Clorox Company
• Royal Oak Company
• Duraflame Inc.
• Fire & Flavor Grilling Company
• Fogo Charcoal
• Cooks International LLC
• Southern Fuelwood

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Customization & Pricing

Available upon Request

Wood Charcoal Market – Competitive Intelligence
The global wood charcoal market is highly competitive, with presence of several players competing with each other to capture bigger revenue share. Majority of leading players are allocating huge investments in R&D to roll out innovative offerings that help step up production efficacy and thus improve their regional presence. Case in point,

  • Greencoal Namibia CC produces pure hardwood lump charcoal made from 100% natural Blackthorn wood. The charcoal offers enhanced lighting characteristics, reduced ash production, and amazing hardwood aroma.

  • Kingsford Products Company develops professional briquettes made with 100% natural ingredients and premium wood char to assure professional-quality results. These briquettes offer better burn and feature low ash formula.

  • Royal Oak Enterprises manufactures pure natural hardwood charcoal briquettes derived from wood, vegetable starch, and contain no additional substances.

To Purchase the Report Click Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6315

To Know More About Wood Charcoal Market:
A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global wood charcoal market report offers comprehensive insights into the market demand trends and analysis of opportunities over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The report examines the wood charcoal market through five different segments – product type, wood type, end use, application and region. The wood charcoal market report also provides extensive assessment of pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being deployed in the manufacturing of wood charcoal and product adoption across several end-use industries.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Weighing Agents Market - The global weighing agents market is forecast to register significant growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Escalating demand for energy fuels along with increasing investments in oil and gas exploration activities will continue to trigger the sales of weighing agents in the future.

Paper Processing Resins Market - The global sales of paper processing resins are anticipated to rise at a significant pace over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Demand in the market is mostly driven by increasing adoption of paper processing resins across paper a& pulp industry.

Bio-Plasticizers Market - The growth of the Bio-Plasticizers market is attributed to the ongoing research on bio-based plasticizers, which is likely to create opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Nanomaterials Market - Global Nanomaterials demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 11 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15% to be valued at US$ 45 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Amino Acids Market - Global Amino Acids demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 28 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% to be valued at US$ 50 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Phenoxycycloposphazene Market - Global phenoxycycloposphazene demand is anticipated to expand at an impressive rate between 2022 and 2032. The market growth is attributed to increased demand for epoxy resins, especially across the electronics industry.

Melamine Pyrophosphate Market - Global melamine pyrophosphate market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 338.43 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of % to be valued at US$ 201.92 Million by 2032.

Waterborne Automobile Coating Market - Global waterborne automobile coatings demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 79 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6% to be valued at US$ 141.5 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Polypropylene Random Copolymers Market - The global polypropylene market was worth US$ 8.3 Billion in revenue in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 8.8 Billion, projected to reach US$ 15.46 Billion.

Acrylamide Market - During the forecast period, the acrylamide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4%. The growing demand for the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) process is expected to drive the acrylamide market, as polyacrylamide is widely used in this process.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centres in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wood-charcoal-market


