Wood Flooring Global Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2030: Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$43.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring Industry Supply Chain
Impact of COVID-19 on the Wood Flooring Market
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood
Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type
Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring
Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person Households
Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
Product Type and Regional Market Analysis
Engineered Wood Dominates the Market
Solid Wood - Another Significant Market
Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track
Market Outlook
Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies
Likely Price Increases
Innovations to Continue
Digital-Driven Sales
Focus on Design Improvements
Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competition
Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share
Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand
Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum
Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization
Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
Product Innovations Boost Growth
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference
Advantages of Engineered Hardwood
Disadvantages
Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring
Advantages of Hardwood
Disadvantages
Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends
Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market
Cork Flooring
Engineered Wood Floors
Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring
Reclaimed Wood Flooring
Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look
White Oak Wood Flooring
European White Oak Floors
Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market
Blonde Wood Flooring
Honey Wood Flooring
Gray Wood Floors
Greige Wood Floors
Whitewashed Wood Floors
High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends
Distressed Wood Flooring
Handscraped Floors
Wirebrushed Wood Floors
Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market
Fumed-Finished Wood Floors
Matte-Finished Wood Flooring
Oiled Wood Floors
Satin-Finished Wood Flooring
Site-Finished Wood Flooring
Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends
Herringbone Wood Flooring
Wide Plank Wood Floors
Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring
Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings
Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring
Types of Wood Flooring
Solid Wood Flooring
Hardwood and Softwood Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
