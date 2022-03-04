U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,294.90
    -68.59 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,337.55
    -457.11 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,258.26
    -279.69 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.43
    -37.98 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    +3.98 (+3.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.90
    +32.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.77
    +0.56 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7100
    -0.1340 (-7.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    -0.0132 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6600
    -0.8010 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,785.06
    -1,680.46 (-3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.24
    -14.45 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.99
    -231.86 (-3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

The Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Industry is Expected to Reach $21+ Billion by 2027

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market size was estimated at USD 10.75 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% to reach USD 21.89 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across 12-16 mm, 6-10 mm, Above 16 mm, and Below 6 mm.

  • Based on Material, the market was studied across Hardwood and Softwood.

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Roofing, Walls, Furniture, Soundproofing and Sound Deadening, and Vapor Barrier and Insulation.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, including Aytas Gypsum A.S., Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd, BP Ceiling Products, China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM), CHIYODA UTE CO.,LTD., Everest Industries Limited, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gypsemna Company LLC, IB Roof Systems, Inc., Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd, KCC CORPORATION, Knauf Gips KG, Maimoon Traders, MMM ERBA Makina A.S., National Gypsum Company, Nichiha USA, Inc., Saint-Gobain Gyproc, shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Co,.Ltd., TechnoSonus, USG Corporation, VANS Gypsum, and Yoshino Gypsum Co.,Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising use of wood fiber gypsum for construction sector
5.1.1.2. Easy to install, fire resistance, along with high durability, economy and versatility
5.1.1.3. Useful in protection of steel structures and raised floor constructions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Difficulty in curved surface applications
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Continuous developments in constructions sectors
5.1.3.2. Increasing reinforcements of wood fiber gypsum in the form glass or sisal
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Low durability when subject to damage from impact or abrasion
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. 12-16 mm
6.3. 6-10 mm
6.4. Above 16 mm
6.5. Below 6 mm

7. Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardwood
7.3. Softwood

8. Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Roofing
8.3. Walls
8.4. Furniture
8.5. Soundproofing and Sound Deadening
8.6. Vapor Barrier and Insulation

9. Americas Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Aytas Gypsum A.S.
13.2. Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.
13.3. BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd
13.4. BP Ceiling Products
13.5. China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)
13.6. CHIYODA UTE CO.,LTD.
13.7. Everest Industries Limited
13.8. Georgia-Pacific LLC
13.9. Gypsemna Company LLC
13.10. IB Roof Systems, Inc.
13.11. Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd
13.12. KCC CORPORATION
13.13. Knauf Gips KG
13.14. Maimoon Traders
13.15. MMM ERBA Makina A.S.
13.16. National Gypsum Company
13.17. Nichiha USA, Inc.
13.18. Saint-Gobain Gyproc
13.19. shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Co,.Ltd.
13.20. TechnoSonus
13.21. USG Corporation
13.22. VANS Gypsum
13.23. Yoshino Gypsum Co.,Ltd

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3fxngg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-wood-fiber-gypsum-board-industry-is-expected-to-reach-21-billion-by-2027-301495747.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Executive Chairman Sean Boyd Just Bought 12% More Shares In Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

    Those following along with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ( NYSE:AEM ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Supply woes lift Palladium to 7-month peak, gold firms on Ukraine crisis

    Palladium extended gains to a more than seven-month high on Thursday, spurred by concerns over supply shortages following harsh sanctions on top-producer Russia, while the Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation lifted demand for safe-haven gold. Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 3% to $2,748.86 by 10:17 a.m. EST (1517 GMT), after hitting its highest since mid-June 2021 earlier in the session. Western nations have piled sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which accounts for 40% of global palladium production.

  • Clean Harbors Stock Sees Improved Relative Strength

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Clean Harbors shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Fire Breaks Out at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Amid Shelling

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister called for security zone around Europe's largest nuclear power plant

  • Gold Declines as Powell Backs Rate Hikes to Fight Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold dropped from near a 13-month high as risk sentiment was buoyed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell saying the U.S. central bank remains committed to fighting inflation with rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireResignati

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jobs report: U.S. has ‘a red hot labor market,’ economist says

    Nathan Sheets, Citi Global Chief Economist, and Seema Shah, Principal Global Investors Chief Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the labor market and the economy

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Further Divergence Between Revenue and Earnings Doesn't Bode Well for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

    After losing over 70% of the value since its IPO, it would be hard not to classify C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE: AI) as a busted IPO. While many tech stocks have been under pressure lately, C3.ai has been in a sustained downtrend over a year ago. Meanwhile, the company is changing the 3rd CFO in 17 months, and short interest is rising.

  • Ocugen's stock plummets after FDA rejects emergency use bid for Covid vaccine

    Ocugen's stock price plunged Friday after the Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for the Malvern biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine. In November, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) filed an application seeking the emergency use authorization for Covaxin to prevent Covid-19 in children ages 2 to 18. Covaxin is a Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech of India.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Tesla Stock Active As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • 1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain. Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.