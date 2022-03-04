The Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Industry is Expected to Reach $21+ Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market Research Report by Product, by Material, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market size was estimated at USD 10.75 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 11.86 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.69% to reach USD 21.89 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Product, the market was studied across 12-16 mm, 6-10 mm, Above 16 mm, and Below 6 mm.
Based on Material, the market was studied across Hardwood and Softwood.
Based on Application, the market was studied across Roofing, Walls, Furniture, Soundproofing and Sound Deadening, and Vapor Barrier and Insulation.
Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, including Aytas Gypsum A.S., Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd, BP Ceiling Products, China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM), CHIYODA UTE CO.,LTD., Everest Industries Limited, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gypsemna Company LLC, IB Roof Systems, Inc., Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd, KCC CORPORATION, Knauf Gips KG, Maimoon Traders, MMM ERBA Makina A.S., National Gypsum Company, Nichiha USA, Inc., Saint-Gobain Gyproc, shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Co,.Ltd., TechnoSonus, USG Corporation, VANS Gypsum, and Yoshino Gypsum Co.,Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising use of wood fiber gypsum for construction sector
5.1.1.2. Easy to install, fire resistance, along with high durability, economy and versatility
5.1.1.3. Useful in protection of steel structures and raised floor constructions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Difficulty in curved surface applications
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Continuous developments in constructions sectors
5.1.3.2. Increasing reinforcements of wood fiber gypsum in the form glass or sisal
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Low durability when subject to damage from impact or abrasion
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. 12-16 mm
6.3. 6-10 mm
6.4. Above 16 mm
6.5. Below 6 mm
7. Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardwood
7.3. Softwood
8. Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Roofing
8.3. Walls
8.4. Furniture
8.5. Soundproofing and Sound Deadening
8.6. Vapor Barrier and Insulation
9. Americas Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wood-Fiber Gypsum Board Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Aytas Gypsum A.S.
13.2. Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.
13.3. BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd
13.4. BP Ceiling Products
13.5. China National Building Material Company Limited (CNBM)
13.6. CHIYODA UTE CO.,LTD.
13.7. Everest Industries Limited
13.8. Georgia-Pacific LLC
13.9. Gypsemna Company LLC
13.10. IB Roof Systems, Inc.
13.11. Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd
13.12. KCC CORPORATION
13.13. Knauf Gips KG
13.14. Maimoon Traders
13.15. MMM ERBA Makina A.S.
13.16. National Gypsum Company
13.17. Nichiha USA, Inc.
13.18. Saint-Gobain Gyproc
13.19. shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Co,.Ltd.
13.20. TechnoSonus
13.21. USG Corporation
13.22. VANS Gypsum
13.23. Yoshino Gypsum Co.,Ltd
14. Appendix
