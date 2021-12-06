U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Wood Mackenzie Appoints Elena Belletti as Head of Carbon Research

Joins from United Nations to lead growing carbon team

Elena Belletti, Head of Carbon Research, Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk business (Nasdaq:VRSK), has appointed Elena Belletti as Head of Carbon Research within the company’s Energy Transition Practice.

Based in Madrid, Elena joins from the United Nations (UN) Headquarters, where she had worked since 2015, most recently as an economist in the office for financing sustainable development. At the UN, Elena was the focal point on taxation and climate, advising senior government officials from low-income countries on the development of policies that generate revenues while protecting the environment. She also focused on carbon pricing and on the role of taxation in attaining environmentally-related sustainable development goals (SDGs). Prior to the UN, she was an economist for Palantir Economic Solutions and an advisor at Eni.

Head of Carbon is a newly expanded role at Wood Mackenzie, a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. Elena will lead a team of five, responding to clients’ demands for tools and intelligence to help them through the energy transition. This includes the assessment and mitigation of their carbon emissions and an understanding of the fast-changing landscape around carbon mechanisms.

Jonny Sultoon, Head of Markets & Transitions, Energy Transition at Wood Mackenzie said: “Carbon and wider greenhouse gas emissions are a strategic focus for a growing number of clients in all industries. Elena’s appointment is particularly timely post-COP26, as governments have renewed or announced pledges to reduce both carbon and methane emissions to mitigate climate change, and industry and government will have to work collaboratively to align with these national commitments. Elena brings a cross-cutting understanding of the issues and governmental dynamics as well as stakeholder management experience. She is ideally suited to lead our carbon team.”

Elena Belletti added: “It is an exciting time to join Wood Mackenzie’s growing Energy Transition Practice. There is increasing demand from clients for data and support on all aspects of carbon, from emissions, price markets and mechanisms and voluntary markets to nature-based solutions, mechanical carbon removal and more. I look forward to working with such a talented team as we help clients achieve a fair energy transition.”

ENDS

For further information, please contact Wood Mackenzie’s media relations team:

The Big Partnership
+44 7711 281915
woodmac@bigpartnership.co.uk

Note to editors:
Read Elena Belletti’s thoughts on Carbon markets’ COP26 breakthrough in the latest edition of The Edge – weekly insight from Wood Mackenzie's Chairman and Chief Analyst Simon Flowers on the natural resources industry's biggest stories.

About Wood Mackenzie
Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie
WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Attachment

CONTACT: For further information, please contact Wood Mackenzie’s media relations team: The Big Partnership +44 7711 281915 woodmac@bigpartnership.co.uk


