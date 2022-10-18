U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Wood Manufacturing Market Size in Turkey to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, Global Forest Products Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey is segmented into two categories based on product type (sawn wood, paper and paperboard, fibreboard, particle board, and others) and end-user (construction, furniture, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2022-2026
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis.

Parent Market Analysis

The wood manufacturing market in Turkey has been categorized as a part of the global forest products market. Forest products include categories such as sawn wood, industrial roundwood, fiber furnish, wood-based panels, charcoal, wood fuel, and pellets. Technavio calculates the global paper and forest products market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of forest and paper products.

Vendor Landscape

The wood manufacturing market in Turkey is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, technology, and pricing to compete in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

  • Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey Key Drivers:

Rapid urbanization, especially in tier-2, has increased infrastructure requirements in Turkey. The growing urban population will lead to a rise in residential construction activities, which, in turn, will drive the demand for wood products. Thus, the increasing rate of urbanization in the country will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For highlights on market drivers and trends impacting the wood manufacturing market in Turkey, View our FREE PDF Sample Report 

Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Insights

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the wood manufacturing market in Turkey, including AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Camsan Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Daco Parke, Duzkap Agac Mamulleri Mobilya ins, Erbaa Coating industry and Trade Ltd., Kastamonu Entegre, Kronospan Ltd., Novawood AS, Salkim Forest Products industry. ve Tic. inch, and Yildiz Entegre.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wood manufacturing market in Turkey are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The wood manufacturing market in Turkey forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Wood Pellets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 74% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Roundwood Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers roundwood market segmentation by type (pulpwood, sawlogs, and veneer logs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The roundwood market share growth by the pulpwood segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Wood Manufacturing Market Scope in Turkey

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.85

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Camsan Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Daco Parke, Duzkap Agac Mamulleri Mobilya ins, Erbaa Coating industry and Trade Ltd., Kastamonu Entegre, Kronospan Ltd., Novawood AS, Salkim Forest Products industry. ve Tic. inch, and Yildiz Entegre

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Sawnwood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Fiberboard - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Particle board - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

  • 10.4 Camsan Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

  • 10.5 Daco Parke

  • 10.6 Duzkap Agac Mamulleri Mobilya Ins

  • 10.7 Erbaa Coating Industry and Trade Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kastamonu Entegre

  • 10.9 Kronospan Ltd.

  • 10.10 Novawood AS

  • 10.11 Salkim Forest Products Industry. ve Tic. Inch

  • 10.12 Yildiz Entegre

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-manufacturing-market-size-in-turkey-to-grow-by-usd-1-06-bn-global-forest-products-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301650977.html

SOURCE Technavio

