Wood Flooring Global Market to Reach $67.1 Billion by 2030: Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$46.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$43.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Wood Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

  • Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring Industry Supply Chain

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Wood Flooring Market

  • GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivaled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood

  • Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type

  • Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring

  • Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

  • Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

  • Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized

  • Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person Households

  • Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028

  • Product Type and Regional Market Analysis

  • Engineered Wood Dominates the Market

  • Solid Wood - Another Significant Market

  • Europe and US Holds Significant Share of the Global Market

  • Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

  • COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector

  • Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

  • Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

  • Infrastructure Spending to Bring COVID-19 Hit Economies Back on Track

  • Market Outlook

  • Home Projects to Drive Growth for Companies

  • Likely Price Increases

  • Innovations to Continue

  • Digital-Driven Sales

  • Focus on Design Improvements

  • Wood Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competition

  • Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share

  • Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring

  • Recent Market Activity

  • WORLD BRANDS

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth

  • Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

  • Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand

  • Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum

  • Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization

  • Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

  • Product Innovations Boost Growth

  • Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

  • Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference

  • Advantages of Engineered Hardwood

  • Disadvantages

  • Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring

  • Advantages of Hardwood

  • Disadvantages

  • Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends

  • Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

  • Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market

  • Cork Flooring

  • Engineered Wood Floors

  • Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring

  • Reclaimed Wood Flooring

  • Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look

  • White Oak Wood Flooring

  • European White Oak Floors

  • Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market

  • Blonde Wood Flooring

  • Honey Wood Flooring

  • Gray Wood Floors

  • Greige Wood Floors

  • Whitewashed Wood Floors

  • High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends

  • Distressed Wood Flooring

  • Handscraped Floors

  • Wirebrushed Wood Floors

  • Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market

  • Fumed-Finished Wood Floors

  • Matte-Finished Wood Flooring

  • Oiled Wood Floors

  • Satin-Finished Wood Flooring

  • Site-Finished Wood Flooring

  • Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends

  • Herringbone Wood Flooring

  • Wide Plank Wood Floors

  • Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring

  • Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings

  • Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

  • Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

  • Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics

  • Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

  • World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

  • Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

  • Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

  • Expanding Global Population

  • World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

  • Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

  • Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

  • Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

  • Rising Standards of Living

  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Wood Flooring

  • Types of Wood Flooring

  • Solid Wood Flooring

  • Hardwood and Softwood Flooring

  • Engineered Wood Flooring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

